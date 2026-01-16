How to Sleep Well and Wake Up Energized in 2026

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Due to a lot of travel, and some scheduling quirks, I slept in 11 different beds last month. Boy, did I feel it. When I play that many “away games,” sleep starts to feel like a gift (and more often a punishment) handed down by the gods. I head to my newest bed praying they’ll be kind.
A string of chancy sleeps definitely has its side effects. For me: brain fog, a sore back, irritability and poor dietary decision-making. But most of all, I find myself missing and appreciating my home sleep routine.
Don’t get me wrong, I love seeing the world. But I also love flushing out cerebrospinal fluid on a consistent schedule. And my handful of travel hacks (packing Mack’s Earplugs, fiddling with the hotel thermostat) can’t match the blueprint I’ve created in my Brooklyn apartment.
If your daily sleep experience at all resembles my crappy travel sleep (minus the 10 extra beds), it’s time for a self-audit. I’ve compiled 13 strategies that’ll help you fall asleep quicker, sleep deeper and wake up more energized in the year ahead.
I’ve steered clear of the the buzzy products and sensational claims tossed around on optimization podcasts — a lot of it’s expensive and could create more anxiety for you — and stuck to the science-backed basics. Adopt even just half of the ideas below, and you’ll have one of the most restful years of your life.
1. Establish a Reliable Cycle
Besides buying the right bed, the single biggest step you can take towards better sleep is going to sleep and waking up at roughly the same time each day. According to recent research, that’s actually pretty rare among American adults. We love to focus on sleep duration, and it’s true, getting at least seven hours of sleep is really important. But in order to get those seven-plus hours on a regular basis, you need to establish a consistent sleep-wake cycle.
For example: lights off at 10:30 p.m., alarm at 7:00 a.m., plus or minus a half hour at most — day in and day out. This sets the tone for your entire week, regulating energy levels and influencing dietary decisions. To really lock this in, try your best to honor your sleep window on the weekends, even if you hit the town. When you sleep in to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, you’re overriding the cycle your body’s gotten so used to, which could delay sleep latency or invite a micro bout of insomnia.
2. Excommunicate the Phone
Banish it and get a cool alarm clock. Screen use is associated with “later bedtimes and approximately 50 minutes less sleep each week,” according to a 2025 study from the American Cancer Society. When we bring our phones into the bed, we’re also leaving ourselves open to “revenge bedtime procrastination.” Basically, we try to wrestle whatever free time we felt we didn’t have during the day — in a binge of texts, videos or aimless scrolls.
It’s true that blue light might not be the culprit we all thought it was five years ago, but that’s like saying a single ingredient in Gatorade isn’t so bad, so therefore you should hydrate with sports drinks instead of water.
3. Read for 15 Minutes
Books, meanwhile, are the aforementioned water. They require concentration and cultivate empathy, two processes that require brain power, and will almost certainly tire you out. But that’s what you’re after! It’s a very satisfying kind of exhaustion, with the implicit understanding that your mind is shutting down. Plus: if you’re reading fiction, the last lucid moments of your day are spent considering someone else’s life, not your own. I’ve found this helps me worry less about the week’s to-do list and just relax into the task at hand.
4. Take a “Dark Shower”
Let’s rewind back to the wind-down routine. Last year, Gen Z officially discovered “dark showers” (some call them “sensory showers”), in which they turn off all the lights, spark a candle and either play music, listen to nature sounds or just straight vibe. While they haven’t been formally studied, they likely contribute to reduced stress levels by lowering cortisol, heart rate and blood pressure, as part of a broader sensory downshift.
I’ve always been jealous of people with a consistent meditation practice, but nightly dark showers simulate the experience for me. They open a back door to a calmer, somewhat surrealist state, where I’m able watch thoughts come and go, form random ideas and even forget where I am for minutes at a time.
5. Adjust the Thermostat
A 2023 study concluded that sleep “was most efficient and restful when nighttime ambient temperature ranged between 20 and 25°C.” That’s a range of 68 to 77°F. But to be clear, the research focused on older adults, who run colder due to less efficient thermoregulation. Most sleep experts recommend over-indexing on chilliness, and aiming for the 60 to 68°F range. It’s crucial that your core body temperature drops for bedtime, so make sure that dark shower’s a hot one, sleep in breathable linen sheets and keep a fan near the bed.
