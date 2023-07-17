InsideHook
Booze | July 17, 2023

If You Love Whiskey, Try These 9 Añejo and Extra Añejo Tequilas

Whether you prefer whiskey cocktails or sipping neat, these tequilas are worthy replacements

lineup of best anejo tequilas for whiskey drinkers
Cheers to trying something new
Danica Killelea
By Nickolaus Hines @nickolaushines

Whiskey is a beloved spirit in the United States. However, the growth of tequila shows that whiskey’s dominance isn’t a foregone conclusion to last to the end of time. Tequila surpassed whiskey as the second-best selling spirit by volume in the country after vodka in 2022. All of this attention on agave spirits has led to a range of new options for drinkers — including, in some cases, aged tequilas that sip and mix in similar ways as the best bourbons, Scotches and other whiskeys.

Tequila is made from blue Weber agave versus grains like whiskey. And in (almost) all cases, the best tequilas use 100% agave without any additives. Yet, añejo and extra añejo do share a common factor with the most famous brown spirit: barrel aging. To qualify as an añejo, tequila must be aged in barrels for at least one year and extra añejos require at least three years in barrel. While the agave brings in grassy, peppery and fruity flavors, barrels add oak, wood, tobacco, cacao, spices and vanilla. 

In short, there’s a wide range of flavors that even the most die-hard whiskey drinker will enjoy. From oak bombs that mix into a whiskey-based cocktail just as well as the original spirit to tequilas that you’ll want to drink neat to savor every last drop, these tequilas for whiskey drinkers will convert you into a fan.

Teremana Tequila Añejo 
Teremana Tequila Añejo 
Teremana

Teremana Tequila Añejo 

Teremana, backed by Dwayne Johnson, quickly became a household name in tequila when it surpassed the one million case mark in 2023 just three years after launching. When it comes to añejo tequilas that whiskey drinkers will love, it’s hard to beat the price of Teremana. The spirit is aged in American whiskey barrels, and though it retains some strong roasted agave notes, the main characteristics that you’ll get from Teremana Añejo are from the barrel: spices, oak, caramel and a whole lot of smooth vanilla. Sip this one on the rocks as you would a bourbon, or use it in whiskey cocktails when you want something that lets the barrel notes shine through.

El Tequileño Añejo Gran Reserva
El Tequileño Añejo Gran Reserva
El Tequileño

El Tequileño Añejo Gran Reserva

An añejo can only go as far as the spirit that’s being aged. El Tequileño uses ripe Highlands agaves, pure volcanic spring water from the extinct Volcan de Tequila volcano (one of four distilleries with access) and distills in copper pot stills. This 100% agave spirit from El Tequileño spends time in both American and French oak for a balanced approach to aging and flavor. Oaky vanilla characteristics show up early in the aroma and taste, as well as notes like cooked agave and caramel. It’s a neat pour that bourbon drinkers will sip slowly and appreciate.

Cantera Negra Añejo
Cantera Negra Añejo
Cantera Negra

Cantera Negra Añejo

Cantera Negra translates to “Black Quarry” in Spanish, a nod to the black volcanic rocks found around the agave fields from which the distillery sources. The añejo’s color is reminiscent of whiskey, which is achieved without any additives. Instead, it comes from the ex-bourbon and ex-Cognac barrels that the tequila rests in for at least 18 months. The spirits are blended to balance the flavors and then are tested by the Becherano Family Tasting Council for quality control. The result is a tequila that emphasizes the vanilla, cinnamon and a bit of charred smokiness from the barrel that layers over the grassy and green agave notes of the base blanco tequila. Cantera Negra Añejo is easy drinking, and if you have a taste for bourbons on the sweeter side, you’ll appreciate it neat.

Dulce Vida Extra Añejo
Dulce Vida Extra Añejo
Dulce Vida

Dulce Vida Extra Añejo

It takes a special tequila to justify a $200 price point, just like it does for whiskey. Fans of the latter won’t be disappointed with Dulce Vida Extra Añejo, and the process accounts for the price and then some. To start, it’s overproof at 50% ABV, a rarity among tequilas that see the inside of the barrel. It also spends an extra amount of time aging and smoothing out. Dulce Vida lets its extra añejo rest for five years in single merlot and cabernet wine barrels sourced from Napa’s Rombaurer. All those years give the spirit plenty of gentle caramelized notes with a hint of deep red wine reminiscent of what drinkers can find in a whiskey aged in ex-Port barrels. It’d be hard to justify mixing a tequila like this into a cocktail, but that’s perfectly fine — bring out your finest rocks glass and stemware for this one.

Why You’ve Never Tasted Jose Cuervo’s Best Tequila
Why You’ve Never Tasted Jose Cuervo’s Best Tequila

No shots here: The centuries-old distillery just released Reserva de la Familia 2023, a line of uniquely crafted and extra-aged tequila.

Flecha Azul Añejo
Flecha Azul Añejo
Flecha Azul

Flecha Azul Añejo

It can be easy to lose the natural agave flavors that make tequila, well, tequila when the spirit is put in a barrel for more than a year. Flecha Azul manages to add in the barrel quality that whiskey drinkers love without losing the black pepper, fruit and herbaceousness that distilled agave spirits hold. This añejo spends 18 months in American oak barrels and picks up some molasses, cinnamon, baking spice and maple notes. The spirit is creamy without being over the top, starting with the flavors from the barrel and ending with a peppery finish that’s lightly sweet like dried tropical fruits. The tequila sips nicely neat or on the rocks but can also shine through in cocktails — simply swap your bourbon of choice for Flecha Azul Añejo.

Patron Extra Añejo
Patron Extra Añejo
Patron

Patron Extra Añejo

Patron is a brand that needs no introduction. It was one of the first to position tequila as a mainstream luxury sipping spirit on par with the finest whiskeys, and today the bottle is as iconic as any other. While Patron may get overlooked by tequila aficionados as the number of options continues to grow, the extra añejo truly is as nice to sip as a fine blended Scotch. The age is evident from the start with the deep amber color that comes from spending at least three years in barrel. In Patron’s case, the extra añejo is aged in American, French and Hungarian oak. The taste delivers dry fruits and vanilla, and a distinct oakiness runs through to the finish whether you’re sipping it neat or mixing a spirit-forward cocktail like an Old Fashioned.

Tres Agaves Añejo
Tres Agaves Añejo
Tres Agaves

Tres Agaves Añejo

Tres Agaves makes certified additive-free, organic tequila using agaves from the Lowlands region of the Tequila Valley, and the yeast also comes from the same fields where the agave is grown. Most importantly for whiskey fans, it’s aged in barrels that previously held bourbon and whiskey made in Tennessee and Kentucky. Cooked agave, vanilla and warm spices like cinnamon dominate the nose and palate. But the caramel and butterscotch notes — and the price — make this an aged tequila that’s a worthy swap for whiskey-based cocktails, especially for fans of drinks made with bourbon and Tennessee whiskeys.

Cazadores Añejo
Cazadores Añejo
Cazadores

Cazadores Añejo

Keep Cazadores on your bar cart to use like you’d use a bourbon or blended Scotch. This añejo plays well with others in cocktails that benefit from a base spirit that’s oaky and filled with flavors like vanilla and cacao. Unlike many añejos that rest in barrels that previously held bourbon or other spirits, Cazadores uses new American oak — just as bourbon does — for a full range of barrel flavors and deep color. Also like bourbon, it’s easy to pick up on the charred wood and all that it brings with it. If you don’t want to go through the fuss of making a cocktail, throw a couple of ice cubes in your glass and simply sip it.

Fortaleza Añejo
Fortaleza Añejo
Fortaleza

Fortaleza Añejo

This is a tequila that can comfortably replace an after-dinner whiskey, thanks to its creamy, savory quality. Fortaleza crushes its Lowlands agaves the old-school way using a giant stone tahona and then ferments the juice in open-air wood tanks before the añejo spends 18 months in American oak barrels. In the glass, it has buttery vanilla, oak, nuts and caramel notes. Often an aged tequila with strong dessert flavors can come off as one note, but there are just enough tropical fruit and warming spice characteristics to keep finding new things you like about this tequila with each sip. 

