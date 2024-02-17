Culture > Sports

Trademark Filings Might Clarify Tiger Woods’s Nike Departure

Woods announced a new company, Sun Day Red, this week

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 17, 2024 12:55 pm
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods of the United States waits to tee off from the fifth tee during the second round of The Genesis Invitational.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

This year in the business of sports began with a seismic announcement: Tiger Woods and Nike ended their relationship after 27 years. The two had long seemed inseparable; there are current PGA tour golfers who have literally never known a time when Woods didn’t work with Nike. Once the initial shock wore off, golf observers were left with two big questions: what was next for Woods, and why did he part ways with Nike to begin with?

This week brings with it answers to both of those questions. The first piece of news was of the launch of Sun Day Red, an apparel company set for a formal launch on May 1. Analysis of the company’s trademark filings suggests something more is at work here: Woods isn’t just endorsing the company’s apparel; he’s also an owner of it.

Writing at Business Insider, Cork Gaines explored the trademark filings for Sun Day Red and got some clarity about Woods’s and TaylorMade’s relationship to the new company. Gaines points to analysis by attorney and trademark expert Josh Gerben, who analyzed the findings on social media.

“The deal structure suggests that Tiger and TaylorMade are sharing ownership (and profits) of the new company,” Gerben wrote.

Gerben also pointed out that, while the announcement may have been a surprise, the groundwork has been in place for a while now. “The new company was first formed back in March 2023,” he wrote. “This indicates that the partnership has been in the works for at least a year (long before Tiger’s Nike contract expired)”.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Behind Luxury Development in Florida
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake Behind Luxury Development in Florida
 The Wellington, located in an equestrian hub, will also feature a revitalized golf course

It’s not surprising to see Woods join the ranks of athletes starting their own business ventures. And, as Gaines points out at Business Insider, Nike reportedly did not partner with Woods on the scale that TaylorMade seemingly has. In an era where the line between celebrity and entrepreneur is increasingly blurring, Woods’s new project feels especially timely.

More Like This

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at the 2023 Masters Tournament.
Could Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Join LIV Golf as Team Owners?
A digital image of a golf flag tee.
The Foreign Golf Simulator That’s Going to Take Over America
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy Criticizes Specifics of Upcoming Golf Ball Changes
A golf ball on green grass ready to be struck.
Which State Is Home to the Best Golfers in the US?

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers walks onto the field during team entrances before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. He was fired after the loss.
49ers Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After One Conference-Winning Season
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady chat before a preseason game in 2017
Belichick and Brady’s “Father-Son” Relationship Broke Really Bad Says New Documentary
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.
Cars lined up to drive at the F.A.T. Ice Race in Aspen, Colorado in February 2024
Snow Drifts and Sacred Porsches at Aspen’s Inaugural F.A.T. Ice Race
Zac Efron in a kahki workweat set
Zac Efron Is the New Workwear Blueprint

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Tiger Woods

Trademark Filings Might Clarify Tiger Woods's Nike Departure

NBA insider Shams Charania appears on FanDuel TV.

The Items That Help NBA Insider Shams Charania Stay a Step Ahead

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred looks on before a game in Philadelphia.

Rob Manfred Will Step Down as MLB Commissioner in 2029

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Yes, More Women Watched the Super Bowl Because of Taylor Swift

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.