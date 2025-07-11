Hitting the High Road: Kane Brown’s Summer of Music and Purpose

To say this has been a big year so far for Kane Brown would be an understatement. It was just recently announced that the country superstar will make his feature film debut, acting opposite Taylor Lautner in The Token Groomsman, and of course, back in January he released his fourth studio album, The High Road.
The High Road features contributions from guest stars like Marshmello, Brad Paisley, Khalid, Jelly Roll and Brown’s wife Katelyn, and it’s already making history: the summer anthem “Miles On It” became the first song to be a No. 1 hit on both the country charts and the electronic/dance charts. But in addition to being a huge commercial success, the album delves into some important topics like mental health awareness, which Brown and Jelly Roll tackle on the excellent “Haunted.”
Beyond that, Crown Royal is the official whisky sponsor of Brown’s The High Road tour, and they’re making select stops — including Country Thunder Wisconsin — with the Crown Royal Rig, an 18-wheeler where fans aged 21 and up can participate in the Purple Bag Project and help turn donated Crown Royal bags into care packages for active military members.
It’s a cause near and dear to his heart, so it makes sense that he’d team up with Crown Royal for the That Deserves a Crown contest. Two individuals — either retired members of the armed forces or military community volunteers — and the people who nominated them will win a three-day, two-night trip to an exclusive Kane Brown event in Texas this September, and for every valid entry, Crown Royal will donate $1 to CreatiVets, a nonprofit dedicated to helping wounded veterans heal through music and the arts.
We caught up with the multiplatinum singer recently to talk about his tour essentials, what it was like collaborating with his wife and what he’s drinking this summer — plus a few thoughts on his current single. Check out the conversation below.
InsideHook: You’re currently in the middle of The High Road tour. How do you prepare for a big tour like this? Any go-to routines or must-have items you bring along?
Kane Brown: Getting ready for a big tour like The High Road takes a lot of planning, physically and mentally. I try to stay on a routine with workouts and vocal warmups to keep my energy and voice in check. I always bring family photos, a speaker for music backstage, and my Xbox for downtime. And of course, Katelyn and the kids are out here with me—that helps me feel grounded no matter where we are.
The High Road features some duets with your wife, Katelyn Brown. What is it like collaborating with someone who’s so close to you? Does it change your approach at all?
It’s honestly amazing. Katelyn brings a whole different energy to the music. There’s this natural chemistry between us that you just can’t fake. When we perform together, it feels effortless—but also really personal. I think fans can feel that authenticity. It’s not just two artists making music, it’s two people living it.
You first partnered with Crown Royal back in 2020, and now they’re the official whisky sponsor for your second tour in a row. What made you want to team up again?
Crown Royal has always been about giving back and bringing people together, and that really aligns with my values. We had such a great experience the first time around, it was a no-brainer to team up again. Not only do they champion artists in country music, but they do it through a lens of generosity, especially when it comes to supporting the military community. That’s always been close to my heart, so it just feels like a great fit.
They support not just the music, but the community around it—and that means a lot to me.
What was your reaction to finding out that “Miles On It” made history as the first song to hit No. 1 on both the Hot Country Songs chart and the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart?
Man, it was wild. I knew the track had a unique vibe, but seeing it cross over like that—it blew my mind. It just shows how music is evolving and how fans are open to something fresh. It’s an honor to be part of that moment in music history.
Beyond the tour, what’s next for you? Are you constantly writing?
Always. Whenever I can I like to have writers out on the road or work at the studio at my house. I had a couple writers come to my Canadian dates and we worked on a song that’s currently my new single called “2 Pair.” I think it could be the next song of the summer….
What is your go-to Crown Royal cocktail this summer?
This year, we’ve got something new out on tour — the Crown Royal Blackberry Ginger Lemonade. It’s made with Crown Royal Blackberry, lemonade, and a splash of ginger beer. It’s smooth, refreshing, and just hits right on a summer day – especially after a show.