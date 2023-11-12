Gene image
A new form of treatment shows promise.
Getty Images
Wellness > Longevity

Genetic Editing Could Reduce the Risk of LDL Cholesterol

A clinical trial showed plenty of promise

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 12, 2023 11:06 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

When medical professionals talk about the ways cholesterol can threaten a person’s health, they’re probably talking about LDL cholesterol – otherwise known as “bad cholesterol.” On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that “[h]igh levels of LDL cholesterol raise your risk for heart disease and stroke.” Complicating matters further is a genetic disorder called familial hypercholesterolemia, which can make LDL cholesterol even more hazardous.

According to the American Heart Association, this condition dramatically increases the risk of heart disease for those who have inherited the genetic mutation — a total of approximately 1.3 million Americans.

It’s an unsettling condition to begin with — but people living with this and working to keep it under control might have a reprieve in sight. As Gina Kolata reports at The New York Times, a Boston-based company called Verve Therapeutics recently announced promising results for a new genetic therapy to address familial hypercholesterolemia.

Verve Therapeutics’ trial involved 10 patients, each of whom had been diagnosed with familial hypercholesterolemia. The patients who received the highest doses of the treatment saw their LDL cholesterol levels drop significantly, with the primary side effect being what Kolata described as “flulike symptoms for a few hours.”

Is There a Genetic Predisposition to Vegetarianism?
Is There a Genetic Predisposition to Vegetarianism?
 A recent study suggests that there is

The Times points out that more trials are forthcoming, but it seems likely we’ll hear more about this treatment soon — Eli Lilly paid an eight-figure sum to work with Verve Therapeutics in the future. If all goes well, this could be a breakthrough moment in treating people with a genetic condition that puts their hearts at a high level of risk.

More Like This

Tomatoes
Scientists Explore Genetically Engineering Spicy Tomatoes
A Conversation With a Harvard Geneticist on How to Live (Well) Past 100
A Conversation With a Harvard Geneticist on How to Live (Well) Past 100
CRISPR
When Social Inequality Meets Genetic Editing
This Woman Feels No Pain Thanks to Genetic Mutation
This Woman Feels No Pain Thanks to Genetic Mutation

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The Healthiest Email in Your Inbox

You don’t have to walk alone — join the team at The Charge for expert commentary on the latest workouts, life hacks, studies and equipment you need to know about.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Gene image

Genetic Editing Could Reduce the Risk of LDL Cholesterol

Brain illustration

Could AI and Machine Learning Expand What We Know About Alzheimer's?

Cyclists ride their bikes on Great Highway

Take a Ride Through These Under-the-Radar Bike Routes in San Francisco

A pair of men sitting at the back of an airplane before skydiving, the start of the Navy SEAL-inspired Monster Mash marathon.

Inside the Navy SEALs’ Mythical “Monster Mash” Marathon

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Gray Maynard, a former UFC fighter, getting punched in the face during a bout in 2014. Maynard is now automatically part of a class-action antitrust lawsuit against the UFC.

The Battle of the Century: UFC vs. 1,200 of Its Own Fighters

Early Black Friday gift ideas on a purple background

The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here

a collection of rye whiskey bottles that we liked that are under $100

10 Best Rye Whiskeys Under $100

Dan Silverman's "Million Dollar Chicken."

The Standard Grill’s Original “Million Dollar Chicken” Is Back. Here’s How to Make It.