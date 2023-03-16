It was considered Macdonald’s masterpiece, and it was extremely challenging in its day. After its first five years, the course record was a 77. It was a true Championship course, almost cruel in its difficulties. Bernard Darwin, one of the best golf writers of all time and grandson of Charles Darwin, called Lido “a battlefield for giants.” Adding to its lore, a design contest for one of its holes sponsored by Country Life magazine was won by Alister Mackenzie, providing him a springboard to his historic later work in the U.S. The course’s mythology was well underway before circumstance intervened and put it into overdrive. In the middle of the ‘40s America was caught up in a patriotic wartime fervor, and the Navy needed land for training grounds and a receiving station. The oceanside property that the Lido was built upon proved too valuable for a game of leisure, and the beloved golf course was plowed under — destined to live on in old golfers’ memories or fading scrapbooks.