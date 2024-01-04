The 27 Best Luxury Hotel Openings of 2024

The new year is shaping up to be a decadent moment for luxury travel around the world, with openings that range from red-hot destinations from our favorite resort brands to design-centric boutique properties that will let you live like a local. Whether you’re looking for an inspiring big-city weekend or a retreat from it all, each of these highly anticipated luxury hotel openings deserve a spot on the discerning traveler’s radar.
The Americas
Quercus
Gay, Georgia
The South has become an emerging destination for wellness- and nature-centric retreats, with Quercus being the latest addition to the roster — and just an hour’s drive from Atlanta.
Why You Should Book: You’ll find a getaway that offers a convergence of outdoor adventure, fine dining and leisure, with plenty of privacy considering there are only four residences on property. James Beard-nominated chef Ryan Smith will be at the helm of the seasonally inspired tasting menu restaurant while activities range from equestrian and fly-fishing excursions to holistic wellness and nutrition experiences.
Anticipated Opening Date: Early 2024
Our Habitas Mazunte
Oaxaca, Mexico
Our Habitas is an innovator in the sustainable luxury hospitality movement, offering unique travel experiences that are good for the planet and the soul. Their latest opening is in the bohemian beach town of Mazunte, Oaxaca — still considered one of Mexico’s hidden gems.
Why You Should Book: Guests will enjoy the best of jungle, cliff and coastline views from the 28 accommodations nestled amidst the treetops. You’ll have the unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Mazunte’s surf culture, culinary scene and natural beauty, all centered around human connection and wellness principles for a truly refreshing getaway.
Anticipated Opening Date: Spring 2024
Other Notable 2024 Our Habitas Openings: Santa Teresa, Costa Rica
The Ranch Hudson Valley
Tuxedo Park, New York
Wellness junkies are likely familiar with The Ranch, which is a celebrity-adored destination spa brand for restoring mind, body and spirit based in Malibu with an East Coast property opening up just 45 minutes from New York City this spring.
Why You Should Book: You’ll experience a rejuvenating immersion in the Hudson Valley centered around The Ranch’s core elements: fitness, massage and a plant-based diet. There are three-, four- and seven-night programs, along with multi-week offerings to help you achieve your health goals with a historic lakefront estate on 200 acres as your elegant home base.
Anticipated Opening Date: Spring 2024
The Vineta Hotel
Palm Beach, Florida
Oetker Collection is helping the iconic Chesterfield Hotel return to its roots. The property is being reimagined as The Vineta Hotel, a nod to its original name when it first opened during the real-estate boom of the 1920s.
Why You Should Book: Besides the unbeatable location off Worth Avenue and minutes from the ocean, designer Tino Zervudachi is overseeing a complete aesthetic transformation of the hotel to make the accommodations larger and more luxurious. You won’t miss the Leopard Lounge, thanks to a host of exciting drinking and dining environments, including a brand new poolside restaurant.
Anticipated Opening Date: Late 2024
The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel
New York, New York
Corinthia Hotels is coming across the pond for the first time and bringing Casa Tua with them for a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience in the U.S. in partnership with the Reuben Brothers at this iconic address.
Why You Should Book: Few accommodations will be more luxurious than the four Signature Suites (designed by Martin Brudnizki, along with the rest of the 16-story property on the Upper East Side), and you can’t miss out on the world-class spa. Casa Tua will infuse a sense of Italian conviviality with the restaurant, lounge, bar and private members club that New Yorkers themselves are sure to flock to.
Anticipated Opening Date: Spring 2024
Hotel Casa Lucía
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Spanish hospitality brand Único Hotels is making a stylish debut in the Americas inside the landmark Edificio Mihanovich building, located on chic Calle Arroyo.
Why You Should Book: Casa Lucía promises an elegant sanctuary in the city, offering a luxurious home base in the Recoleta neighborhood for exploring the natural charm, artistic glamor and culinary decadence of Argentina’s capital city. Don’t miss a night at Le Club Bacan, the signature bar which will be home to 400 different Argentinian wines.
