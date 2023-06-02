InsideHook
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This June

Including two outstanding centennial releases from House of Suntory. Plus, Buffalo Trace tries a peated bourbon.

Two new limited-edition releases from the House of Suntory, celebrating 100 years
House of Suntory
By Kirk Miller

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. This month, House of Suntory celebrates 100 years, Tattersall tries out an experimental grain and American whiskies embrace peat.

House of Suntory

Celebrating 100 years (with some help from Sofia Coppola and Keanu Reeves, no less), the House of Suntory just debuted two exceptional new, limited-edition whiskies, created by fifth-generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo. The Yamazaki ($1,800) is a single malt aged exclusively in rare Mizunara oak casks — it’s an exquisite mixture of fruit, cloves and sandalwood, with a soft and warm mouthfeel. The Hakushu ($1,200) takes a moment — at first, the smoke dominates, but let it sit in the glass for a moment. It’s still a bit smoky and herbal, but you’ll find plenty of apple and tropical fruit notes for balance.

Buffalo Trace

The 26th release from the Buffalo Trace Experimental Collection, started in 2006, is a high-rye Kentucky straight bourbon that utilizes smoked peated malt as a flavoring grain instead of traditional barley. Aged for nearly ten years in new charred white oak casks and bottled (in 375 ml bottles only) at 90 proof, this one is heavy on the tobacco, ashtray and leather notes, with some toffee and a bit of mint and roasted coffee sneaking in near the end. 

Tattersall

This Minneapolis distillery is all about sustainability; they claim to have the largest solar array of any craft distillery in the country. And now, they’re making whiskey from a perennial grain — Kernza (which also makes for a nice beer) does not need to be replanted every year, which improves soil health and water quality. Their 100% Kernza Perennial Grain Whiskey (90 proof) is nutty, fruity and full of baking spices.

James B. Beam Distilling Co.

The latest uncut and unfiltered bourbon release from Booker’s is named in honor of Charlie Hutchens, the craftsman behind the signature wooden box in which each Booker’s bottle arrives. Coming in at 126.6 proof and aged for a bit over seven years, this one (the first of the 2023 Collection) is full of butterscotch, vanilla, toasted oak and a spicy kick that’s almost akin to ginger. 

Diageo

Drinks giant Diageo just released its annual limited-edition Distiller Edition Collection, featuring rare single malts from the likes of Talisker, Lagavulin and more, all double-matured in different types of cask wood. The standout here? The Oban release, aged in refilled American Oak & European Oak casks and finished in Montilla Fino-seasoned re-charred American Oak casks with heavily re-charred new AO ends. It’s certainly smooth and a bit fruity, but that oak shines through and there’s a nice salinity and a bit of toffee.

  • Westland Solum
    Westland Solum
  • Rabbit Hole Tenniel
    Rabbit Hole Tenniel
  • Garrison Brothers Lady Bird
    Garrison Brothers Lady Bird
  • Nikka’s Yoichi 10-Year-Old
    Nikka’s Yoichi 10-Year-Old
  • Breckenridge x Flaviar Dad's Stash
    Breckenridge x Flaviar Dad’s Stash

And five more:

  • We just tried Solum Edition 1, part of Westland’s Outpost Range. Released earlier this spring, it’s already won a Best American Single Malt award at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards. This peated whiskey, utilizing local peet from the Pacific Northwest, is surprisingly bright with notes of apple, charred oak, vanilla and a modest smoke. 
  • Rabbit Hole’s latest limited edition is Tenniel, a cask-strength double barrel bourbon that blends Cavehill, the distillery’s four-grain triple malt bourbon, with Heigold, the brand’s high rye double malt bourbon. Featuring a proof of 108.8, this one has a lot of oak, tobacco and dark fruit, with a nice spicy rye kick.
  • Lady Bird from the Texas-based Garrison Brothers is a Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey (114 proof) infused with Texas wildflower honey and finished in a cognac cask. Five dollars from every bottle sold will benefit the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, which helps with the preservation of native wildflowers and plants across North America. It’s sweet and the red fruit notes are strong, but it calms down a bit with a drop or two of water. 
  • Nikka’s Yoichi 10-Year-Old is a new release spotlighting the coastal Yoichi Distillery and a return to age statements for the U.S. portfolio. Coming in at 45% ABV, this one is herbaceous, woody, a bit smoky but offers up a decadent mouthfeel.  
  • Colorado’s Breckenridge Distillery just teamed up with Flaviar for an exclusive release: Dad’s Stash, a blended bourbon with notes of buttery popcorn, caramel, vanilla and stone fruit. It was crafted with Father’s Day in mind, and the price tag ($44) means it’s affordable for almost any budget.

