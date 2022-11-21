7 Delicious Ways to Use Leftover Turkey 

It happens every year: you just cooked a wonderful Thanksgiving meal and are now stocked with 10 pounds of leftover turkey. Sure, turkey soup is a classic, and everyone loves a Moist-Maker Sandwich, but we always end up with leftover turkey fatigue following the fall holiday. So to reduce wasting both food and money this year, we got creative and thought outside the box to develop some truly delicious meals to craft from turkey leftovers.

Roasted turkey is a wonderful blank canvas for flavor, so it plays well when paired with both sweet and savory flavors. With that in mind, these simple recipes will highlight turkey’s strengths and help utilize leftovers perfectly.

Fried rice is the king of leftovers, making it the perfect dish to leadoff this list. Pairing turkey with sweet pineapple highlights the wonderfully meaty and roasted flavors of the bird. This is an excellent place to use other roasted veggies from Thanksgiving as well.

Turkey Fried Rice Cook Time: 7 minutes Servings: 4 Ingredients 2 cups chopped or shredded cooked turkey

4 cups cooked rice

2 cups vegetables (frozen or leftovers)

1 cup diced pineapple

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

4 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. grated ginger

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Non-stick spray Directions Combine soy sauce, vinegar, cornstarch, garlic and ginger in a bowl. Set aside. Place a large saucepan over medium heat, add the oil and cook the pineapple for 1-2 minutes. Increase heat to high and add the rice and vegetables to the pineapple. Stir and toss for 3 minutes, or until a bit of color forms on the rice. Stir in the sauce and cook for 1-2 minutes more. Fold in the eggs and turkey, and cook for another minute to warm through and scramble the eggs. Serve.



Buffalo turkey dip is the perfect way to feed and please a house full of guests. Turkey lends flavor and depth to the game day classic, holding up to tangy Buffalo sauce and blue cheese. Make double if you’re serving a crowd because it’s guaranteed to disappear.

Buffalo Turkey Dip Cook Time: 1-2 hours Servings: 8 Ingredients 2 cups chopped or shredded cooked turkey

8 oz. cream cheese

1/2 cup buffalo sauce, like Frank’s

1/4 cup ranch dressing

1/4 cup blue cheese crumbles

1/4 cup sharp cheddar cheese Directions Place all ingredients into a slow cooker set on high. Cook for 1-2 hours or until ingredients are melted and combined.



The best part about these nachos is serving them right from the pan. The trick is to inject the turkey with a bit of flavor by warming it in the salsa, ensuring tender and juicy turkey in every bite.

Sheet Pan Nachos Cook Time: 10 minutes Servings: 4 Ingredients 2 cups chopped or shredded cooked turkey

1/2 cup salsa verde

1 bag corn chips

1 onion, diced

2 cups shredded jack cheese

1/2 cup pickled jalapeños

2 cups nacho toppings, like tomatoes, rice, beans or olives Directions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. As it heats, add the turkey and salsa into a small saucepan over low heat. Cook on low for 3-4 minutes to warm and infuse turkey. Arrange chips on a cast iron or sheet pan. Sprinkle the chips with cheese, onion and turkey, in that order. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Top with the jalapeños and other nacho toppings. Serve right out of the pan.





Cottage pie is reason alone to make extra turkey. Pairing the meat with other bold ingredients like Worcestershire and rosemary creates a culinary power ballad of flavors. As a bonus, use leftover potatoes for the topping to save a step.

Cottage Pie Cook Time: 25 minutes Servings: 4 Ingredients 3 cups chopped cooked turkey

1 Tbsp. butter

1 onion, diced

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. fresh rosemary

1 quart low sodium chicken stock

4 Tbsp. flour

2 cups mixed vegetables

4 cups cooked mashed potatoes

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese Directions Place a 12” cast iron skillet, or other large ovenproof pan, over medium heat. Sweat onion in the butter with a pinch of salt for 3-4 minutes. Add flour and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Add turkey, mixed vegetables, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Turn broiler on high. Carefully top pan with the mashed potatoes, sprinkle on the Parmesan cheese and broil for 2-3 minutes or until slightly browned. Serve immediately.



Turkey, good. Noodles, good. Sour cream, great. Combine them into a hearty dish that you’ll never know originated from leftovers. Don’t be afraid to sneak a little leftover gravy into the dish, too, which will only deepen the flavor.

Turkey Stroganoff Cook Time: 15 minutes Servings: 4 Ingredients 3 cups shredded cooked turkey

1 lb. mushrooms, quartered

1/2 onion, thinly sliced

1 quart chicken stock

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/4 cup sour cream

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. butter

1 lb. cooked egg noodles, for serving Directions Set a large cast iron skillet over high heat and preheat for 3 minutes. Add butter, onions and mushrooms. Cook for 7-8 minutes or until mushrooms start to brown. Deglaze pan with the chicken stock, then add the turkey and bring to a simmer. As it heats, combine the sour cream, mustard and cornstarch in a separate bowl. Once the sauce has come to a simmer, stir in the sour cream and mustard mixture. Let it thicken for 2 minutes, then serve over the cooked egg noodles.



Turkey loves bacon, and pairing the two meaty flavors results in a delightfully savory dish that shines against a cheesy backdrop. Mustard and cream cheese provide a subtle tanginess, which further highlights the turkey’s wonderful essence.

Mac and Cheese With Turkey and Bacon Cook Time: 35 minutes Servings: 4 Ingredients 1 lb. ziti, cooked two minutes shy of the package directions

2 cups chopped or shredded cooked turkey

24 oz. evaporated milk

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

3 cups grated cheddar cheese, divided

8 oz. cream cheese

1 cup crumbled bacon Directions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the evaporated milk and mustard in a large pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Once simmering, reduce heat to low and melt in the cream cheese and 2 ½ cups of cheddar, stirring continuously. Once cheese sauce is fully melted, remove from the heat and fold in the turkey and pasta. Pour everything into a greased 9×13 baking dish. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes, then carefully remove from the oven and top with remaining cheese and bacon. Cook for another 5-10 minutes until the cheese just browns. Serve as soon as you won’t burn your mouth.



BBQ turkey pizza is brilliant. The piquant sauce and melty cheese perfectly complement the meaty leftover.

BBQ Turkey Pizza Cook Time: 10 minutes Servings: 2 Ingredients 1 lb. pizza dough

1/2 cup BBQ sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup shredded gouda cheese

1/4 red onion, sliced

1 cup chopped, pulled or shredded cooked turkey Directions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and place a pizza stone on the middle rack. Place the pizza dough on a floured surface and roll out into a 12-14” circle, forming a lip around the edge. Top with the BBQ sauce, cheeses, onion and turkey. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden and bubbly.

