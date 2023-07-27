InsideHook
Gear | July 27, 2023 10:03 am

18 Barbiecore Products She’ll Actually Want

Channel your inner Ken and spoil the Barbie in your life with these pinktastic products

barbiecore products
You can't go wrong with any of these
Courtesy of brands/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It is unequivocally the summer (but really, the year) of Barbie. Even before the much-anticipated Greta Gerwig film was released on July 21, the iconic pink aesthetic synonymous with the renowned Mattel doll — now commonly referred to as Barbiecore — was inescapable. The film’s marketing department has been lauded for its talents, some calling Barbiecore “a masterpiece in marketing.” A big part of that marketing strategy? Innumerable Barbie collaborations with brands.

Buckle Up, Fellas: Barbie Is Coming for Your Closet
Buckle Up, Fellas: Barbie Is Coming for Your Closet

She's Barbie. He's just really into pink menswear.

We’re not sure of the exact number, but per some reports, the film has launched thirty-plus marketing collaborations with brands, spanning all categories, namely home, beauty, travel and fashion. These collabs feature products decked out in Barbie’s signature pink palette, obviously, but many are also laden with photos of Barbie, the iconic Barbie logo, groovy patterns, lots of bedazzling and other designs that clearly scream Hi Barbie! And now that the film is out to sold-out theaters and glowing reviews, Barbiemania is more unavoidable than ever.

While we’re embracing Barbiecore, the inundation of Pepto Bismol-colored everything can be overwhelming to the senses, and with so many Barbie-themed products, how do you know what’s really worth the money? There’s a lot of pink junk out there, but there are also plenty of fun, quality and functional Barbie-inspired commodities and keepsakes to celebrate the film and current cultural phenomenon — many of which would make for great gifts, might we add.

Below we rounded up the ones worthy of your many doll hairs. Some are official Barbie The Movie collaborations and others are just hot pink products we think are pretty groovy and she’s sure to love.

Lunya Washable Silk Cami Pant Set in Caffeinated Pink
Lunya Washable Silk Cami Pant Set in Caffeinated Pink

Barbie would totally lounge around her Dreamhouse in Lunya’s silky soft, completely washable, bright pink PJ set.

Buy Here : $248
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Malibu
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Malibu

This Barbie can rest easy knowing this satin pillowcase isn’t stripping her skin and hair of valuable moisture and product.

Buy Here : $22
Backcountry Destination Dress
Backcountry Destination Dress

Backcountry’s ready-to-move exercise dress is supremely comfy (we’d know, we’re wearing one right now), and for a limited-time is available in this Barbie-approved color.

Buy Here : $99
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

The water bottle Barbie would definitely carry with her at all times, you know, if her fingers weren’t glued together. Stanley’s top-selling insulated tumbler is now available in an extremely pretty Rose Quartz Swirl.

Buy it now : $35
Cotton On Barbie Picot Baby Tank
Cotton On Barbie Picot Baby Tank

From Australian brand Cotton On, this baby tank pays homage to the original Barbie doll. So retro!

Buy it now : $25
Fossil Barbie Zip Card Case
Fossil Barbie Zip Card Case

Girl boss Barbie needs a secure place to store her Amex Black Card. This eye-catching pink colorblocked card case should do the trick.

Buy Here : $60
Show Me Your Mumu Vacay Coverup in Melon Mixed Crochet
Show Me Your Mumu Vacay Coverup in Melon Mixed Crochet

The ideal coverup for lounging poolside at the Malibu Barbie DreamHouse.

Buy Here : $188
Superga 2750 Barbie Classic Sneakers
Superga 2750 Barbie Classic Sneakers

The Italian footwear brand’s official Barbie collection includes these tasteful pink and white sneakers that feature the iconic Barbie logo on the laces.

Buy it now : $85
Hai Smart Bluetooth Shower Head
Hai Smart Bluetooth Shower Head

For the eco-conscious Barbie in your life, hai’s smart shower head provides stats on your water usage. It also produces phenomenal water pressure and comes in pink!

