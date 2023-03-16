Peter’s office is immaculate. On his neatly appointed desk sits a powerful laptop and two large monitors. Behind him, leaning against the wall, are a few antique hickory clubs (one of which was rescued from a dump and Peter personally restored to near-mint perfection). On the wall are golf-related pictures: images of the Old Course at St. Andrews and an aerial map of the Lido.



“So this was the Lost City of Atlantis of golf,” says Flory, who is a financial consultant, amateur golf historian and nationally ranked hickory golf player. “All the golf nerds were romanticizing this forever. I had always heard from everyone that this was a top course in the world and wouldn’t it be great if it could come back. But nobody seemed to know exactly what it was.”



When Peter talks about the Lido, he sounds like a man on a mission. As he explains it to me: “If it was number one in the world, and Pine Valley, National Golf Links of America and Merion are still top courses in the world, and they aged that well, then this probably would have too. It was not just great back then, it probably still would be. I wanted to find out.”



Being an avid golfer and living in the Chicagoland area, where the weather and year-round golfing don’t exactly go hand in hand, Peter had been building virtual holes on the computer that he and his kids could play on the simulator in his basement.



“When the kids were little I wanted to build a 50-yard [virtual] hole they could play,” he recalls.



He was dabbling in the video game program PGA Tour 2K21, which allows you to design courses (and play them) with a fairly high degree of fidelity. He also began indulging a passion that he’d had since he was a child: designing courses for his yard, nearby parks and on his grandparents’ farm. He realized that he “wanted to bring things back from the dead that people thought were great but didn’t really know what they were.”



His day job was stressful and the days were long, and he started to see the hobby as his “little Zen garden.” It was a place he could zone out and move trees and hazards around and just relax. He was also getting pretty good at it. One day, he decided to try to build out a part of the Lido course for his simulator.



“I’ll show you what I had to work with,” he says. With the click of a mouse he pulls up scores of old black and white images of the Lido on one screen. These were the building blocks of the Lido project. “There would be photos like this where no one knew which hole it was. There were hundreds of photos, but not in one place.”