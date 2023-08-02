InsideHook
Booze | August 2, 2023 6:43 am

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August￼

Including Wild Turkey’s unique new Voyage and an ideally priced peated Scotch

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage
Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage has a tropical note
The Campari Group
By Kirk Miller

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. This month, Wild Turkey goes tropical and we find a $70 blended Scotch that hits all the right notes (smoke included).

Wild Turkey Master's Keep
Wild Turkey Master’s Keep
Wild Turkey Master’s Keep

Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage

The latest in this annual limited-edition series is actually a collaboration between master distiller Eddie Russell and Dr. Joy Spence, the master blender of Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum. Ergo, Voyage is a 106-proof, 10-year-old bourbon finished in Jamaican rum casks that previously held 14-year-old pot still rum. As the first rum cask finish in Wild Turkey’s history, this one has a wonderful tropical fruit note along with cocoa, baking spices, caramel and aged oak. 

MORE INFO
Caisteal Chamuis 12-Year-Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
Caisteal Chamuis 12-Year-Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
Torabhaig Distillery

Caisteal Chamuis 12-Year-Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky 

From Torahbaig Distillery on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, this double-barrel blended Scotch was aged for 12 years in refill American Oak Hogsheads, then re-aged in 230-liter barrels that held Oloroso Sherry — and then re-aged again in epecially coopered European Oak 500-liter butts that were seasoned with Oloroso Sherry. In spite of the “heavily peated” label, it has a low peat point here (18.7ppm) and the smoke is pretty delicate on the nose. On the palate, however, the warm campfire notes shine alongside the sweet, fruity flavors and a bit of maritime salinity. At about $70-$75, this is a steal.

MORE INFO
Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate 
Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate 
Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie Cadboll Estate 

Aged for 15 years, the third batch of this single-estate release combines a bourbon-matured Glenmorangie with a small portion finished in Amontillado Sherry casks. The Highland distillery’s field-to-glass concept yields a sweet, creamy and fruity sipper with notes of raspberry, apple, toffee, hazelnut and malt.

MORE INFO
Still Austin Red Corn Bourbon Bottled in Bond
Still Austin Red Corn Bourbon Bottled in Bond
Still Austin Whisky Co.

Still Austin Red Corn Bourbon Bottled in Bond

The first of four limited-release seasonal bottled-in-bond whiskeys, this Texas distillery is launching its new series with a bourbon that combines Jimmy Red corn with rye. This 100-proof release, featuring  100% Texas-grown grains and utilizing a six-month slow water reduction process, is highlighted by a popcorn nuttiness, brown sugar, cherry and some surprising citrus notes that pop up after a few sips. The next editions? A high rye bourbon in the fall, blue corn bourbon in the winter and a straight rye in spring 2024.

MORE INFO
Old Forester 117 Series: Bottled in Bond
Old Forester 117 Series: Bottled in Bond
Brown-Forman Distillers

Old Forester 117 Series: Bottled in Bond

As part of its limited expression lineup, Old Forester’s newest is a bottled-in-bond release with bottles filled during a single distillation season (spring of 2014). Coming at the required 50% ABV, this bourbon features notes of butterscotch, candied fruit, apricot, caramel and herbal tea, complete with a rich and silky mouthfeel.

MORE INFO
Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon Cask Strength
Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon Cask Strength
Keeper’s Heart

Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon Cask Strength

This innovative Minneapolis distillery marries sourced bourbon (MGP) with pot still and grain whiskies from Ireland into something that accentuates the best of both whiskey worlds. Their latest, a cask strength release (117 proof), features the creamy mouthfeel and malt and fruit notes you’d expect from the Irish whiskey, plus underlying levels of caramel, vanilla and charred oak. 

MORE INFO
Booker’s Batch 2023-02, “Apprentice Batch”
Booker’s Batch 2023-02, “Apprentice Batch”
James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Booker’s Batch 2023-02, “Apprentice Batch”

The second 2023 release of this ongoing limited-edition series of uncut and unfiltered bourbons pays homage to the early days of sixth-generation master distiller Booker Noe, who learned his craft under the guidance of his cousin, Carl Beam. Aged a bit more than seven years and coming in at 125.5 proof, this one offers notes of orange peel, citrus, vanilla and a lot of oak, both on the nose and palate. It’s bright and powerful.

