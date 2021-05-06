The 50 Best Dressed Men Over 50

I’m not an expert in many things, but if there are two Jeopardy! categories I’d dominate, they’d be Menswear and Men Over 50. (More on the latter here.)



Now you’re probably asking yourself the obvious: What gives me, a woman, the credibility to craft this list? For starters, I used to work in high-end men’s suiting; my favorite party trick is guessing a man’s jacket size with razor-sharp precision. I’m also the descendant of a tailor who made suits for FDR. And I come from a long line of female menswear aficionados — my grandmother and namesake used to wear tailored overcoats from the Barney’s mens department long before androgynous clothing was more readily available, and she kept a box of silk ties to have at the ready for gifts. Whenever we go shopping, my mother and I always stop off in the men’s department to browse the wool sport coats and pick out our favorite ties from the spreads laid out on the deep mahogany shelving.



Menswear fascinates me because it is largely formulaic: a dance of proportions and lines, textures and patterns. An exceptionally dressed man, in my opinion, is marked by an understanding of how to follow and step outside those formulas, achieving a trademark style that isn’t ostentatious or trendy. A well-dressed man’s clothing doesn’t stop the eye; it fits on their frame like a puzzle piece, suiting both their body and their personality. In crafting this list, I wanted to avoid focusing exclusively on the men who garner the most attention for their clothing — the ones who top red carpet “best dressed” lists or have made a name for themselves as impressively styled gents. Instead I wanted to focus on the men who have cultivated a signature look over the space of decades, whose personal style has evolved not in response to trends or fads, but to match their dignified personas. All the men on this list know the secret to dressing well is knowing what you look like — what you really look like — and then building a wardrobe that flatters it, rather than trying to wear what’s “in style.” Their clothes fit them both physically and metaphorically.



So without further ado, here they are: a definitive list of the best dressed men over 50.

