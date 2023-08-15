Stein’s Deli, New Orleans

“The Sam sandwich is pastrami, swiss, coleslaw, and Russian dressing on rye bread,” says Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf, Molly’s Rise and Shine and the upcoming Hungry Eyes in New Orleans. “I order mine with extra coleslaw on seeded rye bread. I love the sandwich because it is everything. When I was getting ready to open Turkey and the Wolf, three blocks from Stein’s Deli, I called Dan Stein, the owner, and said ‘Hey man, I found a spot for Turkey and the Wolf, and it’s three blocks from you.’ Instead of him being like, ‘Shucks, new sandwich competition,’ he said, ‘You’re gonna need a good slicer. Do you know anything about slicers? Probably not. I’m going to fix up a slicer for you. Pay me back for it when you start making money.’ I currently have a tab at Stein’s Deli that I pay off every couple months, but Dan still hasn’t let me pay for the slicer. It just sits on my tab. He’s a nice and caring person. I have a tattoo of Dan next to the one of my wife on my arm.”