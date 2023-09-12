It Actually Feels Good to Be a Commanders Fan Again

The Commanders are 1-0! The Commanders are going to the Super Bowl!

FedEx Field hasn’t looked this good since the team’s 2013 playoff game against the Seahawks. Things were going okay until Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III played until he could barely walk and was never the same explosive player. The next 10 years of the Redskins/Football Team/Commanders was dominated by player scandals, poor records, stadium failures and the worst owner in professional sports. From the offensive team name to the cheerleader treatment to the lawsuits against the local alt weekly, it was legitimately difficult to be a Commanders fan. Not anymore!

Fans were hugging at this game! A game against a team projected to be one of the worst teams in the league! A game against a non-rival with no real bad blood! Who cares! It was a big victory! The Commanders are going to the Super Bowl!

The best athlete to ever emerge from PG County and lifelong Commanders fan Kevin Durant and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid were sitting in the owner’s box with Josh Harris! World-class athletes want to be at Commanders games!

As of now, 16 teams are 1-0. The Commanders are one of them! The Commanders are going to the Super Bowl!

David Chang now has food offerings in the stadium. David Chang, the most famous chef to ever emerge from Arlington County and lifelong Commanders fan, the chef/TV host/podcaster who’s criticized Snyder for as long as he’s been famous and openly spoke about wanting to own the team, is willingly working with the new regime. Celebrity chefs want to have a presence at Commanders games!

FedEx Field was sold out! Championship teams sell out stadiums! The Commanders are going to the Super Bowl!

According to Fox announcers, the stadium was mostly Commanders fans, something they said wasn’t the case for the last decade. The team may actually have home field advantage this year.

The Commander’s new offensive coordinator comes from the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Eric Bieniemy was fantastic on Sunday. The play calling was great, and the turnovers, the reason why they almost lost, were not his fault (interceptions, fumbles and strips were not designed). The Commanders got the absolute best coach available after Super Bowl LVII (more on that later). The Commanders are going to the Super Bowl!

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) runs six yards into the end zone for the go ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at FedEx field on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Im

During the second quarter, while the Commanders were driving deep in Cardinals territory, Fox play-by-play announcer Adam Amin observed, “Fans [are] no longer walking on eggshells.” What? Hold on, fans were walking on eggshells? In professional football? Yes. Yes, we were. The mood and outcomes were so dire during the previous ownership that it felt absurd that Washington even had a team, let alone one with a great legacy. It’ll be difficult to explain to future fans that being a Commanders fan was worse than being a Browns, Jets, Lions or Vikings fan, even though the Washington team has won multiple championships. Eggshells are in the past. The Lombardi Trophy is in the future.

During the fourth quarter, Amin quipped, “There is life in Landover again!” He’s right. There is life. There is hope. The Josh Harris era is off to a brilliant start. These Commanders, this new era of Commanders, will inevitably make it to the Super Bowl. Will it be this year? Absolutely not. We’re playing teams better than us in our own division. We’ll be beyond lucky to grab a wild card spot. But whatever — let’s bask in the post-Week One glow that only comes from a new regime, a regime that barely eked out a win against a team that may be tanking with a first-time head coach (Jonathan Gannon! Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon! Of all the coaches from the last Super Bowl to grab, the Cardinals hire the one guy that cost his team the Super Bowl!) and a superstar QB on the shelf. The Commanders are going to the Super Bowl! Sooner rather than later!



The Commanders may not be playing football in February, but the current state of the Commanders feels good. Once again, it actually feels good to be a Commanders fan. It’s a new, foreign feeling. The 2023 Washington Football Team is off to a good start, in a very difficult division. It’s impossible to know what happens between now and the playoffs. But based on Week One, the Commanders have hope, and the Giants are definitely not going to the Super Bowl. In context, an astounding success.