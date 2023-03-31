InsideHook
Vehicles | March 31, 2023 3:12 pm

The Government’s New EV Tax Credits Might Take Some Figuring Out

A lot depends on where batteries — and their components — came from

EV Charger
Figuring out what you're eligible for might take some more time.
Waldemar/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There are several big reasons for the U.S. government to offer tax credits for people buying electric vehicles. The first is environmental: an electric car has zero emissions, and some hybrids also have low emissions (well, maybe). There’s also a business aspect to this — if the federal government is looking to bolster cars made in the United States with domestically-made components, it can put tax credits in place that reflect this priority.

On Friday, the federal government announced its guidance for ev tax credits. It includes three significant goals: to “lower costs for consumers, build a resilient industrial base and spur manufacturing in the U.S., and strengthen supply chains with like-minded partners that are vital for energy security.” What that means in practice could be a little harder to parse. As a Yahoo Finance article (via Autoblog) observes, determining precisely what is and is not eligible might not be immediately apparent for many makes and models.

Among the new guidelines are requirements for the critical minerals used in the battery — specifically, that they “must be extracted or processed in the United States or a country with which the United States has a free trade agreement, or be recycled in North America.” That begins with 40% of the minerals in question for 2023, increasing 10% annually until it reaches 80% in 2027.

That accounts for half of the total $7,500 tax credit. The other half will come from where the battery components were manufactured and/or assembled — for this year, North America must account for at least 50%. That’ll increase 10% each year, eventually reaching 100% in 2029.

What Is the US “Battery Belt”? And Where Is It Located?
What Is the US “Battery Belt”? And Where Is It Located?

A new economic region has formed based on electric car and battery manufacturing

As the Yahoo article notes, this could cause some confusion as to which vehicles will be eligible for which credits. The new guidance states that on April 18, the U.S. Department of Energy’s guide to vehicle eligibility will have information based on what automakers have provided.

It’s also worth mentioning that these are not the final rules, so things could change again in the coming weeks.

More Like This

The Aventon Pace 350 on a gradient purple background
The Best E-Bikes for Everyone From Commuters to Off-Road Enthusiasts
The 2022 Kia EV6, an electric SUV, sitting in front of a sunset
Review: Kia Goes After a New Crowd With the Upscale 2022 EV6
hidden cable fees
Even With New Laws, Hidden Cable Fees Are Sticking Around

Recommended

Suggested for you

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Is Popping Off. Here’s What to Buy.
The East Coast’s Next-Big-Thing Destination Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Keep Reading

BMW M Competition cars driving at the BMW Performance Center in Thermal, California. Here's what racing there is like.

What It’s Like Racing at the BMW Performance Center
lineup of lazio wines on a backgrund of faded pasta noodles

How to Pair the Four Roman Pastas With Wine From Lazio
Joaquin Phoenix in "Beau is Afraid," the new film from Ari Aster ("Hereditary")

The Best Movies, TV and Music for April
A 12-ounce bag of Peace Coffee Birchwood blend, my favorite coffee beans

Stuff We Swear By: My Love Language Is a Mug of Peace Coffee
The Mantric Rechargeable Vibrator Wand, now just $40, on a purple swirly background

Take 50% Off Any Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Item at Lovehoney
a collage of heavy tees on a sky blue background

16 Heavy Tees That Are as Comfy as a Weighted Blanket
Leonard Cohen

A Brief History of Artists Referencing Leonard Cohen in Songs
Musicians performing in and around Miami, Florida in Spring 2023

The 20 Best Concerts in Miami This Spring 
Bruges

How to Plan a Perfect Trip to Belgium

Trending

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Is Popping Off. Here’s What to Buy.