MORE INFO
When Can You Buy This Year’s Pappy Van Winkle? Consult Our Whiskey Release Schedule.
When Can You Buy This Year’s Pappy Van Winkle? Consult Our Whiskey Release Schedule.

Behold, the release dates for all your favorite rare and limited-edition whiskeys, including Buffalo Trace, Booker's and Pappy

Laphroaig Càirdeas 2023 White Port & Madeira Casks
Laphroaig Càirdeas 2023 White Port & Madeira Casks
Laphroaig

Laphroaig Càirdeas 2023 White Port & Madeira Casks

Aged in white Port and Madeira casks, this annual single malt release from the Islay distillery is part of the Friends of Laphroaig membership program. While there’s still plenty of charcoal smoke character on the nose and palate, there’s also a juicy, fruity and creamy character here.   

MORE INFO
Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Selection #11
Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Selection #11
Jack Daniel’s

Jack Daniel’s Distillery Series Selection #11

The American White Oak barrels for this experimental whiskey first aged Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, then they matured añejo tequila in Mexico before finally returning to Lynchburg to finish this Tennessee whiskey. Coming in at 90 proof, this limited edition (basically, only available at the distillery and in Tennessee) definitely showcases a cooked agave flavor, along with light oak, brown sugar, caramel and a hint of citrus.

MORE INFO
291 E Colorado Whiskey Batch 12
291 E Colorado Whiskey Batch 12
Distillery 291

291 E Colorado Whiskey Batch 12

This Colorado distiller married barrels from two different wheated bourbon experiments — corn, malted white wheat and rye malt for one, and corn, malted white wheat and malted barley for the other. Bottled at 121.6 proof, the marriage creates a four-grain powerhouse full of graham cracker, caramel, tangerine and baking spices.

MORE INFO

More Like This

Rows of whiskey on a shelf behind a bar
This Chicago Bar Has 1,000 Whiskeys and $1 Beer Specials
The first three bottle releases from Shiner Spirits
This Historic Texas Brewery Is Now Making Spirits
Bottles of alcohol on a rack. Wine and whisky investment is growing a trade-able asset.
How Rare Wines and Whiskies Are Becoming Legitimate Investments

Most Popular

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish of the EPL in training. Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
Republic of the Congo's shot put athlete Franck Elemba stretches during a training session on July 24, 2019 in Eaubonne, on the outskirts of Paris. - Fourth during the 2016 Rio Games, the impressive Congolese shot put Franck Elemba dreams of wearing the colors of the French team for the 2024 Paris Games, after a tortuous course marked by a precarious status. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images) How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
"We’re dancing animals," Vonnegut said. "How beautiful it is to get up and go do something." Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
Paul Reubens in "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday" Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
An image of hands gripping a pull-up bar. This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Kurt Vonnegut’s Advice for Making the Most of Your Day
Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
This Program Is Your Best Shot at Performing 20 Pull-Ups

Keep Reading

Casa de Sierra Nevada

How San Miguel Become One of Mexico’s Leading Luxury Destinations
Schoolgirls on the A-Train to far Rockaway, Subway New York, 1978, Unguided Tour Hell on Wheels, NY, 1977-1985

“Hell on Wheels” Is a Nostalgic Look at ’70s and ’80s NYC Subway Life
A screenshot from the Meg 2 trailer

The Best Movies, TV and Music for August
Burger, fries and a milkshake on a tray in front of a wall with a painted burger on it.

Now You Can Make the LA-Famous Irv Burger at Home
Paul Reubens in "Pee-Wee's Big Holiday"

Remembering the Boundless Enthusiasm of Paul Reubens
Hippo Pockets make something that resembles a Taco Bell creation.

Recipe: The Perfect Cross Between a Crunchwrap and a Big Mac
Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Voyage

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August￼
A bottle of Huy Fong Foods sriracha sauce.

An Army Veteran’s New Mission Is Keeping Sriracha on Shelves
A scene from "Reservation Dogs"

Why You Need to Get Caught Up With “Reservation Dogs”

Trending

10 Great American Food Trails Worth Road Tripping For
Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Obsessed With Traveling to the Mediterranean?
Kyler Murray Was Refreshingly Honest About His Injury
The Best Duffel Bags for Every Kind of Traveler