Anticipated Opening Date: January 2024
Maison Hudson
New York, New York
Lower Manhattan is getting a stunning new extended-stay destination, Maison Hudson, which will reside on the river in the West Village. It has been imagined by The Collection and promises an ultra-luxury NYC experience for far-away families, commuters and locals alike.
Why You Should Book: Maison Hudson features just eight exclusive accommodations, with options for booking one-, two- and three-bedroom suites for a month or longer. Michelin-starred chef Sébastien Sanjou and Swiss longevity skincare brand Intuisse are joining in on the big-city indulgence that will have you coming back for more.
Anticipated Opening Date: January 2024
Soho House São Paulo
São Paulo, Brazil
The global members club is finally making its way to South America, with the opening of its São Paulo location in the Cidade Matarazzo project, a buzzy urban redevelopment combining arts, retail and urban green spaces.
Why You Should Book: This special heritage site location offers a unique immersion into the city’s arts, history and culture with all of the coveted Soho House amenities you love. Plus, a 36-room hotel will open to non-members that features a gym, spa, rooftop pool and bar, while there will be restaurant and club spaces for members only.
Anticipated Opening Date: Early 2024
Other Notable 2024 Soho House Openings: Soho House Mexico City
Hotel Bardo
Savannah, Georgia
This new design-centric property in Savannah’s historic Mansion on Forsyth Park is about to set a new bar for luxury hospitality in this swoon-worthy Southern city that celebrates its distinctive culture and lifestyle.
Why You Should Book: Bardo will offer the best of a boutique hotel and luxury resort with an oasis-like courtyard and gardens to offer tranquil mornings, along with a pool and bar, regionally-inspired wellness offerings, and a signature coastal Italian restaurant and cooking school.
Anticipated Opening Date: February 2024
SHA Mexico
Costa Mujeres, Mexico
SHA Wellness is coming for one of the most beloved destinations in Mexico. Nestled within pristine nature and rich cultural heritage, this location is set to be a wellness paradise for those seeking to improve a variety of health outcomes.
Why You Should Book: You’ll experience SHA’s world-renowned healing experiences in this gorgeous beachside location where integration with nature is paramount. You can choose from four-, seven-, 14- and 21-day programs to help you feel your best while discovering Mayan culture and the largest coral reef in the northern hemisphere right out your door.
Anticipated Opening Date: January 2024
U.K. & Europe
The Emory
London, England
A modern luxury destination is set to debut from legendary hotel group Maybourne (behind Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley). An all-star cast of architects and designers have created a crown jewel in the heart of Knightsbridge.
Why You Should Book: This is an all-suite hotel with each floor featuring world-class design from a variety of leading creatives. The property’s rooftop bar offers 360-degree city views, and a four-floor wellness space lies underground. Fans of Jean-Georges Vongerichten will be thrilled to learn that the chef is introducing his ABC concept to the U.K.
Anticipated Opening Date: First Quarter 2024
AREV Saint Tropez
Saint-Tropez, France
The first independent property from AREV Collection is coming to the dreamy coastal village of Saint-Tropez. Designed by Luis Bustamante, the hotel is a celebration of this iconic destination’s postcard allure and Riviera glamor.
Why You Should Book: AREV is reviving the storied Strand Restaurant and Champagne Lounge, which is the oldest restaurant space in the region. The hotel is drenched in bright, coastal colors and offers bespoke, old-school luxury at every turn. Plus, you’ll find striking gardens, a paddle court and a cabana-lined pool.
Anticipated Opening Date: March 2024
One&Only Kéa Island
Kéa Island, Greece
One&Only Resorts’ third European property is coming to this stunning Cycladic Island that’s a quick jaunt from Athens, offering the best of privacy and proximity.
Why You Should Book: This all-villa resort is situated on a 160-acre stretch of pristine beach, and each accommodation offers 360-degree views of the Aegean Sea, plus a private pool, terrace and outdoor fireplace to make the most of the views. Whether you’re looking for a vibrant beach club or cozy bar, the culinary programming is top-notch.
