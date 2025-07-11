Hitting the High Road: Kane Brown’s Summer of Music and Purpose

You first partnered with Crown Royal back in 2020, and now they’re the official whisky sponsor for your second tour in a row. What made you want to team up again?



Crown Royal has always been about giving back and bringing people together, and that really aligns with my values. We had such a great experience the first time around, it was a no-brainer to team up again. Not only do they champion artists in country music, but they do it through a lens of generosity, especially when it comes to supporting the military community. That’s always been close to my heart, so it just feels like a great fit.