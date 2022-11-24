InsideHook
Vitamix Blenders Are on Sale Up to 50% Off for Black Friday

Here are the best deals on the one kitchen appliance everyone wants

Three Vitamix blenders that are on sale for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week 2022
Tech-packed or just buttons and toggles? Stainless steel or plastic? It's all on sale.
Vitamix
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

The age-old question of whether or not it’s worth buying a Vitamix — the gold standard for overbuilt blenders — does not apply today. That’s because the brand just opened its Black Friday sale (which continues through Cyber Monday and Cyber Week, since I guess we’re doing that now), where you can take up to 50% off select models and bundles.

Vitamix is offering discounts up to $295 on brand new blenders, reconditioned blenders, immersion (or hand) blenders and package deals with a variety of attachments. Whatever your kitchen needs, gifting list or Black Friday budget, there’s likely a Vitamix for you. 

We’ve picked out the five best deals below to make this stop on your shopping frenzy a bit easier, but if you’d like to peruse all the deals, head to the site here.

Professional Series 750
Professional Series 750

Available in black or pearl gray, this high-powered option is convenient (with a low-profile container) but doesn’t skimp on the features (besides normal blending speeds, it features pre-programmed settings for smoothies, hot soups, frozen desserts, purees and self-cleaning).

Buy Here : $630$400
E320 + PCA Explorian Blender
E320 + PCA Explorian Blender

If you’re a smoothie-a-day person, this is the bundle for you. The analog Explorian blender comes with two blending cups and a cup adapter, so you can blend right in your to-go container.

Buy Here : $595$300
Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200
Certified Reconditioned Venturist V1200

This Venturist Series blender features variable speeds, a pulse function and a built-in timer. This particular model has been reconditioned by the Vitamix team and given a free five-year warranty to back it up. Also comes with a cookbook and 20-ounce cup.

Buy Here : $450$300
A3500 With Stainless Steel Container
A3500 With Stainless Steel Container

This high-tech Ascent Series blender (look at the touchscreen!) comes with Vitamix’s hardy stainless steel blending vessel which can be used to churn ingredients of any temperature, toughness or pungency, as it is scratch-, stain- and odor-resistant.

Buy Here : $730$605
A3500 Entertaining Bundle
A3500 Entertaining Bundle

The same high-tech, feature-packed blender as the one above, but instead of stainless steel you’re getting two of Vitamix’s classic containers: a 64-ounce and 48-ounce size. No need to stop cooking to clean out the blender, because now you’ve got two.

Buy Here : $800$675

Shop the full Vitamix Black Friday sale here.

