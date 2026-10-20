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Abercrombie & Fitch’s Current Knitwear Sale Is Almost Too Cozy

Satisfy all your seasonal sweatshirt, sweater and pullover needs this fall

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 20, 2026 1:44 pm EDT
A man in a red V-neck sweater and white undershirt sits with his hands clasped on a chair arm.
Abercrombie & Fitch has all the seasonal knitwear you need
Abercrombie & Fitch

The Gist

Abercrombie & Fitch continues to impress with its modern staples, now offering up to 50% off on a range of legitimately cool and cozy fall knitwear.

Key Takeaways

  • Abercrombie & Fitch has successfully rebranded itself as a purveyor of modern staples.
  • The brand is currently offering discounts of up to 50% on fall knitwear.
  • The sale includes various styles, such as cotton crewnecks, cropped hoodies and half-zips.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s revival needs to be studied in a lab. Having successfully exorcized the tired mall brand reputation demons with a complete vibe overhaul over the better part of the last decade, the brand’s resurgence as a legitimately cool (and economical) purveyor of modern staples continues to surprise, delight and impress.

This is especially felt after tabbing through the variety of heater styles A&F recently tossed into its clearance section. The brand is currently offering discounts of up to 50% on all manner of fall knitwear, ranging from 100% cotton crewnecks to cropped hoodies to collegiate-inspired half-zips. In other words, the exact layers you need for the current autumnal atmosphere.

I’ve highlighted a few of my favorite sweaters and sweatshirts from the sale; shop my top picks below, or check out the rest of the clearance stock for yourself here.

Abercrombie & Fitch 100% Cotton Long-Sleeve Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch 100% Cotton Long-Sleeve Sweater

A classic cream crewneck, perfect for layering over your oversized Oxford.

Abercrombie & Fitch : $75 $60
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Cropped Full-Zip Hoodie
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Cropped Full-Zip Hoodie

Cropped hoodies are just normal hoodies to guys like me.

Abercrombie & Fitch : $80 $60
Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Western Graphic Crew Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Western Graphic Crew Sweater

Can I get a yeehaw?

Abercrombie & Fitch : $95 $40
Abercrombie & Fitch Henley Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Henley Sweatshirt

Henleys are so in this season. One that you can layer? Forget about it.

Abercrombie & Fitch : $85 $70
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Half-Zip Sweatshirt

Half the zip, all of the coziness.

Abercrombie & Fitch : $65 $55
Abercrombie & Fitch Striped Crew Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch Striped Crew Sweater

Can’t decide what color to wear? Why not all of ’em?

Abercrombie & Fitch : $100 $80
Abercrombie & Fitch V-Neck Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch V-Neck Sweater

This crimson knit threads the V-neck length needle perfectly.

Abercrombie & Fitch : $85 $60
Abercrombie & Fitch Heavyweight Afterhood Popover
Abercrombie & Fitch Heavyweight Afterhood Popover

This A&F popover looks like it was ripped right of the back of a exclusive Massachusetts boarding school’s star lacrosse player. (That is a very, very good thing.)

Abercrombie & Fitch : $85 $40
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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