InsideHook
Travel | March 3, 2023 1:11 pm

For $30,000 a Year, You Can Live Onboard This Cruise Ship

Though it is not immediately clear why you would want to

The MV Gemini cruise ship
Would you spend that much time or money on a cruise ship?
Life at Sea Cruises
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

There are a lot of ways to spend $30,000. You could stay at the Royal Bridge Suite at Atlantis at the Palm Dubai for a night. Buy a brand new Toyota RAV4, a tiny home or a vintage Nintendo Entertainment System with games. Or, most recently, a year onboard a cruise ship.

Per a new report from CNN, Life at Sea Cruises is launching a new “three year, 130,000-mile, escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable $30,000 per person per year” — the one caveat being that passengers have to sign up for all three years. So, really, it’s $90,000 for three years of cruise ship living (though, the company reportedly plans to introduce a “matchmaking scheme,” which will allow passengers to effectively sublet a cabin to someone else). 

That said, for the enthusiastic — and presumably retired, or totally remote working — cruiser, it might be a worth while investment. During the course of its three year sail, the ship will hit 375 ports, 135 countries and all seven continents.

Buy Your Next Home on a Cruise Ship With This “Luxury Residential Community at Sea”
Buy Your Next Home on a Cruise Ship With This “Luxury Residential Community at Sea”

Storylines is offering multi-bedroom residences to own

“The ship will cover more than 130,000 miles over the three years, taking in iconic sights from Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue and India’s Taj Mahal, to Mexico’s Chichen Itza, the pyramids of Giza, Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China,” Julia Buckley notes in the article. “It even slots in trips to 103 ‘tropical islands.’ Of those 375 ports, 208 will be overnight stops, giving you extra time in the destination.”

The cabins, of which there are 400, range anywhere from 13 square feet (the “Virtual Inside” staterooms cost $29,999 per person, per year) to more than double that (the Balcony Suites go up to $109,999 per person, per year). The price also gets you meals; alcohol with dinner; soft drinks, juice, tea and coffee all day; laundry; port fees and housekeeping, among other things. Plus, your family and friends can visit you onboard for free.

Of course, the idea of living on a cruise ship for any amount of time isn’t a totally novel idea. Last year, Storylines announced that it hoped to launch its “luxury residential community at sea” — a global cruise with fully furnished residences — in 2024. The difference is that those were estimated to cost passengers as much as $8 million, which is certainly an investment.

Reservations open November 1 for up to 1,074 lucky (?) passengers but, frankly, we’d prefer the 1985 Nintendo console. Three years is an exceptionally long time to spend on a cruise.

More Like This

Aerial view of a large cruise ship at sea. Did you know that most cruise ships don't have overboard protection systems?
Most Cruise Ships Apparently Do Not Have Overboard Detection Systems
A Zodiac boat from travel company Abercrombie & Kent ferrying travelers past mountains and icebergs during an Antarctica cruise
Seeking Shackleton's "Little Voices" on a Voyage to Antarctica
A composite of images of the Swell
Exploring the Alaskan Wilderness on a Luxurious…Tugboat?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks
The World According to Steven Van Zandt
What Exactly Is a Dry Orgasm?
Here’s Why You Should Consider Skipping Your Next Inflight Meal

Keep Reading

Ron Gallo wearing PHIPPS Chore Coat, Canali Shorts, and Squared Boots.

Existential Dread, Anxiety and a Clear Path Forward for Ron Gallo
A shot of Marcus Ericsson's racecar in motion.

How a Former F1 Driver Won the Indy 500
Shot of young men and women enjoying a party. Group of friends having drinks at nightclub.

What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
A collage of men's sneakers that are on sale, from New Balance to Asics

21 Dopamine-Inducing Sneaker Deals to Ease You Into the Weekend
The Air purifiers on an abstract blue background

The Best Air Purifier for Every Type of Home
Marathon Arctic Diver

Introducing: The Marathon 46mm Arctic JDD
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off

It’s Your Last Chance to Take $700 off the Mirror
fully standing desk

Fully’s Sale Is the Home Office Furniture Blowout You’ve Been Waiting For
a collage of items from the Huckberry sale on sale on a green background

Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.

Trending

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks
The World According to Steven Van Zandt
What Exactly Is a Dry Orgasm?