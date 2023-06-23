InsideHook
Food & Drink | June 23, 2023 6:44 am

Here’s How to Make Mr. T’s Insta-Famous French Burger at Home

It all begins with a cooking torch

burger with fries
This burger recipe will give you an elevated In-N–Out delicacy
Mr. T
By Caitlin White @harmonicait

How do you make the perfect French cheeseburger translate in America? That was the challenge facing restaurateur Guillaume Guedj, the brains behind Parisian bistro Mr. T, and his stateside executive chef, Alisa Vannah. In France, the original Mr. T serves a cheeseburger with charred eggplant and flambéed cheese. But while that might work for a French palate, aubergine hits different on American tastebuds. In order to round out their menu in LA — which also includes French classics like Cornish game hen, mac ‘n’ cheese (which they also flambé à la table) and steak beurre blanc — they simplified, referencing a more local burger vibe: In-N–Out

“The burger has been adapted for Los Angeles tastebuds, [so] we switched out charred eggplant cream with our ‘Mac T sauce’, which is an elevated take on In-N-Out sauce, complete with fried onions,” Vannah says. “The sauce is created using Kewpie mayo, ketchup, Dijon mustard, cornichons and Maggi seasoning.” While the secret sauce might be a welcome swap from eggplant for some, there’s one thing that Mr. T didn’t dismantle, and that’s a table-side flambé of the cheese, a dramatic torching that transforms the burger from a run-of-the-mill order into something much more exciting. 

Just check Instagram to get a sense of how much diners love watching the cheese bubble and melt, then squishing the bun back down on all of it. “We use a French contemporary technique because it’s our background and the burger follows the same concept,” Guedj says. “We wanted to do an elevated burger using American Wagyu beef. We incorporated a French cheese, Comté, which is flambéed, bringing an incredible depth of flavor. For us, it’s equally about the taste and the presentation.”

This Recipe Is for Advanced Burger-Makers Only
This Recipe Is for Advanced Burger-Makers Only

It starts with about a pound of Key West shrimp

Since their opening in Hollywood last year, the bistro has held its own among heavyweight neighbors like Gigi’s, Tartine and Mother Tongue, drawing both a neighborhood crowd and out-of-towners to the now-bustling Sycamore Avenue. And whether you’re a local or a visitor, the spectacle of a torched cheeseburger is going to be a draw. “The Comté cheese flambé makes the burger very special, with the grilled cheese flavor and aroma,” Vannah says. “We torch the cheese in front of our guests so they can smell the grilled cheese right away.” 

Translating global recipes with French techniques has always been Mr. T’s mission, so splitting the difference between American expectations and traditional methods was par for the course for their kitchen. “We use the best local ingredients seasonally to recreate global street food favorites from around the world using contemporary French technique,” Guedj says. “This concept allows guests of Mr. T to travel through our menu and fosters a sense of unity through food. This burger is a whole experience — the presentation, the taste and the show when it’s served.”

For those who have their own commercial-grade cooking torches ready to go at home, along with some Comté and Kewpie mayo, here’s the step-by-step instructions for impressing your friends and loved ones with a Parisian-style American cheeseburger. 

Mr. T Los Angeles Cheeseburger

Servings: 4

Ingredients
  • 1.5 lbs. ground beef (65% brisket, 25% chuck, 10% Wagyu)
  • 2 oz. alfalfa sprouts
  • 2 oz. broccoli sprouts 
  • 2 oz. radish sprouts 
  • Brioche burger buns 
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup egg yolk
  • 1½ cup Comté cheese, shredded 
  • ½ cup Mimolette cheese
  • 7 cups heavy cream
  • 2 cups Kewpie mayo
  • 1 cup ketchup
  • ½ cup Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup chopped cornichon pickles 
  • 5 grams Maggi seasoning 
Directions
  • For the burgers

    1. Start by shaping the patties in a ring mold to about 5.5 to 6 oz each. That will create the perfect round shape and diameter for the meat. Make sure the patty is tight so it won’t break while cooking. In a hot cast iron, cook the patties for about 3 minutes on each side. After the meat is cooked, gently toast the bun in that same cast iron.

  • For the cheese sauce 

    1. In a wide pot over low heat, add the cream and egg yolk and slowly stir until the mixture reaches about 120 degrees. Slowly add the cheeses and whisk until all the cheese is melted. Blend the resulting cheese sauce in a blender and pass it through a fine strainer. After the cheese sauce is ready, put it into a gourmet whip cream whipper.

  • Assembly

    1. Once everything is cooked, combine the mayo, ketchup, mustard, pickles and Maggi, then spread the sauce on both sides of the buns. On the bottom of the buns, place all three sprout varieties. Place the patty on top and then squirt the cheese sauce on top of the patty. Finally, brûlée the cheese sauce with a torch.

More Like This

paella.
The Best New Spanish Restaurants in Los Angeles
Spread from Smoke City Char Bar
This LA Chef Is Sharing His Secret Tips for Smoking Meat Like a Champion
A wide spread of food and drinks on a table
A Frank Sinatra Favorite Is One of LA’s Best New (Yes, New) Restaurants

Most Popular

Home Upgrades Hero Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
Tommy Prine looking over his shoulder Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
A man sitting on his bed staring out the window. How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
best small watches Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches

Recommended

Suggested for you

Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
The Definitive Ranking of Every Single Wes Anderson Character
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches

Keep Reading

Three pours of rare bourbon on a tasting mat at the NYC bar Rareties. Some bourbons, while high quality, are way too much money to spend on.

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Jennifer Lawrence in "No Hard Feelings"

With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
Jamón sits on the bar at Bar Vinazo.

Spanish Jamón Has a Home in Brooklyn
Beef being prepared teppanyaki-style

Why the Japanese Robata Crushes the Stuffy Hotel Steakhouse
a photo of Cousin Richie from The Bear in a bootleg tee shirt

Welcoming Back “The Bear,” a Show About Bootleg Tees
a collage of Nike models wearing items from the Nike Summer Sale

15 Must-Have Sportwear Deals From Nike’s Latest Summer Sale
a photo of Chris Pine wearing a white tank top

How to Wear a White Tank Top Without Looking Like a Tool
Three plant offerings from The Sill, now up to you too 40%

It’s a Plant-Palooza Over at The Sill. Save Up to 40% on a Variety of Houseplants.
seating area with blue and orange color

A Super-Hot Sushi Spot Leads Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Trending

These Are Chicago’s Absolute Best Italian Beef Sandwiches
Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now
Is This the Best Recovery Device for Runners Yet?
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price