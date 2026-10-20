Abercrombie & Fitch continues to impress with its modern staples, now offering up to 50% off on a range of legitimately cool and cozy fall knitwear.

Abercrombie & Fitch’s revival needs to be studied in a lab. Having successfully exorcized the tired mall brand reputation demons with a complete vibe overhaul over the better part of the last decade, the brand’s resurgence as a legitimately cool (and economical) purveyor of modern staples continues to surprise, delight and impress.

This is especially felt after tabbing through the variety of heater styles A&F recently tossed into its clearance section. The brand is currently offering discounts of up to 50% on all manner of fall knitwear, ranging from 100% cotton crewnecks to cropped hoodies to collegiate-inspired half-zips. In other words, the exact layers you need for the current autumnal atmosphere.

I’ve highlighted a few of my favorite sweaters and sweatshirts from the sale; shop my top picks below, or check out the rest of the clearance stock for yourself here.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »