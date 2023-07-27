18 Barbiecore Products She’ll Actually Want
Channel your inner Ken and spoil the Barbie in your life with these pinktastic products
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
It is unequivocally the summer (but really, the year) of Barbie. Even before the much-anticipated Greta Gerwig film was released on July 21, the iconic pink aesthetic synonymous with the renowned Mattel doll — now commonly referred to as Barbiecore — was inescapable. The film’s marketing department has been lauded for its talents, some calling Barbiecore “a masterpiece in marketing.” A big part of that marketing strategy? Innumerable Barbie collaborations with brands.
Buckle Up, Fellas: Barbie Is Coming for Your Closet
She's Barbie. He's just really into pink menswear.
We’re not sure of the exact number, but per some reports, the film has launched thirty-plus marketing collaborations with brands, spanning all categories, namely home, beauty, travel and fashion. These collabs feature products decked out in Barbie’s signature pink palette, obviously, but many are also laden with photos of Barbie, the iconic Barbie logo, groovy patterns, lots of bedazzling and other designs that clearly scream Hi Barbie! And now that the film is out to sold-out theaters and glowing reviews, Barbiemania is more unavoidable than ever.
While we’re embracing Barbiecore, the inundation of Pepto Bismol-colored everything can be overwhelming to the senses, and with so many Barbie-themed products, how do you know what’s really worth the money? There’s a lot of pink junk out there, but there are also plenty of fun, quality and functional Barbie-inspired commodities and keepsakes to celebrate the film and current cultural phenomenon — many of which would make for great gifts, might we add.
Below we rounded up the ones worthy of your many doll hairs. Some are official Barbie The Movie collaborations and others are just hot pink products we think are pretty groovy and she’s sure to love.
Lunya Washable Silk Cami Pant Set in Caffeinated Pink
Barbie would totally lounge around her Dreamhouse in Lunya’s silky soft, completely washable, bright pink PJ set.
Barbie x Kitsch Satin Pillowcase in Malibu
This Barbie can rest easy knowing this satin pillowcase isn’t stripping her skin and hair of valuable moisture and product.
Backcountry Destination Dress
Backcountry’s ready-to-move exercise dress is supremely comfy (we’d know, we’re wearing one right now), and for a limited-time is available in this Barbie-approved color.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
The water bottle Barbie would definitely carry with her at all times, you know, if her fingers weren’t glued together. Stanley’s top-selling insulated tumbler is now available in an extremely pretty Rose Quartz Swirl.
Cotton On Barbie Picot Baby Tank
From Australian brand Cotton On, this baby tank pays homage to the original Barbie doll. So retro!
Fossil Barbie Zip Card Case
Girl boss Barbie needs a secure place to store her Amex Black Card. This eye-catching pink colorblocked card case should do the trick.
Show Me Your Mumu Vacay Coverup in Melon Mixed Crochet
The ideal coverup for lounging poolside at the Malibu Barbie DreamHouse.
Superga 2750 Barbie Classic Sneakers
The Italian footwear brand’s official Barbie collection includes these tasteful pink and white sneakers that feature the iconic Barbie logo on the laces.
Hai Smart Bluetooth Shower Head
For the eco-conscious Barbie in your life, hai’s smart shower head provides stats on your water usage. It also produces phenomenal water pressure and comes in pink!
FUNBOY X Barbie Dream Oversized Beach Towel
Funboy’s Barbie collection features many uniquely designed, and unfortunately, now sold-out pool floats. There’s still a few Malibu Barbie-inspired inflatables available, but if you or your Barbie don’t have access to a pool, we’d recommend picking up one of the brand’s groovy beach towels.
Andie The Tulum One Piece in Lava
Sexy yet supportive, this best-selling suit features a scoop neck and cross-back straps so she feels secure and comfortable while still looking smokin’ hot, of course.
Gap × Barbie Adult Arch Logo Cropped Tank Top
Keep it simple with this Barbie-branded Gap tank.
Barbie Dreamworld Ivory & Pink Rug
This pink geometric design is a subtle way way to incorporate Barbie into your home.
MeUndies FeelFree Longline Bralette
The softest bralette we’ve tried has officially been Barbified.
OPI Hi Barbie! Nail Polish
Leave it up to OPI to formulate a spot-on shade of Barbie pink nail polish.
Barbie The Movie X Moon Bubble Mint Whitening Toothpaste
Achieve Barbie’s famous painted-on-white smile with this sparkly pink-tinted toothpaste.
Dr. Martens Combs W in Thrift Pink
This Barbie is going to the boygenius concert.
Swoon Barbie Pink Lemonade
A refreshing pink soft drink with zero grams of sugar.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you