Anticipated Opening Date: Spring 2024
Other Notable 2024 One&Only Resorts Openings: One&Only Moonlight Basin
Casa Monti
Rome, Italy
An art-lover’s dream destination is soon to open in the heart of Rome’s charming Monti neighborhood. Nestled away from the touristy hustle-and-bustle, the hotel will feature just 36 guest rooms.
Why You Should Book: You’ll immerse yourself in one of the Eternal City’s buzziest neighborhoods for art and food with a super chic and colorful home base that features a stellar rooftop bar for savoring la dolce vita. Leitmotiv, the family-owned hotel brand behind La Fantaisie in Paris, is also behind this delightful opening.
Anticipated Opening Date: Q2 2024
Romazzino, A Belmond Hotel
Costa Smeralda, Italy
Belmond has many exciting openings, reimaginings and new journeys coming up in 2024. We have our eye fixed on the brand’s expansion to Sardinia at the site of the area’s original beach hotel.
Why You Should Book: Belmond is synonymous with quiet luxury Italian hospitality at this point. Here, they’ll offer 100 guest rooms, including suite and villa accommodations for whatever type of trip you’re jonesing for. You’ll savor Costa Smeralda’s most picturesque stretch of coastline while enjoying a slew of exceptional dining outposts and one-of-a-kind experiences.
Anticipated Opening Date: Spring 2024
Other Notable 2024 Belmond Openings: Coquelicot, A Belmond Boat, Champagne, France
Rosewood Amsterdam
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Rosewood Amsterdam is one of several exciting openings the brand has in store this year. This property is located in the Amsterdam Canal District, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and you’ll be granted the best views in town.
Why You Should Book: Besides boasting a prime location, the hotel promises a slew of top-tier amenities, from lush private gardens and courtyards to three dining outposts and an indoor swimming pool. Plus, there is an Asaya Spa, offering an urban wellness concept for busy travelers flocking to this gorgeous city.
Anticipated Opening Date: 2024
Other Notable 2024 Rosewood Openings: Schloss Fuschl, Austria; Miyakojima, Japan; Doha, Qatar
Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection
Florence, Italy
Encompassing three 16th-century buildings, Auberge Resorts Collection’s Italian debut offers glimpses into both the Italian Renaissance and modern Florentine life through an ultra-luxurious lens.
Why You Should Book: The property boasts unbelievable private green spaces (see: five levels of terraced baroque gardens) and a showstopping 2,250-square-foot signature suite. The culinary and bar programming alone is a great reason to make this your home base, particularly the on-site enoteca offering the finest wines from around the country.
Anticipated Opening Date: 2024
Other Notable 2024 Auberge Resorts Collection Openings: The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection (Kiawah River, South Carolina)
Hôtel du Couvent
Nice, France
The first ultra-luxury property from Perseus, this 17th-century convent-turned-boutique hotel promises to be an understatedly elegant new addition to this beloved French Riviera village with a distinct point of view.
Why You Should Book: The property features 2.5 acres of private gardens for quiet retreats, Roman-style thermal baths, and an on-site farm and herbalist that infuse local flavor into every meal. The forgotten city landmark that has been vacant for nearly 30 years is getting a chic transformation worth seeing with your own eyes.
Anticipated Opening Date: Spring-Summer 2024
Brach Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Evok Hotels, the buzzy hospitality group behind Nolinski, is extending its footprint to Spain this year on Gran Via with help from famed designer Philippe Starck to capture the history and magic of this beautiful city.
Why You Should Book: Evok Hotels offers a comfortable, contemporary experience with all of the five-star elements you’re looking for, and Brach Madrid looks to be no exception. Its focus on arts, design and wellbeing offers just the retreat big-city travelers may need in one of Madrid’s most sought-after neighborhoods.
Anticipated Opening Date: September 2024
Six Senses London
London, England
Beloved luxury wellness resort brand Six Senses is coming to England for the first time, making its home in London’s former Whiteleys department store off Hyde Park.
Why You Should Book: Besides offering all of the health-driven amenities to help rejuvenate and restore, there are co-working spaces, social and wellness clubs, a restaurant and a bar for whatever type of trip you’re seeking. There are also 14 residences available for an extra-special stay.
Anticipated Opening Date: 2024
Other Notable 2024 Six Senses Openings: La Sagesse, Grenada; Kyoto, Japan; The Forestias, Thailand; Southern Dunes, Saudi Arabia
J.K. Place Residence Club
Rome, Italy
J.K. Place Roma devotees will be delighted to learn that the brand is expanding its offerings with a 17th-century palazzo featuring 15 private apartments.
Why You Should Book: You’ll experience all the chic perks and distinct hospitality you already love from J.K. Place but with even more exclusivity. Guests will enjoy full butler and concierge services, along with a restaurant, private lounge and fitness center. Seated on Via dei Prefetti, you’ll be located in one of the city’s most idyllic locations.
Anticipated Opening Date: Late 2024
Middle East, Africa & Asia
Bisate Reserve
Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda
The award-winning Bisate Lodge is expanding its offerings with this new four-chalet camp built into the rolling hills of Volcanoes National Park and offering sweeping views of six volcanoes.
Why You Should Book: This design-centric destination is a top spot for conservation tourism and will offer a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience that pairs peak luxury with opportunities to preserve biodiversity and endangered species. You’ll enjoy an intimate safari experience with accommodations that feature a private hot tub and outdoor living space, as well as dedicated butler service.
Anticipated Opening Date: September 2024
Jumeirah, The Red Sea
Shura Island, Saudi Arabia
Western Saudi Arabia’s The Red Sea is poised to become one of the most exciting tourism developments in the region. Jumeirah’s opening will mark the first phase of this ultra-luxurious hospitality behemoth.
Why You Should Book: You’ll be one of the first to experience this pristine beach destination that promises laid-back luxury through immersion in the area’s natural beauty, exceptional dining concepts, and Jumeirah’s signature Talise Spa. Don’t miss a stay in one of the striking beach villas.
Anticipated Opening Date: 2024
Other Notable 2024 Jumeirah Openings: Marsa Al Arab (Dubai, U.A.E.)
Janu Tokyo
Tokyo, Japan
Part of the widely lauded Aman Group, Janu promises restorative travel and soulful hospitality experiences unlike any other. The Tokyo location will serve as Janu’s flagship property.
Why You Should Book: This hotel offers the best of both worlds: one of the city’s largest wellness centers (43,000 square feet!) in a lush oasis in the heart of bustling Kyoto. It’s located in the highly anticipated Azabudai Hills development and houses a whopping eight dining destinations.
Anticipated Opening Date: March 2024
Kotiyagala Resort
Palatupana, Sri Lanka
This distinctive hotel seeks to merge the best of luxury and a passion for nature to create a haven for those in serious need of reconnection and refreshment on this seven-acre jungle estate.
Why You Should Book: The price for this all-villa destination includes meals, alcohol and beverages, along with a guided safari tour to Yala National Park, which makes for a seamless stay. Each accommodation features its own private pool, along with endless opportunities to experience wildlife and wellness unlike anywhere else in the world.
Anticipated Opening Date: March 2024
Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island
Platte Island, Seychelles
Waldorf Astoria is making its debut in sunny Seychelles this year with a stunning collection of seafront villas, each equipped with a private pool and personal concierge.
Why You Should Book: This property is sure to set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the Seychelles, offering all the amenities you already love from Waldorf Astoria along with native experiences on this carefully preserved property that features a lagoon and coral reef.
Anticipated Opening Date: Early 2024
Nujuma, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve
Shura Island, Saudi Arabia
Another exciting addition to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, this will be not only the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve property in the Middle East, but it will feature all-waterfront villa accommodations.
Why You Should Book: You’ll enjoy the signature benefits of staying at a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort with the addition of unique offerings, such as a conservation center and immersion in the area’s preservation initiative that encompasses volcanoes, untouched islands, dunes, mountains, wadis and cultural heritage sites — all of which will make for an unforgettable travel experience that extends beyond the spa and swimming pool.
Anticipated Opening Date: First Quarter 2024
Other Notable 2024 Ritz-Carlton Openings: Ilma, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection