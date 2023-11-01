Coway Airmega 250 Art air purifier in a room
Coway Airmega 250 Art, now 25% off
Coway
Breathe Easy and Take 25% Off These Coway Air Purifiers

An exclusive deal on these design-forward air filters built for large rooms

By Kirk Miller
November 1, 2023 11:29 am
You’re going to be spending a lot more time indoors over the next months — office, home, mall crowds, airplanes, etc. So you’ll be exposed to a lot of enclosed airspace.

While you can’t control air quality in the outside world, you can keep the space inside your home clean and filtered. And that’s primarily through the use of an air purifier. If you’re looking for an efficient, well-reviewed and well-designed unit, we suggest getting a model from Coway. And we’re here to help: Starting today and through Saturday, use the code INSIDEHOOK25 to get 25% off Coway’s Airmega 250 models of air purifiers

Founded in 1989, Coway’s stated goal has been to bring “better wellness to your home.” This wellness arrives in the form of water purifiers, bidets and, obviously, air purifiers. While their products are function-forward, the company has racked up an impressive number of awards for their (no pun intended) clean design work.

Why the 250 model? They’re built for large spaces — primarily rooms in homes or offices. They each offer three-stage filtration: The pre-filter captures dust and pet hair, while the other filters capture odors, smaller particles, harmful VOCs and, most importantly, 99.97% of ultra-fine particles like viruses, bacteria, fungi and pollen.

Each of the three 250 models below has slightly different features or designs, although they’re the same shape and size.

Coway Airmega 250
Coway Airmega 250
Coway

Coway Airmega 250

Purifiers 930 square feet in 30 mins (1,860 square feet in an hour) and features both smart and rapid modes.

BUY HERE: $399 $299

Coway Airmega 250S
Coway Airmega 250S
Coway

Coway Airmega 250S

This unit offers an app and voice control, along with real-time air quality monitoring.

BUY HERE: $389 $292

Coway Airmega 250 Art
Coway Airmega 250 Art
Coway

Coway Airmega 250 Art

Available in three colors and with a unique design (from graphic designer Haily Hills) that’ll make you want to place this front and center in a room.

BUY HERE: $499 $374

The Coway air purifier sale ends on Saturday, Nov. 4.

