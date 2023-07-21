Swimming pools are a lot like boats: It’s often better to have a friend with one than to have your own. The hassle of routine maintenance coupled with repair costs — not to mention increased energy fees — tends to offset the convenience, and it’s common for even well-intentioned homeowners to neglect their pools once the novelty wears off. But renting a pool…that’s easy. And it’s something worth considering this summer, as temperatures reach triple digits.

Swimply launched in 2018 and saw an influx of consumer interest after appearing on Shark Tank in 2020. Pair that with public pools closing during the pandemic, and the company took off, expanding its presence in markets across the country. Naturally that includes Texas, a state known for sweltering heat and an affinity for cooling water. Browse through Swimply and you’ll find thousands of pools available to rent (alongside newly launched listings for tennis and pickleball courts), ranging from utilitarian backyard options to resort-style pools with slides and grottos. When in doubt, go for the latter. These are some of the best pools available to rent in Texas.

This pool has almost everything — all that’s missing is a cooler filled with poolside drinks. Swimply

Austin

This colorful, Palm Springs-inspired backyard is the aspiring influencer’s dream. It holds a pool, hot tub, cabanas, sofas, loungers, desert landscaping and a bar, plus pops of yellow and pink everywhere you look. The pool features waterfalls and fountains, adding to the vacation vibes; similarly festive is the 20-guest maximum. Stock some drinks behind the bar, and you’ll have everything you need to stay all day.

You don’t have to be a celebrity to enjoy your own private waterpark — you just have to rent this one in Texas. Swimply

Allen

Private water parks are usually reserved for billionaires, but you don’t have to chart a Bond (or tech) villain life path to get your own — you can just rent this one in North Texas. It’s got two pools, with one functioning as a lazy river situated around a putting green island, complete with a bridge and waterfall. There’s also a grotto, a slide and a hot tub, and outside the pool you’ll find a covered pavilion, tennis court and basketball court. The space accommodates 20 people, so bring 19 of your closest friends. And tell them to bring drinks.

The infinity edge provides unobstructed views of the lake and foliage below. Swimply

Austin

Wind your way up the hills above Lake Travis, and you’ll find this handsome house and backyard pool. The infinity edge provides unobstructed views of the lake and foliage below, so whether you’re lying on a float, bathing under the waterfall or racing down the waterslide, you’ll always have something to look at.

The pool sports two waterfalls and a hidden slide — and yes, of course, there’s a rope swing. Swimply

Dripping Springs

After a productive morning tasting wines and spirits in the Hill Country, head back to this Dripping Springs retreat. The blue tile pool and hot tub are built into rocks and surrounded by trees, so you can soak up all the corresponding nature on the eight-acre property. The pool sports two waterfalls and a hidden slide — and yes, of course, there’s a rope swing. Outside the water, there’s an outdoor kitchen with a refrigerator, ice maker, built-in grill and a frozen drink machine, so it seems the hosts thought of everything.

It’s your go-to tropical pool party destination. Swimply

Austin

This lush and tropical pool is ready to party. Blue water and white cabanas set the scene, with bamboo, ferns, potted plants, a butterfly garden and colorful hanging lanterns finishing out the backyard oasis. You can lounge on the shaded deck, snag a poolside hammock or sunbathe in the water on one of the included Funboy floats. Bring a pink flamingo into frame and you’re halfway to shooting a music video.

There’s also a hot tub and a bar. Swimply

Pearland

Houston-area residents can cool off at Ohana’s Lanai, a two-acre property with a vacation-worthy pool; the ample island vibes come courtesy of tropical plants and rope-lined walkways. The pool features a natural stone water slide, with a grotto and cave hiding behind a waterfall — there’s also a hot tub with room for 12. A large, thatched-roof palapa keeps the deck shaded, and a bartop gives you a spot to set out drinks and snacks. Once the sun goes down, lights and torches provide a moody backdrop for evening festivities.

Visit this lush, palm-lined paradise with a saltwater pool and hot tub. Swimply

Santa Fe

Located on a ranch just outside of Galveston Bay, the Back 40 Bunkhouse is a lush, palm-lined paradise with a saltwater pool and hot tub. The rock waterfalls provide a steady soundtrack of rushing water, and mermaids watch over the setting. Besides a swimsuit and some friends, bring supplies to cook in the outdoor kitchen, and don’t forget fishing poles to cast a line in the nearby pond, which is stocked with catfish and perch.

From here, you can see treetop views that are usually only available at cliffside hotels. Swimply

Austin

This saltwater pool is set high up in the Austin hills, providing treetop views that are usually only available at cliffside hotels — but here you can swim, float, soak in the hot tub or sit around the adjacent fire pit enjoying the scenery without fighting for space with other guests. There’s also an outdoor kitchen with a gas grill, so bring supplies. And there’s a tennis/pickleball court nestled below the pool, so you can be as active (or inactive) as you wish.