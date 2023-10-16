Welcome to the new InsideHook

Culture > Internet

A note from Editor-in-Chief Mike Conklin

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
October 16, 2023 6:31 am
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief.

Hi there, reader. 

My name is Mike Conklin, and I’m the editor-in-chief of InsideHook. I’d like to welcome you to the new and improved version of our site. 

We’ve been working on this redesign for the better part of a year to ensure that what you see on the screen before you is the most accurate possible reflection of who we are and what we hope to provide for you. I’m thrilled with how it turned out, and I hope you are, too. 

Before you start poking around, a few notes on what we’ve changed. Aside from the new logo and color palette, the most significant changes we’ve made are in how we’re organizing our content, making it much easier for you to find even more of what you came here for in the first place. You’ll notice that there are now three main sections: Culture, Leisure and Wellness. Fairly self-explanatory, but here’s a bit more about what each of those will entail. 

  • Culture: Commentary, criticism and feature-length reporting from the worlds of music, film and TV, primarily, but also sports and internet culture. 
  • Leisure: Expert advice on how to spend your free time and more efficiently pursue your interests: travel, style, food and drink, cars, watches and so on. 
  • Wellness: In-depth coverage of the ever-changing and ever-expanding field, including mental health, recovery, longevity, and more traditional “fitness” as well. 

Also, an important note about our shoppable product reviews and roundups, as well: After a few years of keeping those contained within their own section, The Goods, we’ve chosen to integrate them more fully with the rest of our content. Why? Well, because an integral part of our mission is helping you make the smartest possible decisions about how to spend not only your time but your money, as well. Our team is testing products every day, and their taste is frankly impeccable.

I know there are countless websites and newsletters and social platforms vying for your attention, and I know that you’re too busy to give more than a few of them the time of day. I’m eternally grateful that you’ve chosen InsideHook as a way to stay connected to the things you care most about, and I know that we’re more equipped than ever to help you do just that. 

And this is just the beginning, really. In the coming months, we’ll be adding to our already impressive stable of enthusiast newsletters. First up will be a wellness email called The Charge, which will cover everything from mental health and longevity  to more traditional fitness and recovery topics. And then soon after we’ll be launching a style email called The Stitch, which will feature original fashion photography and actionable content for anyone looking to navigate current  trends and look their absolute best. 

Combined with our travel email, The Journey, our drinking (and drinking culture) email, The Spill, and our product reviews and deals email, The Goods — not to mention local editions dedicated to some of the biggest cities across the country — we’re excited to offer you the chance to dig even deeper into your key interests with dedicated newsletters that will offer email-exclusive content and early access to some of our most specialized features. 

Thanks as always for reading. And by all means feel free to reach out to me directly to let me know what you think.

Mike Conklin
Editor-in-Chief

