InsideHook
Booze | December 2, 2022 5:29 am

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December

“Ever had whiskey that was poured from a pig’s rear?” asked WhistlePig. Now we have. Plus, new bottles from Uncle Nearest and Maker's Mark.

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.
No matter the vessel or the opening, the rye is good
WhistlePig
By Kirk Miller

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Instead of the usual 10 picks, we went with 12 (for the days of Christmas or because we had way too much good whiskey to choose from). Below, the best new whiskeys of December 2022

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank
WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank
WhistlePig

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank

After 10 years of “fearless attempts” (including “fermenting yeast foraged from a ham’s hind”), WhistlePig’s latest experiment piggy experiment is a rye bottled at 110 proof in a porcine decanter (which is based on a 19th-century Berkshire Bitter Pig). The bottle is a showstopper, while the rye is just what you’d expect from this Vermont distillery — a lot of oak spice, brown sugar, candied fruit and a hint of dill and mint. 

MORE INFO
Maker’s Mark BRT-01 and BRT-02
Maker’s Mark BRT-01 and BRT-02
Maker’s Mark

Maker’s Mark BRT-01 and BRT-02

The two latest releases in the distillery’s Wood Finishing Series (an annual release of limited-edition bottles that emphasize various elements in the bourbon production process) focus on barrel rotation with the distillery’s warehouses. BRT-01 is influenced by the flavor profiles found at the warmer top of the rickhouse — a lot of oak, plus notes of caramel popcorn, dark fruit, a hint of anise and a toasty warm finish. Meanwhile, BRT-02 is inspired by the cooler bottom of the rickhouse, which offers up notes of praline, chocolate, dark fruit, raisin and cinnamon gum.

MORE INFO
Rye & Sons 2022 Straight Rye Whiskey
Rye & Sons 2022 Straight Rye Whiskey
Rye & Sons

Rye & Sons 2022 Straight Rye Whiskey

How does a winemaker approach rye? This approachable and affordable (under $30) debut from former Per Se sommelier André Hueston Mack will offer up different vintages every year. The inaugural bottle is spicy and youthful (which isn’t a bad thing for a rye), with notes of mint, oak, brown sugar, anise and orange peel. 

MORE INFO
Arcane Imperial
Arcane Imperial
Arcane Distilling

Arcane Imperial

This Bushwick brewery utilizes vacuum distillation to make unique beer-based spirits. Their second release, crafted and aged in just a matter of weeks, is a whiskey built from an Imperial Stout; it’s heavy on the chocolate notes, albeit more in a bitter than a sweet way. This one leans more toward beer flavors than whiskey, but it seems ideal for a new take on an Old Fashioned. 

MORE INFO
Uncle Nearest
Three new permanent expressions from Uncle Nearest
Uncle Nearest

Uncle Nearest Straight Rye Whiskey and Single Barrel Black Label

I was able to try two of three new permanent expressions (pictured above) for this award-winning Tennessee whiskey distillery. This rye (100% rye mashbill and 100 proof) is sourced from Canada, aged in New York and then rested in used Uncle Nearest barrels. A lot of bready dough on the nose and a delectable balance of sweet and spicy on the palate, with notes of vanilla, anise and mint.

The Single Barrel Black Label, meanwhile, is Uncle Nearest’s own juice. At 59% ABV, this whiskey is very dark in color. I got chicory on the nose, with notes of brown sugar, oak, caramel, dark fruit (particularly raspberry), orange zest and a hint of tobacco on the palate. A drop of water brought out the fruit more. A winner. 

BUY HERe
The Glenlivet 21 Year Old and 25 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The Glenlivet 21 Year Old and 25 Year Old Single Malt Scotch
The Glenlivet Distilling Company

The Glenlivet 21 Year Old and 25 Year Old Single Malt Scotch

The Speyside single malt purveyor has “reimagined” their 21 and 25 Year Old expressions via new cask finishes and packaging. The 21 is finished in first-fill Oloroso sherry, Troncais oak Cognac and Vintage Colheita port casks, offering up hints of ginger, caramelized pears and nutmeg. The 25, meanwhile, is finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry and Troncais oak Cognac casks, offering up notes of orange, fig, oak and even a bit of charred pineapple. 

