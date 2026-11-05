Want to Meet Someone in LA? Anine Bing Knows Just the Place.

One of the best ways to meet someone new might be to stop trying so hard to meet someone new. At least, that’s the philosophy of Anine Bing, the Los Angeles-based designer who believes in going out to dinner alone, finding a seat with a good view of the room and seeing where the night takes you.

Her go-to spots for people-watching and potentially meeting someone include two L.A. institutions that reward a little curiosity. Bing, who designed my most beloved denim jacket and recently teamed up with Tecovas on a collection of Western-inspired pieces, has plenty more recommendations, too. I recently caught up with her to talk about her favorite spots around L.A., her ideal Saturday in the city and the Paris reservation you absolutely must book next time you’re in town. And don’t skip dessert.

Amanda Gabriele: What’s your ideal seat in a restaurant?



Anine Bing: It depends on the occasion. If I’m on a date, I love a table tucked away in a corner, somewhere a little more intimate. But I always want to be facing the room — I love people-watching and taking in the energy around me. If I’m out with my girlfriends, it’s the opposite. Give me a table right in the middle of everything so I can feel the vibe of the room.

What’s one place you almost don’t want to tell people about?



I love sharing all my favorite places — I don’t really believe in keeping the good things to yourself. One place in L.A. that’s been around forever but you might not know unless you’re local is Pace, tucked away in Laurel Canyon. It’s cozy and intimate, making it perfect for a date night, dinner with my kids or a relaxed evening with a girlfriend. I love Italian food, and Pace has that special neighborhood feeling that keeps me coming back.

What’s the best thing you’ve eaten this year?



I’m currently obsessed with pavlova. I spend a lot of time in Paris, and every time I’m there, I make it my mission to try new restaurants in search of the perfect one. So far, Le Grand Café is the winner. The pavlova is incredible, but the food overall is amazing, and the space is absolutely beautiful. Put it on your list for your next trip to Paris!

“I don’t really believe in keeping the good things to yourself.” Courtesy of Anine Bing

What’s your perfect Saturday in Los Angeles?



First, a slow morning at home. I just moved into my dream home after almost a year of renovations, so waking up there still feels surreal. I love going into the garden to pick a lemon for my lemon water, making a coffee and writing in my gratitude journal before the day begins. I’ve recently started running, so I’d probably go for a run or a walk around my neighborhood, followed by vintage shopping with my kids and lunch at The Beverly Hills Hotel. The afternoon would be spent by my pool, reading a book and writing a post for my Substack, Anine’s World. In the evening, I’d meet my three best girlfriends for drinks and dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel. That’s pretty much my dream Saturday.

Do you have a favorite walk?



I love walking around my own neighborhood in Beachwood Canyon. You get some of the most iconic views of the Hollywood sign, and there are so many beautiful and interesting houses to look at along the way. There’s something about this part of L.A. that feels a little magical. It’s tucked away in the hills, surrounded by nature, yet still so close to the city. I love that balance between feeling connected to L.A. and having your own little world away from it all.

What’s one dating rule you think is complete bullshit?



Playing games. I’m at a point in my life where I want to be 100% myself, and that includes dating. It feels so good to be able to say what you feel, communicate openly and not waste time pretending to be someone you’re not. If something feels off, I’d rather talk about it than overthink it or play it cool. I’m a big believer in communication, and I think when you show up authentically, you give the other person the opportunity to do the same. And if they can’t meet you there, you know pretty quickly they’re probably not your person.

If a friend came to town and said, “I’m single, I want to meet someone and I refuse to use an app,” where would you send them?



I’d send them to Chateau Marmont or The Tower Bar. Both are great for people-watching, and you never know who you might end up sitting next to or chatting with. I love places with a little history, character and an interesting mix of people. One of my favorite things to do lately is go out for dinner by myself. I think there’s something incredibly empowering about being single and learning to enjoy your own company. You never know what can happen when you go out, stay curious and are open to meeting someone new.

Morning person or night owl?



Morning person, without a doubt. I feel my best when I go to bed before 10 p.m. and wake up around 5:30 a.m. I love having a few quiet hours to myself before the kids wake up and the day gets busy. That’s when I feel the most creative, focused and productive. Whether it’s writing, journaling, working on new ideas or simply enjoying my coffee in peace, those early mornings are my favorite part of the day.

Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »