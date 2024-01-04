The 27 Best Luxury Hotel Openings of 2024

Quercas

Gay, Georgia

The South has become an emerging destination for wellness- and nature-centric retreats, with Quercus being the latest addition to the roster — and just an hour’s drive from Atlanta.

Why You Should Book: You’ll find a getaway that offers a convergence of outdoor adventure, fine dining and leisure, with plenty of privacy considering there are only four residences on property. James Beard-nominated chef Ryan Smith will be at the helm of the seasonally inspired tasting menu restaurant while activities range from equestrian and fly-fishing excursions to holistic wellness and nutrition experiences.



Anticipated Opening Date: Early 2024