MORE INFO
Booker’s Bourbon 2022-03 “Kentucky Tea Batch”

Booker’s Bourbon 2022-03 “Kentucky Tea Batch”

Booker's Bourbon
Starward Vitalis

Starward Vitalis

Starward
2XO: The Phoenix Blend

2XO: The Phoenix Blend

Prestige Beverage Group
Bushmills Rare Cask #3

Bushmills Rare Cask #3

Bushmills
Paul John Indian Single Malt Christmas

Paul John Indian Single Malt Christmas

Paul John Whisky
Hemingway Rye Whiskey First Edition

Hemingway Rye Whiskey First Edition

Hemingway Whisky

And six more: 

  • A recent iteration of the uncut, unfiltered Booker’s Bourbon is the 2022-03 “Kentucky Tea Batch” release, inspired by Booker Noe’s signature drink, which he called Kentucky Tea…which basically replaces tea with a modicum of bourbon a as a flavoring. The bourbon on its own features a lot of vanilla on the palate, with fruit, caramel and oak rounding out the spiciness (it’s 126.5 proof). BTW, I tried Booker’s recipe of four parts water to one part bourbon, and lo and behold, it kind of tasted like tea.
  • Celebrating its 15th year, Australia’s trailblazing Starward Whisky just launched a limited-editon Vitalis bottle, named after founder David Vitale. This is blend of whisky from six different types of barrels (including red wine, Tawny, rum, bourbon and Apera), with the oldest of these barrels filled in 2011 and the youngest in 2018. It’s a very fruit-forward and sweet mix, with a nice malty mouthfeel, a bit of vanilla and some grassiness from the rum.
  • 2XO: The Phoenix Blend is the first in a series of small-batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon blends from American whiskey blender Dixon Dedman (formerly of Kentucky Owl). For 2XO (Two Times Oak), Dixon re-barrels his hand-selected aged whiskey into new charred oak barrels, creating a blend ideal for whiskey fans who want a lot of that oak spice mixed in with notes of vanilla, caramel and red fruit.
  • Bushmills Rare Cask #3 is a 30-year-old single malt matured n bourbon and sherry casks for 13 years before being then aged for over 17 years in first-fill Madeira casks. I got a surprisingly Tootsie Roll note on the nose, with lots of raisin, dark fruit, butterscotch and toffee on the palate. Overall, a wonderfully rich mouthfeel…with some rich pricing ($999.99).
  • A nice holiday tradition, this year’s edition of the Paul John Indian Single Malt Christmas — now celebrating its fifth release, is crafted from malts finished in ex-bourbon, brandy and Oloroso sherry casks. It features malted chocolate on the nose and some biscuit, sweet dark fruit, gingerbread, a touch of oak, tobacco, baking spices, orange and cracked pepper on the palate. 
  • Hemingway Rye Whiskey First Edition is the inaugural release from the Hemingway Whiskey Company, which was inspired by the iconic author, led by Steve Groth (co-founder of Angel’s Envy) and overseen by the Call family, who have more than 230 years of distilling experience. This one is a blend of 96% 9-year-old Indiana Straight Rye and 4% 4-year-old Kentucky Straight Rye, finished in rum-seasoned Oloroso Sherry casks. Coming in at 100 proof and with a dark amber color, this is a dry and sweet blend that features notes of cinnamon spice, cherry, oak, dark chocolate and dark fruit.

More Like This

Four bottles of whiskey released in fall 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This November
the two new Bonded expressions of Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel’s Just Released Its Best Whiskey Ever (And It’s About $30)
A warehouse with barrels holding booze. The location of the barrels in a warehouse can greatly alter flavor.
Why the Location of a Whiskey Barrel in a Warehouse Is Important

Most Popular

Josh Jacobs of the Raiders celebrates a touchdown against the Seahawks. Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
A person holding a TV remote and looking at a blurry screen while holding a TV remote. There are several settings you should change on your TV as soon as you get a new one. The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them) The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, in a recording studio in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, October 1975. In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The Echo camp from White Desert in Antarctica What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica

Recommended

Suggested for you

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica

Keep Reading

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy"

Showtime's "George & Tammy" Should Be Called "Tammy & George"
a still from the netflix movie white noise, starring adam driver and greta gerwig

Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is More Oddity Than Masterpiece
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
A woman eating a meal with a Meta Quest 2 VR headset at Aerobanquets in Brooklyn, New York in 2022

Fine Dining and Virtual Reality Collide at Miami Art Week
Hotel Per La Per L'Ora Food

The 5 Best New Restaurants in LA
Woman hanging picture frame on wall at home

Top Chicago Art Dealer Zachary Wirsum on How to Start Your Own Collection
brunch spread at the noortwyck with pastries, avocado toast, farro and french toast

The Noortwyck Is Everything You Want In a Neighborhood Restaurant
All your favorite holiday movies, all month long

DC, You Can Go See a Holiday Movie Pretty Much Every Day This Month

Trending

Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
Why This Renowned Napa Winemaker Jumped Into the Distilling Game
The 13 Best Gifts to Give the Gen Zer in Your Life