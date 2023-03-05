Travis Kelce Offered Bad Self-Esteem Lessons on a New “SNL”
Kelce followed his Super Bowl win with some comedy
It’s been just over three years since the last time an NFL player hosted Saturday Night Live. In 2020, it was JJ Watt; this time, it was another guy who isn’t the only NFL player in the family. Travis Kelce took to the stage of 30 Rock for a series of sketches that often went into surreal territory.
Sometimes, that didn’t always connect — a sketch where Kelce played a man dining alone at an American Girl Café felt a little undercooked. A Please Don’t Destroy video made better use of Kelce’s physical presence and his relatively laconic demeanor. As a combination self-defense instructor and motivational speaker, Kelce brings both charm and a bit of menace to the role.
This particular Kelce SNL sketch didn’t seem too far removed from the Monty Python sketch where John Cleese plays a self-defense instructor obsessed with people using fruit as a weapon — which, as comedic reference points go, qualifies as high praise in my book.
Watch JJ Watt’s “Madden 21” Recording Session Go Very Wrong on “SNL”
Watt showed a welcome penchant for comedy on the show
Another aspect of this SNL sketch that clicks is the way it escalates — both in ways that you’d expect and ways that come completely out of nowhere. And there’s also a bit of implicit criticism of people who take the kind of rhetoric Kelce’s character espouses to absurd lengths thrown in. And it all comes in at under four minutes.
