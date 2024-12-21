Culture > TV

It’s About to Get Easier to Make Movies and TV Shows in National Parks

The FILM Act is now law

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 21, 2024 8:59 pm
Lassen Volcanic National Park
A scenic view in Lassen Volcanic National Park.
Getty Images

Predicting the near future is frequently challenging, but there’s one reasonably safe bet you can make for the years to come: we’ll probably see an uptick in movies and television shows with scenes set on location in U.S. national parks. As The Hollywood Reporter‘s Winston Cho writes, President Biden recently signed a new law that opens the door to more location shooting in these parks — at least provided the crews are relatively small.

The Federal Interior Land Media Act — aka the “FILM Act” — was written to reduce the number of permits required to film in a national park. as Cho explains at THR, the permitting process varied depending on whether someone was recording film or video for personal or commercial use, which made regulating these matters challenging.

Looking at the text of the FILM Act, it looks like this law shifts the regulatory emphasis from the nature of the project to the number of people involved with filming it. One of the provisions notes that it applies only to projects where the crew on site is “fewer than 6 individuals” — meaning that a small crew could record footage on the go, in theory. Filming an action sequence around Old Faithful, though, is still verboten.

Professional associations received the news with enthusiasm. “We are so thankful that a bi-partisan coalition of lawmakers so clearly recognizes the importance of protecting the freedom to take pictures and film in our parks and other federal lands,” said Carey Wagner of the National Press Photographers Association in a statement.

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in New River Gorge, America’s Newest National Park
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in New River Gorge, America’s Newest National Park
 New park, maybe, but the New River is among the oldest rivers on the continent

As The Hollywood Reporter‘s analysis of the law points out, the regulations that the FILM Act amends have been on the books since 2000. And in the coming years, it’ll be interesting to see what certain filmmakers will do with their expanded access — and what new sides of the national parks we’ll see as a result.

More Like This

One man's search for solitude in America's National Parks
Finding Solitude in National Parks Helped Me Evolve as a Traveler
Love locks on the Navajo Bridge in Grand Canyon National Park.
The Reason You Need to Stop Leaving Love Locks in National Parks — And Everywhere Else, Too
Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.
Which California National Park Is for You?
A vista is seen from Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park
Road-Tripping From DC to Shenandoah National Park: The Best Stops Along the Way

Culture
Culture > Film
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
Photos of the cars, trucks and SUVs we're most excited to drive in 2025, including models from Jaguar Land Rover, Bugatti, Scout Motors, Dodge and Ram
The 12 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2025
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Charli XCX, Ayo Edebiri and Kaia Gerber, three women who inspired my own personal take on menswear this year
We’re Trapped in a Menswear Echo Chamber. Can Women Help Us Break Out?
last minute Amazon gifts
20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time
These products are sure to elevate any mobile office set up
9 Perfect Gifts for the Digital Nomad in Your Life

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Lassen Volcanic National Park

It's About to Get Easier to Make Movies and TV Shows in National Parks

Morris Chestnut at the Golden Globes announcement

The Golden Globes' Future Could Involve More Controversy

Chris Rock on "SNL"

Now We Know What an "SNL"/"Simpsons" Crossover Would Look Like

"SNL" Spotify sketch

Paul Mescal and "SNL" Took on Spotify's Wrapped Lists

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches