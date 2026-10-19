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Taylor Stitch’s Latest Collab Is Built to Last You a Literal Lifetime

Built with Crescent Down Works, the Seattle-based menswear brand is dropping some seriously warm, waxed outerwear. Plus, more of the best menswear releasing this week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 19, 2026 11:07 am EDT
Man in a beige puffer vest with tan shoulders, red plaid shirt, and jeans, leaning against a rock wall.
From waxed, down-stuffed outerwear to Snap-T dupes, these are the best menswear drops to release this week
Taylor Stitch

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Taylor Stitch and family-owned outerwear purveyors Crescent Down Works collab on a duo of down-filled designs, Merrell slaps some autumnal Harris Tweed on its classic outdoor footwear, Paul Smith drops an early contender for coat of the season and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Taylor Stitch x Crescent Down Works The Down Vest
Taylor Stitch x Crescent Down Works The Down Vest

In collaboration with Seattle-based Crescent Down Works, Taylor Stitch just dropped two down-stuffed, waxed cotton ripstop designs, built for a lifetime of wear.

Taylor Stitch : $598
Noah Double-Pleat Corduroy Pant
Noah Double-Pleat Corduroy Pant

One pleat just wasn’t enough to handle all that glorious wide-wale corduroy.

Noah : $298
Merrell x Harris Tweed Jungle Moc
Merrell x Harris Tweed Jungle Moc

Not on my fall bucket list: Outdoor brand Merrell wrapping its tentpole hikers in some the legendary Harris Tweed.

Merrell : $130
Paul Smith Donegal Wool Overcoat
Paul Smith Donegal Wool Overcoat

Flecked to perfect.

Paul Smith : $1995
Cos Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater
Cos Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater

Have you ever wondered what wearing a cloud would feel like? The fabric scientists over at Cos just delivered a serious approximation.

Cos : $229
GOLF x Nike Barcelona Long-Sleeve Jersey
GOLF x Nike Barcelona Long-Sleeve Jersey

Only Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF could make a cult-classic Barcelona jersey even swaggier than it already was.

GOLF : $165
Skims Logo Beanie
Skims Logo Beanie

What the Arc’teryx logo beanie was to last winter, this low-key Skims skull cap is about to be to this season.

Skims : $38
Uniqlo Fleece Button-Up Pullover
Uniqlo Fleece Button-Up Pullover

Every bit as good as a Snap-T… and literally half the price.

Uniqlo : $40
A.P.C. x Barbour Zip-In Quilt Liner
A.P.C. x Barbour Zip-In Quilt Liner

Coincidentally, the best piece from Barbour’s recent collab with French workwear bastions A.P.C. isn’t a waxed jacket but a lovely, color-blocked quilted liner vest.

A.P.C. : $335
The A By Beams x Haven Wool Over Pant
The A By Beams x Haven Wool Over Pant

Any menswear guy worth his salt knows about the US Army M65 Over Pants, but you’ve probably never seen them done up in a Japanese-made, Nidom-finished wool flannel.

Haven : $775
Paraboot Clusaz Boot
Paraboot Clusaz Boot

French-made footwear at its finest.

Madewell : $690
Kartik Research Rabari Handwoven Cotton Shirt
Kartik Research Rabari Handwoven Cotton Shirt

This handwoven check brings a whole new meaning to business casual.

Mr Porter : $440
Stüssy x Denim Tears Knit Sweater
Stüssy x Denim Tears Knit Sweater

Gone fishin’!

Stüssy : $185
Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt
Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt

Flannels are red-hot right now — or, even hotter than usual — and no one makes a better one than NYC-based Wythe. The brand’s latest batch of plaid and checked workshirts offer some of the best color combos I’ve seen this season.

Wythe : $188
Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants
Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants

It’s corduroy o’clock.

Toast : $335
Birkenstock 1774 Uerzell Suede
Birkenstock 1774 Uerzell Suede

Designed in partnership with Thibo Denis — the brains behind many a luxury footwear style — these new sneaker-clog from Birkenstock’s 1774 are the definition of casual cool.

Birkenstock : $395
Pendleton Jacquard Sherpa Fleece Jacket
Pendleton Jacquard Sherpa Fleece Jacket

Let ’em (the fish) know you mean business.

Huckberry : $300
Imogene + Willie x Schott NYC Cowhide Delivery Jacket
Imogene + Willie x Schott NYC Cowhide Delivery Jacket

What’s cooler than a Schott leather jacket? A Schott leather jacket remade with a specifically selected cowhide outer by Nashville-based menswear brand Imogene + Willie.

Imogene + Willie : $1,295
Oakley x Satisfy Scar Falcon Sunglasses
Oakley x Satisfy Scar Falcon Sunglasses

I’ve got the need…the need…for speed.

Oakley : $231
Jacques Solovière Magnus Hiker Boot
Jacques Solovière Magnus Hiker Boot

Possibly the only pair of plausible hike-to-rave boots on the market.

Huckberry : $585
Leviu0026#8217;s Vintage Clothing 1955 501 Original Jeans
Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1955 501 Original Jeans

Levi’s Vintage Clothing faithfully recreates the brand’s classic archival designs: This crispy, high-rise pair of 501s (based off a 1955 reference, naturally) is no exception.

Levi’s : $325
Shinola Duck Automatic 3HD 38mm Watch
Shinola Duck Automatic 3HD 38mm Watch

A brand new auto from Detroit-based Shinola? Yes, please.

Bespoke Post : $895
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt

Banana Republic is basically begging you to channel your inner ‘90s-era rom-com lead this fall.

Banana Republic : $140
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3 Eye Leather Shoes
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3 Eye Leather Shoes

What’s better than one British workwear label? Two British workwear labels.

Dr. Martens : $310
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote

Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes.

Huckberry : $140
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer

The best bits from two footwear icons, fused into one buttery-soft loafer.

G.H.Bass : $295
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants

These Alex Crane pants land somewhere between chino and workwear trouser.

Alex Crane : $198
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket

The perfect fleece color.

Big Rock Candy Mountaineering : $288
Diemme + Rayon Vert Grappa Hiker Houndstooth Sneakers
Diemme + Rayon Vert Grappa Hiker Houndstooth Sneakers

A houndstooth upper is probably not the most sensible material for a technical hiker, but damn, do these trainers from Diemme x Rayon look good.

Mr Porter : $620
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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