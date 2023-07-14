The Best Summer Rosés to Quench Your Thirst This Season

Summer and rosé go hand-in-hand. Not that we don’t love to drink the rosy-hued wine year-round, but there’s something about pouring a glass of crisp, refreshing rosé on a hot day at the beach, park or dining al fresco that simply makes it one of our favorite beverages during the hottest months. So to help you drink a little better this season, we tried 15 rosés, which we’ve outlined below.

It’s important to note that this isn’t a super comprehensive rosé list. We focused on bottles that are readily available throughout the United States, whether you’re purchasing it online, in your local wine shop or even in the grocery store. There are many, many amazing rosés out there, and this list just scratches the surface.

We also supplemented the wine tasting with snacking boards from Murray’s Cheese, so you’ll find some cheese-pairing notes throughout the article as well. Without further ado, here are 15 of the best summer rosés to sip right now.

Mumm Napa Brut Rosé Mumm Napa

Although this sparkling rosé isn’t made in the Champagne method, the three grapes that go into it — pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier — are the typical grapes used to make its French cousin. Our tasters found it dry and crisp, and one even commented that it provides “a nice summer snap to go with any cheese.” It’s light enough to drink on its own as well.

Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé Perrier-Jouët

Perrier-Jouët Blason Rosé was the only rosé Champagne at our tasting, and it did not disappoint. The blend of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier is refreshing and just dry enough with a lot of body, especially on the finish. Our tasters commented that it pairs really well with cheese, especially the harder varieties.

Château Sainte Marguerite Fantastique Rosé Château Sainte Marguerite

Drinking a Provence rosé is one of summer’s greatest joys, and this bottle is light enough to open on even the hottest days. The mix of grenache, cinsault and vermentino is floral on the palate and bursting with fruit-forward notes like ripe strawberry. Although most of our tasters didn’t find it too sweet, one editor who prefers sweeter wines found it extra pleasant and said she “can drink a lot of this one.”

Château Sainte Marguerite Symphonie Rosé Château Sainte Marguerite

We tried two rosés from Château Sainte Marguerite, and this bottle is definitely “punchier,” as one taster noted, than the first. Made with the same mix of grapes (grenache, cinsault and vermentino), it has more fruit on the palate with a funkier flavor – in a good way. This is a rosé for those who aren’t afraid to explore the spectrum of the category and break away from a more refreshing flavor profile.

Malene Rosé Malene

This rosé from San Luis Obispo, California, was a crowd favorite. Multiple tasters commented that it’s “what rosé should be,” and it paired perfectly with the cheese, especially the montealva and brie. Malene sources the grenache and cinsault grapes for this wine from vineyards in the Santa Ynez Valley to make a perfectly balanced, flavorful and easy-drinking rosé.

Wölffer Estate Rosé Wölffer

As New Yorkers, we love trying New York wines, so we tasted three of Wölffer Estate’s rosé offerings. The first, their Estate Rosé 2022, was a crowd-pleaser, with many tasters commenting it’s “really good” and that they liked the dry finish. While it was great with some of the softer cheeses, it would also be a great pairing for seafood.

You might be familiar with Summer in a Bottle, Wölffer’s beautifully-designed bottle, but how does the taste match up against the pretty face? Our tasters liked it and found the flavor to be fruiter and the body lighter than the Estate Rosé. One person called it “versatile” and another said it’s “easy drinking.”

Wölffer Summer in a Bottle Côtes de Provence Rosé Wölffer

We also tasted Wölffer’s Summer in a Bottle from Côtes de Provence, and as one taster said, “this is a Provence rosé through and through.” A couple people said it’s “very nice” and “very drinkable,” and one taster mentioned that they “would bring it to a park hang.” Another editor noted that it paired well with Murray’s Piave Vecchio.

Hampton Water Hampton Water

The Hamptons call to mind long summer days and hours spent lounging on the beach, so Hampton Water is quite aptly named. Jesse and Jon Bon Jovi and Ali Thomas teamed up with Gérard Bertrand, one of the most well-known winemakers in France’s Languedoc region, to create a rosé that is “nicely sweet” and easy drinking,” according to our panel. One person mentioned it would pair well with food, and another thought it was a perfect match for the cheese.

Whispering Angel Côtes de Provence Rosé Whispering Angel

If you’re a rosé drinker, you’ve probably had Whispering Angel — not just because it’s seemingly everywhere, but because it’s delicious, too. The Côtes de Provence wine is a blend of grenache, cinsault and vermentino, with notes from our tasters like “yummy,” “she’s complex” and “it’s a classic for a reason.” One taster said that it was “absolutely delicious” with alp blossom cheese and would pair quite nicely with a raclette, too.

Justin Rosé Justin

A couple of tasters got dry, white wine vibes from Justin 2022 Rosé, even though the Central Coast, California, wine is a syrah blend. Regardless, most of our panel enjoyed it, and one said they “could see it being a crowd fave.” Another said it’s a “solid” choice as far as summer rosés go.

Souleil Vin de Bonté Le Rosé Souleil

It’s difficult not to long for oysters and sun-drenched beach days when thinking of southern France, which is exactly what this Languedoc rosé calls to mind. Souleil Rosé is a blend of grenache and cinsault with just a touch of syrah, and is “very fresh” with a “good body,” according to our tasters. One noted that it has a “slight sweetness, but not too much,” and another commented on how well it paired with the cheese.

Fleurs de Prairie Fleurs de Prairie

Fleurs de Prairie is another Languedoc rosé, named for the wildflowers that cover the brand’s vineyards. Most of our tasters really enjoyed it, saying it’s “another solid pick” and “very smooth.” One taster explained that it’s “wonderful” because it’s “floral and fruity but balanced.” It would be nice paired with roasted chicken and vegetables with fresh herbs from the garden.

Josh Cellars Rosé Josh Cellars

You’re likely familiar with Josh Cellars from seeing it in your local grocery store, and if you haven’t tried the brand’s rosé, “don’t sleep on it,” according to one taste tester. While information about the grape breakdown isn’t available for this wine, our panel found it “herbal,” “sophisticated” and “delicious.” One even touted it for being “reliable,” saying “you know exactly what you’re getting” when you open a bottle.

Gamebox Wondercade Rosé Gamebox

Our friends over at Wondercade partnered with Gamebox Wines to release this California rosé, and it’s perfect to grab for a backyard party because the self-serve box holds three liters of vino. Our tasters found it light, so it works whether you want to sip it solo or mix it into a spritz. And every taster agreed that slapping a bag of wine is the most fun just about anyone can have at a party.