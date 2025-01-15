Because they know better.

Subscribe
Wellness > Sex & Dating

Help! I Think I Enjoy Working Out With My Partner.

After years of ridiculing “swolemates” … I think I’m becoming one

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
January 15, 2025 9:29 am
Couples working out together
Turns out, if you and your partner have the same mindset about fitness, working out in tandem is rewarding, and dare I say, even fun.
InsideHook/Getty

I had never, ever worked out with another human one-on-one. I run alone. I lift alone. I attend workout classes alone. I think this is normal, and to be honest, I look down on people who can’t go to a Pilates class solo. Like the movie theater or at the bar, workout classes and gyms are spaces where you, as a capable adult, should feel comfortable and unafraid to exist all by your lonesome from time to time. 

Also, the idea of anyone I know in the same vicinity as me while I sweat profusely and gasp for air is quite harrowing. I’d like to be alone with my tomato-red face and drenched, smelly armpits, please and thank you. It’s why I could never fully wrap my head around couples that go on running dates. Or those “Gym Couple” accounts (which are uncomfortably sexual?) that occasionally crop up on my TikTok and Instagram. “Couples that train together stay together!” Not only are they growing their glutes, they’re growing together. Barf. 

Really though, I think my repulsion to the idea of working out with a partner stems from the fact that my romantic relationships and fitness have, historically, been in upheaval. Let’s just say an ex-boyfriend of mine wasn’t too keen on me gaining weight a few odd years ago, and at the time, would make unkind comments about my body and activity level. So when I did finally express interest in becoming more active after the pandemic disrupted my pre-Covid fitness routine, he was elated. But the conversations surrounding my new fitness journey always centered around my weight. There was a desire that I’d “get back” to the way I looked before. (Yes, an actual thing a man said to me). Safe to say, that relationship ended shortly after. 

When I look back at that time in my life, I’m always proud of myself for not going down the destructive path of undereating and over-exerting myself, a hole that’s very easy to slip into and almost impossible to crawl your way out of. Years ago, I could have easily skipped meals and passed out while running on the treadmill, hit my head and ended up in a coma. And all for what? So some person I dated for three years, a person who I assumed loved me for who I was as a human being and not my body, could…;love me again? The thought is embarrassing and bleak and still occasionally keeps me up at night. 

In the years between the end of that relationship and the beginning of my current one, I worked on strengthening my relationship with my body and with working out. I’m not going to act like the desire to develop a fitness routine didn’t have to do, in part, with my desire to shed a few pounds, but I knew viewing working out solely as a mechanism for weight loss wasn’t sustainable. Nor did I want to correlate wellness and fitness with thinness. Instead, I was interested in functional fitness, in longevity. I wanted to start strength training because I live in New York and I have to haul Trader Joe’s grocery bags for miles. Because sometimes when I’m washing my hair in the shower, my arms get tired, and that makes me feel a little pathetic. Because walking is the best form of preventive medicine, body and mind. 

In the short term, however, my motivation for staying consistent with my fitness routine was endorphins. I was constantly chasing that post-workout high, and even when I was in no mood to get out of my warm, cozy bed in the dead of winter to walk to the gym, I thought about how good I would feel after. That motivation took many forms. Opening the door after a hot yoga class and feeling the crisp, cold air hit my hot, red face. My morning ritual of grabbing a coffee and going for a mindful 3-mile walk before my day even started. The post-workout shower. Getting into bed and having my exhausted muscles drift me off into sleep. Working out became a “me” activity, and a sacred one at that, and I was not about to let a man permeate this safe space I carved for myself…until about two weeks ago, when I did. I guess I had faith in myself that I was allowing the right person in.

Turns out, if you and your partner have the same mindset about fitness, working out in tandem is rewarding, and dare I say, even fun. The only discussion of weight between my partner and I had to do with the amount I was lifting. My bench presses “looked too easy,” according to him. (I was flattered!), and pushed me to add more weight on. I felt challenged in a supportive, encouraging way that made me want to push myself harder than I perhaps normally would solo. Our training session had an emphasis on form, something that’s hard to course-correct when I’m training alone. It’s kind of like having your own, hot personal trainer — that you don’t even have to pay! After getting our gains on, we dusted a quick mile on the treadmill before leaving the gym. Then hopped in the car, drove a few blocks down the road to our favorite Mexican restaurant and proceeded to stuff our faces with tacos and jumbo-sized margaritas.  

More Like This

Founder and podcast host Kenzie Elizabeth shares her interior design tips.
Take It From a Woman: Your Apartment Is Scaring Us. Here’s How to Rectify That.
Audrey Hepburn and William Holden in Sabrina
Take It From a Woman: Rules for Being a Good Plus-One
Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A collection of women showing off beautiful jewelry.
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before Buying Jewelry for Your Partner

Wellness > Sex & Dating
Wellness
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Most Popular

Because you gotta take those wins wherever you can get 'em
The Most Underrated Travel Joys in the World
A smattering of exercisers on a dock at sunrise.
How to Become a Morning Workout Person, in 9 Easy Steps
men's jacket sale
It’s Officially Open Season on Overcoats
men's fashion trends
The Biggest Men’s Fashion Trends for 2025, According Our Style Editor
An illustration of men pushing stones up a hill, with one man leading the way.
The Fully Optimized Day
Man slumped behind beer bottle
Report: Alcohol's Ill Effects Pile Up As You Age

Recommended

Suggested for you

Because you gotta take those wins wherever you can get 'em
The Most Underrated Travel Joys in the World
A smattering of exercisers on a dock at sunrise.
How to Become a Morning Workout Person, in 9 Easy Steps
men's jacket sale
It’s Officially Open Season on Overcoats
men's fashion trends
The Biggest Men’s Fashion Trends for 2025, According Our Style Editor
An illustration of men pushing stones up a hill, with one man leading the way.
The Fully Optimized Day
Man slumped behind beer bottle
Report: Alcohol's Ill Effects Pile Up As You Age

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches