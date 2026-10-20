Abercrombie & Fitch’s revival needs to be studied in a lab. Having successfully exorcized the tired mall brand reputation demons with a complete vibe overhaul over the better part of the last decade, the brand’s resurgence as a legitimately cool (and economical) purveyor of modern staples continues to surprise, delight and impress.
This is especially felt after tabbing through the variety of heater styles A&F recently tossed into its clearance section. The brand is currently offering discounts of up to 50% on all manner of fall knitwear, ranging from 100% cotton crewnecks to cropped hoodies to collegiate-inspired half-zips. In other words, the exact layers you need for the current autumnal atmosphere.
I’ve highlighted a few of my favorite sweaters and sweatshirts from the sale; shop my top picks below, or check out the rest of the clearance stock for yourself here.
Abercrombie & Fitch 100% Cotton Long-Sleeve Sweater
A classic cream crewneck, perfect for layering over your oversized Oxford.
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Cropped Full-Zip Hoodie
Cropped hoodies are just normal hoodies to guys like me.
Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Western Graphic Crew Sweater
Can I get a yeehaw?
Abercrombie & Fitch Henley Sweatshirt
Henleys are so in this season. One that you can layer? Forget about it.
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Half the zip, all of the coziness.
Abercrombie & Fitch Striped Crew Sweater
Can’t decide what color to wear? Why not all of ’em?
Abercrombie & Fitch V-Neck Sweater
This crimson knit threads the V-neck length needle perfectly.
Abercrombie & Fitch Heavyweight Afterhood Popover
This A&F popover looks like it was ripped right of the back of a exclusive Massachusetts boarding school’s star lacrosse player. (That is a very, very good thing.)
This article appeared in an InsideHook newsletter. Sign up for free to get more on travel, wellness, style, drinking, and culture..