6. Eat an Earlier Dinner
Everyone’s doing it this year, even Gen Z. Sleep experts recommend eating your last full meal two to three hours before bed, as a late feast can carry digestion into the bedroom, which disrupts your circadian rhythm. One of the biggest benefits of an early dinner is it gives you time to move around a bit afterwards (maybe even a digestive walk around the block), which helps regulate blood sugar and limit weight gain.
7. Cap the Caffeine
My coworker asked me the other day, around 4:00 p.m., if he should have another cup of coffee. If he wanted a yes, he should’ve gotten our booze editor involved (or queried ChaptGPT, that spineless yes-bot). I shot the idea down, pointing out that the half-life of caffeine is five to six hours. You don’t want to put a fresh batch in your system that late in the day.
For one, there are other, less punitive ways to power through the afternoon slump. And besides, if you’re stressed on a particular workday, that’s the evening you really want to protect and prioritize restful sleep.
8. Know When to Stop Hydrating
I understand the idea of drinking less water doesn’t vibe with our hydration-obsessed society. But nocturia (nighttime urination) is extremely common for adults aged 50 and above, and it can impact anyone who regularly heads to bed with too much fluid in their bladder. Those witching-hour walks to the bathroom are an unnecessary wrench in your sleep cycle.
You might be used to them, but they could disrupt your partner, wake up your pets, lead to a tumble in the dark (sadly, this is very common in the elderly population) or trigger a cycle of intrusive, insomnia-inducing thoughts. It’s best to cut off water intake two hours before your head hits the pillow. Eight hours is more important than eight cups.
9. Cut Back on Drinking
Sorry, one more fluid to worry about. Lots of adults use alcohol as a sleep aid because it decreases sleep latency (the time it takes you to fall asleep), but “consecutive nights of presleep alcohol” alters your “sleep architecture,” to paraphrase a 2024 study. Drinking specifically interferes with REM sleep, the stage where your brain processes emotions and memories. That 90 to 110-minute cycle is crucial for your mental health, immune response system and next-day energy.
10. Control the Noise
A friend of mine recently told me she can hear entire conversations on the sidewalk while she lies in bed. I live a few blocks away from her, and in my building, I’ve never even heard a song emanate from my next-door apartment. Such is the unpredictability of apartment buildings, and such is life — a couple in their first house might have kids sleeping down the hall in a few year’s time.
Products come in handy here. I recommend the Loftie Alarm Clock, which plays all manner of soothing (yet sonorous) recordings, and for good measure, Mack’s Earplugs, which reduce noise up to 31 decibels without harming your ears. (Just make sure to replace your pair every couple nights.)
11. Kill the Lights
I’ll never forget a survey I conducted on sleep habits, years ago, when one person told me he slept with Bee Movie on every single night because he found the warm yellow light in that film so comforting. It’s highly possible that man was trolling me — but if he wasn’t, he might want to take a look this study, which discovered that even slight nighttime light exposure disrupts sleep and contributes to chronic diseases over time. If you’re out there, friend, buy this sleep mask.
12. Exercise in the Morning
There’s nothing wrong with evening exercise, assuming it isn’t intense exercise “four hours or less before bedtime.” The authors of a 2025 study identified HIIT workouts, long runs and sports games as sessions to try and avoid. Someone please tell that to the commissioner of my intramural soccer league, who keeps scheduling games at 9:55 p.m. All that said, a digestive walk is perfectly fine, and I don’t think you should worry about your 7 p.m. yoga class.
On the other hand, morning workouts are an excellent way to advance your sleep-wake cycle, especially if you’re what’s known as a “late chronotype” (someone who naturally drifts towards later bedtimes and wake-ups). If you can institute a long-term morning routine, sleep quality tends to rise in kind. My sleeping life changed for the better when I became a morning runner, plain and simple.
13. Stock Some Emergency Capsules
When my tried-and-true methods fail, when I’m tossing and turning and thinking about everything I’ve got to get done from here to the 2030s, I get up, go to the bathroom, and either swallow a sleep capsule from Beam, or chew a gummy from Joy Organics. It gives me massive peace of mind to know that I have a fail-safe on hand. While they do “work” for me — Beam’s is a mix of reishi, l-theanine, apigenin, melatonin and magnesium; Joy Organics’ is CBD, and a little stronger, in my experience — I suspect they’re also just a huge placebo boost.
