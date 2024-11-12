The Drinking Culture of England

Lyaness won the title of World’s Best Bar at the 2022 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, and the team — led by Ryan “Mr. Lyan” Chetiyawardana — certainly put in the creative work to get there. Lyaness represents a newish cocktail philosophy spreading through England, one that combines science and hospitality to create conceptual drinks. Chetiyawardana has a background in science, and many members of his team come from industries other than hospitality. During a visit to Lyaness, you may sip a cocktail made with enzymatically fermented potato or a creamy syrup made from mallow root. But even if you don’t need to geek out on the methods used to create a drink, they all taste fantastic. Lyaness has massive windows overlooking the Thames and a serene powder blue bar room. It’s an ideal place to relax, and if you’re not up for one of the signature esoteric sippers, the bar team can happily make your favorite familiar classic cocktail.