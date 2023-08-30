InsideHook
Booze | August 30, 2023

The Clase Azul Tasting Room Is a Candy Store for Tequila Lovers

Inside the very first Clase Azul restaurant and boutique

Clase Azul aficionados rejoice
Courtesy
By Leila Najafi

One look inside the Clase Azul tasting room in Los Cabos, and it’s apparent that the space is akin to a museum exhibit. The signature blue and white hand-painted bottles with shiny silver tops adorn the shelves like delicate masterpieces, standing tall alongside limited edition bottles with price tags ranging anywhere from $158 to more than $6,000. It’s a candy store for tequila aficionados. 

Indulge in a specialty cocktail
Courtesy

Any master distiller will tell you that tequila is meant to be sipped on the rocks, but at the Clase Azul space, guests are invited to experience the agave spirit in a variety of ways. Sit at the bar and watch bartenders shake and pour craft cocktails with theatrical-like performances and the utmost precision. Signature drinks such as the mezcal-based Coral Rojo, made with a beet reduction and the frothy Espuma De Mar (which gets its texture from aquafaba), are just a couple of the inventive cocktails not to be missed.

For hardcore Clase Azul drinkers, A Taste of Culture is a two-hour immersive experience in a private back room that’s limited to eight seats per night. The multi-sensory journey takes guests through five of their iconic spirits, including Clase Azul Plata, Reposado, Añejo, Ultra and Clase Azul’s Durango mezcal. It’s a mystical experience that calls for your full attention (no cell phones allowed) and manages to keep you on your toes with audio and visual components fused with anecdotes from the chefs and staff who share the story of each spirit. Each tasting is paired with a small bite that’s deeply rooted in Mexican history, culture and flavors. The intimate group size ensures that every guest is attended to, including any dietary restrictions. Reservations are required and the experience is $406 per person.

Pull up a seat at the bar
Courtesy
The multi-purpose space is located at the Shoppes at Palmilla with a newly added restaurant, La Terrazza, and updated experiences as of October 2022. The 4,000 square-foot venue — with its lush interiors, modern finishes and artistic details — is the first Clase Azul restaurant and boutique to open (Clase Azul The Loft in Brooklyn is only available for private events) with additional locations slated to debut in the future. The interior design is heavily inspired by each of the brand’s iconic spirits: the blue marble bar is a nod to the Clase Azul Tequila Reposado bottle, while the turquoise-tiled bathroom takes notes from Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero. Every last detail is a celebration of the 26-year-old brand that’s known for its craftsmanship. 

Grab a bite at La Terrazza
Courtesy

Open-air restaurant La Terrazza features raw dishes like corn ceviche, tuna sashimi and aguachile in addition to a selection of tacos and larger entrees from the kitchen. If you prefer a more personalized dining experience, reserve a seat at the omakase bar and leave your dinner in the hands of the chefs. With only six seats allowed per night, the 14-course seafood-forward tasting menu is customized for each guest and will set you back $175 per person. The seasonal menu combines Japanese techniques with Baja flavors and locally-sourced ingredients. Diners have the option of adding a beverage pairing for an additional $116 per person, which includes a selection of wines from Valle de Guadalupe, sake and, of course, Clase Azul.

