InsideHook
Food & Drink | May 3, 2023 10:48 am

Truff’s Truffle-Infused Hot Sauces and Other Condiments Are 25% Off

Today only, use code MOTHERSDAY to save on our fave truffle-themed sauces

Truff bottles of hot sauce, truff oil and truff mayo products on an abstract pink and blue and red background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By The Editors @insidehook

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There are a ton of DTC pantry brands popping up out of the woodwork and into every kitchen, but Truff stands out as one of our favorites with their truffle-themed sauces and seasonings. Today only, everything on the site is available at a 25% discount with the code MOTHERSDAY.

You can’t go wrong with their flagship Truff hot sauce, which has a delicate balance of spice, sweetness and an earthy truffle flavor, but they also make white hot sauce, truffle-infused olive oil, mayonnaise, truffle sea salt and more. Bundles of mini containers are also available if you’re looking to sample the range. Below, some of our favorites.

Shop The Sale Here
Truff Original Hot Sauce
Truff Original Hot Sauce
Truff : $18$13
Truff White Hot Sauce
Truff White Hot Sauce
Truff : $35$26
Truff Black Truffle Oil
Truff Black Truffle Oil
Truff : $25$19
Truff Mayo Combo Pack
Truff Mayo Combo Pack
Truff : $19
Truff Black Truffle Salt
Truff Black Truffle Salt
Truff : $15$11
Truff Mini Origional Hot Sauce
Truff Mini Origional Hot Sauce
Truff : $26$20

More Like This

Trust Us: Everyone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Bombas Socks
Trust Us: Everyone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Bombas Socks
Three Blenders on an abstract blue and red background
The Best Blenders for Every Type of Kitchen
Plated veal, salad and potato chips.
A Michelin-Starred Chef Shares the Recipe for His Best-Selling “Elephant’s Ear”

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

a model in a pair of black Alo Yoga Adapt Running Shorts on a grey background

$67$48

These Are the Shorts of Summer. They’re Currently on Sale.
a blue and white J.Crew raglan tee on a grey background

$50$16

J.Crew’s Hometown Hero Baseball Tee Is Just $16
Shark vacuum being used in a living room

From Our Partner

Woot Has Shark Vacuums Up to 61% Off
Samsonsite Uptempo 2-Pc. Hardside Luggage Set, Created for Macy's

From Our Partner

Macy’s Is Hosting a Flash Sale on Samsonite Luggage
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
The Fear of Getting "Bricked"

Keep Reading

A shot of Tu Lam's intricate back tattoos.

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Thatcher Baker-Briggs, a 31-year old wine consultant with A-level celebrity clients, looking at a bottle of wine

Meet the Wine Consultant Chasing Down Rare Bottles for the One Percent
Welcome to Beaverbrook

Taste the English Countryside at One of London's Most Iconic Addresses
Bandit and family on "Bluey"

The Most Competent Dad on TV Is a Cartoon Dog Named Bandit
a greyed out photo of Jimmy butler in a highlighted Alo Yoga Hat

We Tracked Down Jimmy Butler’s Hot Girl Sideline Hat
Trust Us: Everyone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Bombas Socks

Trust Us: Everyone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Bombas Socks
three models wearing Vuori gear on a purple background

This Mother’s Day, Give Her the Gift of Vuori Athleisure
a collage of slip-on shoes on a blue background

Everything You Need to Know About Slip-On Shoes for Summer
Truff bottles of hot sauce, truff oil and truff mayo products on an abstract pink and blue and red background

Truff’s Truffle-Infused Hot Sauces and Other Condiments Are 25% Off

Trending

What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 18 Most Important Bruce Springsteen Live Performances, According to a Superfan
Mark Zuckerberg Ran a 19:34 5K, Credits His New Exercise Routine
The Fear of Getting "Bricked"