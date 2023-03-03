For $30,000 a Year, You Can Live Onboard This Cruise Ship

There are a lot of ways to spend $30,000. You could stay at the Royal Bridge Suite at Atlantis at the Palm Dubai for a night. Buy a brand new Toyota RAV4, a tiny home or a vintage Nintendo Entertainment System with games. Or, most recently, a year onboard a cruise ship.

Per a new report from CNN, Life at Sea Cruises is launching a new “three year, 130,000-mile, escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable $30,000 per person per year” — the one caveat being that passengers have to sign up for all three years. So, really, it’s $90,000 for three years of cruise ship living (though, the company reportedly plans to introduce a “matchmaking scheme,” which will allow passengers to effectively sublet a cabin to someone else).

That said, for the enthusiastic — and presumably retired, or totally remote working — cruiser, it might be a worth while investment. During the course of its three year sail, the ship will hit 375 ports, 135 countries and all seven continents.

“The ship will cover more than 130,000 miles over the three years, taking in iconic sights from Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue and India’s Taj Mahal, to Mexico’s Chichen Itza, the pyramids of Giza, Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China,” Julia Buckley notes in the article. “It even slots in trips to 103 ‘tropical islands.’ Of those 375 ports, 208 will be overnight stops, giving you extra time in the destination.”

The cabins, of which there are 400, range anywhere from 13 square feet (the “Virtual Inside” staterooms cost $29,999 per person, per year) to more than double that (the Balcony Suites go up to $109,999 per person, per year). The price also gets you meals; alcohol with dinner; soft drinks, juice, tea and coffee all day; laundry; port fees and housekeeping, among other things. Plus, your family and friends can visit you onboard for free.

Of course, the idea of living on a cruise ship for any amount of time isn’t a totally novel idea. Last year, Storylines announced that it hoped to launch its “luxury residential community at sea” — a global cruise with fully furnished residences — in 2024. The difference is that those were estimated to cost passengers as much as $8 million, which is certainly an investment.

Reservations open November 1 for up to 1,074 lucky (?) passengers but, frankly, we’d prefer the 1985 Nintendo console. Three years is an exceptionally long time to spend on a cruise.