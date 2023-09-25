InsideHook
Sports | September 25, 2023

The Miami Dolphins Are Outrunning the Rest of the NFL

The six fastest speeds by ball carriers this season all belong to Dolphins

De'Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins.
De'Von Achane of the Dolphins takes one to the house.
Megan Briggs/Getty
By Evan Bleier

Through three games, the Miami Dolphins have put up 130 points, an average of 43.33 points per contest. No other team in the NFL has even put up 100 points through three weeks of play and some (Jets, Giants, Titans and Raiders) haven’t even scored 50.

A huge reason why Miami has such a huge scoring advantage over the rest of the NFL is the Dolphins scored 70 points yesterday during a beatdown of the Denver Broncos. Miami tallied 10 touchdowns in the win and the 70 points the Dolphins put on the scoreboard were the most points scored in a game by an NFL team since 1966. The fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game, the Dolphins finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record, which was set in 1966 when Washington scored 72.

Why are the Dolphins better at getting the ball in the end zone than the rest of the NFL? Because Miami’s skill players are faster than the rest of their competition. In Sunday’s win over the Broncos, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill reached a top speed of 22.07 miles per hour on a 15-yard catch, the fastest speed of any ball carrier in the NFL so far this season.

Hill, “the Cheetah,” isn’t the only speed demon on Miami’s roster as running back Devon Archane peaked at 21.93 MPH on a 67-yard touchdown run, the second-fastest speed any ball carrier has hit this season. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the top six fastest speeds reached by ball carriers this season all belong to the Dolphins with three of them belonging to Hill, two belonging to Archane and one belonging to Miami running back Raheem Mostert, who hit 21.62 MPH during a 43-yard touchdown run in Week 2 against the Patriots.

“The Dolphins have built their roster around speed at the skill positions, and they also have an offensive design that lends itself to those speedy players getting the ball in space,” according to ProFootballTalk. “That resulted in one of the greatest offensive performances in NFL history yesterday.”

Of Miami’s 10 touchdowns on Sunday, nine were scored by their speedy trio of Hill (one) Mostert (four) and Archane (four). “To be able to put up 70 points, I think that is going to put a lot of teams on notice that we’re nothing to play with,” Mostert said. “We’re that team, just to put it bluntly.”

The defending AFC East champs, the Buffalo Bills (2-1), will try to slow Miami down when they host the Dolphins in Week 4.