Buy it now : $199
FUNBOY X Barbie Dream Oversized Beach Towel
FUNBOY X Barbie Dream Oversized Beach Towel

Funboy’s Barbie collection features many uniquely designed, and unfortunately, now sold-out pool floats. There’s still a few Malibu Barbie-inspired inflatables available, but if you or your Barbie don’t have access to a pool, we’d recommend picking up one of the brand’s groovy beach towels.

Buy Here : $59
Andie The Tulum One Piece in Lava
Andie The Tulum One Piece in Lava

Sexy yet supportive, this best-selling suit features a scoop neck and cross-back straps so she feels secure and comfortable while still looking smokin’ hot, of course.

Shop Here : $128
Gap × Barbie Adult Arch Logo Cropped Tank Top
Gap × Barbie Adult Arch Logo Cropped Tank Top

Keep it simple with this Barbie-branded Gap tank.

Buy Here : $35
Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug
Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug

This pink geometric design is a subtle way way to incorporate Barbie into your home.

Shop Here
MeUndies FeelFree Longline Bralette
MeUndies FeelFree Longline Bralette

The softest bralette we’ve tried has officially been Barbified.

Buy Here : $38
OPI Hi Barbie! Nail Polish
OPI Hi Barbie! Nail Polish

Leave it up to OPI to formulate a spot-on shade of Barbie pink nail polish.

Buy Here : $12
Barbie The Movie X Moon Bubble Mint Whitening Toothpaste
Barbie The Movie X Moon Bubble Mint Whitening Toothpaste

Achieve Barbie’s famous painted-on-white smile with this sparkly pink-tinted toothpaste.

Buy Here : $13
Dr. Martens Combs W in Thrift Pink
Dr. Martens Combs W in Thrift Pink

This Barbie is going to the boygenius concert.

Buy it now : $110
Swoon Barbie Pink Lemonade
Swoon Barbie Pink Lemonade

A refreshing pink soft drink with zero grams of sugar.

Buy Here : $27

More Like This

Unique gifts for women include this Flamingo Estate bundle
12 Unique Gifts for Her That Are Sure to Impress
We’ve Got Exclusive Deals on Gifts for Her. Here Are 25 On-Sale Items to Buy.
We’ve Got Exclusive Deals on Gifts for Her. Here Are 25 On-Sale Items to Buy.
Best Gifts for Women in 2023 include the lululemon belt bag, Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress and Dyson Airwrap on a colorful background
The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Outer Aluminum Outdoor Sofa

From Our Partner

Outer’s Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 40% Off
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker

$180$140

This Durable Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Is on Sale for 22% Off
APC Gael Loafer

$445$312

Grab a Pair of A.P.C Loafers for 30% Off
You Should Buy Her This (Now Discounted) Exercise Dress. Trust Us.

$100$80

You Should Buy Her This (Now Discounted) Exercise Dress. Trust Us.
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
The 10 Best Affordable Tequilas
EJ Lagasse Is Bringing Emeril’s Into the Future While Nurturing Its Legacy
The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
What We’re Buying From the Gigantic Annual Huckberry Summer Sale

Keep Reading

Marques de Casa Noble

The 5 Best Certified Organic Tequilas
Welcome to sober curious Las Vegas

A Sober Curious Guide to Las Vegas
Phil Foden and Jack Grealish of the EPL in training.

Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Homemade Rye Bourbon Manhattan with a Cherry Garnis

6 Boozy Cherry Recipes for Cocktails and Beyond
Scenes from "Hereditary" and "The Conjuring"

Is Being Called the "Scariest Movie Ever" a Curse?
barbiecore products

18 Barbiecore Products She’ll Actually Want
Vacation Summer Spritz Hero

Stuff We Swear By: Vacation Super Spritz Sunscreen Will Be in My Bag All Summer
a collage of models in items from the Everlane sale on a yellow background

28 Mind-Boggling Deals From Everlane’s Newest Summer Markdowns
Unique gifts for women include this Flamingo Estate bundle

12 Unique Gifts for Her That Are Sure to Impress

Trending

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
The 10 Best Affordable Tequilas
EJ Lagasse Is Bringing Emeril’s Into the Future While Nurturing Its Legacy
The 30 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
What We’re Buying From the Gigantic Annual Huckberry Summer Sale