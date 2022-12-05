InsideHook
Tech | December 5, 2022 12:25 pm

Report Reveals More and More People Are Exploring a Twitter Exit

Mastodon is currently the fastest-growing alternative

A photo of Twitter and Mastodon icons. A new report shows social media users are still leaving Twitter for alternatives.
Some dissatisfied Twitter users are exploring Mastodon and other platforms.
STR/NurPhoto via Getty
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Since Elon Musk completed his purchase of Twitter, things have certainly changed at the social media site. A significant number of previously-banned accounts have been reinstated; both climate change denial and hate speech are on the rise; and the firing of a large number of content moderators has led to horrific things lingering on the platform for far longer than they should.

These changes have led what seems like a lot of Twitter users to explore alternative social media options, including Mastodon, Post News and Hive Social. Until now, however, the extent of Twitter migration hasn’t been entirely clear. Now, according to a report detailed by Insider, we have a better sense of what the exodus from Twitter looks like — though it might be more accurate to call it a potential exodus.

As some experts in the field of online security have pointed out, rage-quitting Twitter and deleting your account has some inherent dangers — including the way that Twitter allows the usernames from deleted accounts to be re-used. That’s why the report mentioned in the Insider article, from Dewey Digital, used a number of factors to explore dissatisfaction with Twitter.

Insider’s Isabella Zavarise writes that the Dewey Digital study measured “users who added alternative social media accounts to their Twitter bios, public tweets from users asking people to follow them on different social media platforms, and app downloads” for a month-long period running from late October to late November.

Among the takeaways from Dewey Digital’s findings? Mastodon is growing by a million and a half users per month, making it the fastest-growing alternative to Twitter. That’s still a small fraction of the overall number active Twitter users; at the same time, the fact that the number is on the rise points to a growing sense of dissatisfaction with Twitter. And if current trends continue, this could find Twitter in an existential crisis of its owner’s own making.

More Like This

Twitter HQ
The Amount of Climate Change Denial on Twitter is Increasing
A view of the sign outside Twitter HQ, where a content moderation problem shows the issue with Elon Musk's actions
New Zealand Reveals a Huge Flaw in Twitter’s Moderation Policies
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Floats the Idea of Making a Smartphone for Twitter

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line

Keep Reading

2022 movies

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks

Jack Daniel’s Crafts an Unexpected Take on the Single Malt
The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate driving down a road next to the ocean. Here's our full review of the luxury pickup truck.

Review: The GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Is a Triumphant Do-Over
a collage of Vineyard Vines Fleeces for the entire family on a holiday background

Vineyard Vines’ Festive Fleeces Will Make Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family
Stocking stuffer items like a snowpeak tumbler, J.Crew Beanie and Anker charger on a orange and rust colored background

12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
A person using a Theragun massage device on their bare leg

Grab a Deal on Therabody’s Massage Guns at Woot
ottolenghi for serax testa di moro vase with flowers

These Sicilian Vases Will Make You Feel Like a Guest at The White Lotus
Lars von Trier

In Defense of Lars von Trier’s Sick Sense of Humor
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Trending

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas