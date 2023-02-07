After the camera itself, the lens is what matters most. Carnevale suggests a Canon L Series like the EF 14mm f/2.8L II USM, or the AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED if you have a Nikon. More affordable lenses like the Tamron SP 17-50mm f/2.8 will also work.



“If it is very cold, my advice is to assemble the tripod, test the shot and the settings, and then disassemble the camera and keep it in an inside pocket of the jacket or in a place as warm and dry as possible, so as to avoid condensation on the lenses and electronic problems,” Carnevale says. “You will only mount the camera at the point of shooting, but this requires some training beforehand so you’ll be able to do it quickly.”



Even the steadiest hands need a sturdy tripod at these shutter speeds. “You don’t want to put a $4,000 camera body and lens on a cheap tripod, especially when it can get windy and you might be on uneven terrain,” photographer Mikkel Paige says.



There can still be some shake from pressing the button, however. A tethered remote (wireless can be finicky in cold weather) will do the trick, as will setting the camera on a two-second self-timer.



It’s not just camera gear that you’ll need. The aurora borealis comes out in some of the coldest parts of the world, so dressing appropriately is paramount. “I suggest a quality pair of gloves that slip onto your coat so you can easily take them on/off as needed to control your camera,” Paige says. Alternatively, get a pair of touchscreen gloves. They’re often thinner, so bring a second pair that clips onto your jacket to wear in between clicking the camera or changing settings.”