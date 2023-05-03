Truff’s Truffle-Infused Hot Sauces and Other Condiments Are 25% Off
Today only, use code MOTHERSDAY to save on our fave truffle-themed sauces
There are a ton of DTC pantry brands popping up out of the woodwork and into every kitchen, but Truff stands out as one of our favorites with their truffle-themed sauces and seasonings. Today only, everything on the site is available at a 25% discount with the code MOTHERSDAY.
You can’t go wrong with their flagship Truff hot sauce, which has a delicate balance of spice, sweetness and an earthy truffle flavor, but they also make white hot sauce, truffle-infused olive oil, mayonnaise, truffle sea salt and more. Bundles of mini containers are also available if you’re looking to sample the range. Below, some of our favorites.
