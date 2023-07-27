18 Barbiecore Products She’ll Actually Want

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It is unequivocally the summer (but really, the year) of Barbie. Even before the much-anticipated Greta Gerwig film was released on July 21, the iconic pink aesthetic synonymous with the renowned Mattel doll — now commonly referred to as Barbiecore — was inescapable. The film’s marketing department has been lauded for its talents, some calling Barbiecore “a masterpiece in marketing.” A big part of that marketing strategy? Innumerable Barbie collaborations with brands.

We’re not sure of the exact number, but per some reports, the film has launched thirty-plus marketing collaborations with brands, spanning all categories, namely home, beauty, travel and fashion. These collabs feature products decked out in Barbie’s signature pink palette, obviously, but many are also laden with photos of Barbie, the iconic Barbie logo, groovy patterns, lots of bedazzling and other designs that clearly scream Hi Barbie! And now that the film is out to sold-out theaters and glowing reviews, Barbiemania is more unavoidable than ever.

While we’re embracing Barbiecore, the inundation of Pepto Bismol-colored everything can be overwhelming to the senses, and with so many Barbie-themed products, how do you know what’s really worth the money? There’s a lot of pink junk out there, but there are also plenty of fun, quality and functional Barbie-inspired commodities and keepsakes to celebrate the film and current cultural phenomenon — many of which would make for great gifts, might we add.

Below we rounded up the ones worthy of your many doll hairs. Some are official Barbie The Movie collaborations and others are just hot pink products we think are pretty groovy and she’s sure to love.

Backcountry Destination Dress Backcountry’s ready-to-move exercise dress is supremely comfy (we’d know, we’re wearing one right now), and for a limited-time is available in this Barbie-approved color. Buy Here : $99

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler The water bottle Barbie would definitely carry with her at all times, you know, if her fingers weren’t glued together. Stanley’s top-selling insulated tumbler is now available in an extremely pretty Rose Quartz Swirl. Buy it now : $35

Fossil Barbie Zip Card Case Girl boss Barbie needs a secure place to store her Amex Black Card. This eye-catching pink colorblocked card case should do the trick. Buy Here : $60

Superga 2750 Barbie Classic Sneakers The Italian footwear brand’s official Barbie collection includes these tasteful pink and white sneakers that feature the iconic Barbie logo on the laces. Buy it now : $85

Hai Smart Bluetooth Shower Head For the eco-conscious Barbie in your life, hai’s smart shower head provides stats on your water usage. It also produces phenomenal water pressure and comes in pink! Buy it now : $199

FUNBOY X Barbie Dream Oversized Beach Towel Funboy’s Barbie collection features many uniquely designed, and unfortunately, now sold-out pool floats. There’s still a few Malibu Barbie-inspired inflatables available, but if you or your Barbie don’t have access to a pool, we’d recommend picking up one of the brand’s groovy beach towels. Buy Here : $59