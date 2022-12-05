InsideHook
Booze | December 5, 2022 6:30 am

Review: Jack Daniel’s Crafts an Unexpected Take on the Single Malt

The iconic Tennessee whiskey brand successfully embraces a single-grain mashbill (and a long finish in sherry casks)

Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks
The latest special release from Jack Daniel's takes some interesting detours
Jack Daniel's
By Kirk Miller

What we’re drinking: Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks.

Where it’s from: Jack Daniel’s, the iconic Tennessee whiskey brand that crafted a standout American malt earlier this year as part of its new Triple Mash expression

Why we’re drinking this: For the fifth special release of their single barrel products, Jack Daniel’s goes into an entirely new direction: They’re utilizing a 100% malted barley grain bill. And then finishing the whiskey for two additional years in sherry casks.

If that sounds like another style of whiskey (or we should say whisky), well, not quite. “We were never trying to recreate what they’re doing in Scotland,” says Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “This is not a Scotch style, this is a malt whiskey unique to Jack Daniel’s and done in a U.S. way.”

Jack Daniel’s Just Released Its Best Whiskey Ever (And It’s About $30)
Jack Daniel’s Just Released Its Best Whiskey Ever (And It’s About $30)

Their new Bonded line is a standout — but can it compete with the legacy of Old No.7?

The charcoal mellowing and use of Jack Daniel’s proprietary yeast — along with the initial aging of the whiskey in new, charred American white oak barrels in Tennessee — does position the product as, yes, something unique in a U.S. way. Still, even Fletcher admits he wasn’t sure what he had.

“This was outside of our comfort zone,” he says. “It’s not gonna be what people expect from a bourbon or a Tennessee whiskey release.”

How it tastes: For this special release, the whiskey passes through Jack Daniel’s traditional charcoal mellowing process and is then matured in new, charred American white oak barrels for at least four years, before finishing for an additional two years in Spanish Oloroso sherry casks from the Antonio Paez Lobato Cooperage. It’s then bottled at cask proof.

Our sample came in at 105.7 proof. 

The first thing you’ll notice during your pour is a ruby-red streak. On the nose, you’ll find a lot of red fruit and cocoa. Because the mashbill doesn’t include corn or rye, you’re not getting the typical sweetness or spiciness you’d expect from an American whiskey on the palate, but you will get some candied apple notes, a bit of cherry and a nice amount of oak. 

There is just enough of Jack Daniel’s DNA here (particularly in the fruit and the balance) that this release doesn’t seem too radical for the brand. But it does serve as an excellent gateway to other styles of single malt that aren’t Scotch.

Fun fact: You can expect a single malt release from Jack Daniel’s next summer, hopefully just around the time (or soon after) the TTB makes American Single Malt an official booze category.

Where to buy: The Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt is now available nationwide in limited quantities for $70 for a 700 ml size.

More Like This

Westward Distillery
It’s Time to Embrace American Single Malt, the Spirits World’s Newest Category
A bottle of the new Jack Daniel's 10-Year Old Tennessee Whiskey, which was just released in limited quantities
Review: Jack Daniel’s 10-Year Is Its First Age-Statement Whiskey Since Prohibition
A bottle of Jack Daniel’s Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof, a whiskey out on July 1, 2022
Review: Jack Daniel’s Just Released Its Highest-Proof Whiskey Ever

Most Popular

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear. The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, in a recording studio in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, October 1975. In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
A graphic showing the year 2025 in green lights. Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
A person holding a TV remote and looking at a blurry screen while holding a TV remote. There are several settings you should change on your TV as soon as you get a new one. The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Keep Reading

2022 movies

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks

Jack Daniel’s Crafts an Unexpected Take on the Single Malt
The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate driving down a road next to the ocean. Here's our full review of the luxury pickup truck.

Review: The GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Is a Triumphant Do-Over
ottolenghi for serax testa di moro vase with flowers

These Sicilian Vases Will Make You Feel Like a Guest at The White Lotus
Lars von Trier

In Defense of Lars von Trier’s Sick Sense of Humor
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men

Trending

Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
Who Does the Overhead Storage Bin Above Your Seat Belong To?
Best Bets: Expert NFL Picks for Week 13