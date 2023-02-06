InsideHook
Vehicles | February 6, 2023

Report: Rivian Looks to Add an E-Bike to Its Stable of Electric Vehicles

The EV startup already owns patents related to electric bikes

A Rivian R1S SUV charging as the sun sets. The EV startup wants to add an e-bike to its lineup.
Rivian's next electric vehicle might be a bit smaller.
Rivian
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Last year saw Rivian making serious headway in the electric vehicle space, with almost 25,000 vehicles produced (including their R1T truck, R1S SUV and Amazon delivery vans) and over 20,000 delivered. However, Rivian’s 2023 has already been turbulent; last week, the automaker announced a new round of layoffs. On the brighter side, they also seem to have a plan to diversify their business, and it involves bikes.

As of this writing, however, it’s not clear what kind of bikes we’re talking about. As Engadget reports, Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe made the announcement to the company’s employees on Friday. Bloomberg initially broke the story, and their report on it notes that many details remain unknown, including what’s arguably the most critical of all: what kind of bike are we talking about here?

Why Are Car Companies, From Porsche to Jeep, All Selling E-Bikes Now?
Why Are Car Companies, From Porsche to Jeep, All Selling E-Bikes Now?

Electric bicycles, a transportation trend, are now available from a variety of automakers

There’s been a lot of movement in the world of both electric bikes and electric motorcycles in recent years, and Bloomberg reports that Rivian does own patents related to e-bikes. It’s also not hard to see the appeal of e-bikes for Rivian (or anyone making electric vehicles, for that matter), as e-bikes sales have historically exceeded sales of electric cars and trucks.

As Engadget notes, Rivian is seeking to become profitable, which this move seems in keeping with. We’ll see what other details on this project emerge over the weeks and months to come.

