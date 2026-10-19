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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Taylor Stitch and family-owned outerwear purveyors Crescent Down Works collab on a duo of down-filled designs, Merrell slaps some autumnal Harris Tweed on its classic outdoor footwear, Paul Smith drops an early contender for coat of the season and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The “Buy It For Life” Outerwear: Taylor Stitch x Crescent Down Works The Down Vest $598
- The Crispy Cords: Noah Double-Pleat Corduroy Pant, $298
- The Fabricated Footwear: Merrell x Harris Tweed Jungle Moc, $130
- The Full-Flex Overcoat: Paul Smith Donegal Wool Overcoat, $1,955
- The Updated Knit: Cos Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater, $229
- More Menswear Drops
Taylor Stitch x Crescent Down Works The Down Vest
In collaboration with Seattle-based Crescent Down Works, Taylor Stitch just dropped two down-stuffed, waxed cotton ripstop designs, built for a lifetime of wear.
Noah Double-Pleat Corduroy Pant
One pleat just wasn’t enough to handle all that glorious wide-wale corduroy.
Merrell x Harris Tweed Jungle Moc
Not on my fall bucket list: Outdoor brand Merrell wrapping its tentpole hikers in some the legendary Harris Tweed.
Paul Smith Donegal Wool Overcoat
Flecked to perfect.
Cos Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater
Have you ever wondered what wearing a cloud would feel like? The fabric scientists over at Cos just delivered a serious approximation.
GOLF x Nike Barcelona Long-Sleeve Jersey
Only Tyler, The Creator’s GOLF could make a cult-classic Barcelona jersey even swaggier than it already was.
Skims Logo Beanie
What the Arc’teryx logo beanie was to last winter, this low-key Skims skull cap is about to be to this season.
Uniqlo Fleece Button-Up Pullover
Every bit as good as a Snap-T… and literally half the price.
A.P.C. x Barbour Zip-In Quilt Liner
Coincidentally, the best piece from Barbour’s recent collab with French workwear bastions A.P.C. isn’t a waxed jacket but a lovely, color-blocked quilted liner vest.
The A By Beams x Haven Wool Over Pant
Any menswear guy worth his salt knows about the US Army M65 Over Pants, but you’ve probably never seen them done up in a Japanese-made, Nidom-finished wool flannel.
Paraboot Clusaz Boot
French-made footwear at its finest.
Kartik Research Rabari Handwoven Cotton Shirt
This handwoven check brings a whole new meaning to business casual.
Stüssy x Denim Tears Knit Sweater
Gone fishin’!
Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt
Flannels are red-hot right now — or, even hotter than usual — and no one makes a better one than NYC-based Wythe. The brand’s latest batch of plaid and checked workshirts offer some of the best color combos I’ve seen this season.
Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants
It’s corduroy o’clock.
Birkenstock 1774 Uerzell Suede
Designed in partnership with Thibo Denis — the brains behind many a luxury footwear style — these new sneaker-clog from Birkenstock’s 1774 are the definition of casual cool.
Pendleton Jacquard Sherpa Fleece Jacket
Let ’em (the fish) know you mean business.
Imogene + Willie x Schott NYC Cowhide Delivery Jacket
What’s cooler than a Schott leather jacket? A Schott leather jacket remade with a specifically selected cowhide outer by Nashville-based menswear brand Imogene + Willie.
Oakley x Satisfy Scar Falcon Sunglasses
I’ve got the need…the need…for speed.
Jacques Solovière Magnus Hiker Boot
Possibly the only pair of plausible hike-to-rave boots on the market.
Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1955 501 Original Jeans
Levi’s Vintage Clothing faithfully recreates the brand’s classic archival designs: This crispy, high-rise pair of 501s (based off a 1955 reference, naturally) is no exception.
Shinola Duck Automatic 3HD 38mm Watch
A brand new auto from Detroit-based Shinola? Yes, please.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt
Banana Republic is basically begging you to channel your inner ‘90s-era rom-com lead this fall.
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3 Eye Leather Shoes
What’s better than one British workwear label? Two British workwear labels.
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote
Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes.
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer
The best bits from two footwear icons, fused into one buttery-soft loafer.
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants
These Alex Crane pants land somewhere between chino and workwear trouser.
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket
The perfect fleece color.
Diemme + Rayon Vert Grappa Hiker Houndstooth Sneakers
A houndstooth upper is probably not the most sensible material for a technical hiker, but damn, do these trainers from Diemme x Rayon look good.