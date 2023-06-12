InsideHook
Sports | June 12, 2023 2:10 pm

Senate Subcommittee Head Launches Probe Into LIV Golf-PGA Tour Merger

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal has "serious questions" about the deal

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal waves to a crowd.
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal wants PGA and LIV to open the books.
Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Last week’s mega-merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf and its deep-pocketed backer (Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund) led to loads of backlash as most people were able to identify the deal as the blatant cash grab it clearly is.

Now, thanks to Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, the alliance of golf’s former rivals has led to a government probe.

Blumenthal, the chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, is demanding to see all communications in connection with the agreement that was announced last week and sent letters to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and LIV CEO Greg Norman — who may be relieved of his duties due to the merger, stating as much.

“LIV Golf Won’t Survive Two More Years,” Says Economist Who Interviewed CEO Greg Norman
“LIV Golf Won’t Survive Two More Years,” Says Economist Who Interviewed CEO Greg Norman

Famed "Freakonomics" writer Steve Levitt is convinced the PGA's rival tour will soon fail

As Blumenthal outlined in his letters, he has “serious questions” about whether the agreement will give Saudi Arabia new influence in America and further the country’s attempt to “sportswash” away its “deeply disturbing
human rights record at home and abroad.” The senator is right to have those questions and to want answers from the PGA Tour, which was one of the loudest critics of LIV Golf’s affiliation with Saudi Arabia and the PIF prior to the merger.

“PIF is an investment fund of more than $700 billion created by the Saudi government and run by a board that makes investment decisions under ‘the chairmanship and guidance’ of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the effective Saudi leader,” Blumenthal writes. “PGA Tour’s agreement with PIF regarding LIV Golf raises concerns about the Saudi government’s role in influencing this effort and the risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution. PIF has announced that it intends to use investments in sports to further the Saudi government’s strategic objectives.”

Also a member of the judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee, Blumenthal told The Washington Post that he thinks the Justice Department should investigate the deal between the PGA Tour and PIF. “If anybody had known about it beforehand, they probably never could have gotten it done because it would have been such an outcry of opposition and so they did it behind everyone’s back,” he said. “Think of it this way: Suppose Ford, GM and Tesla all decided, ‘We’re going to merge.’ The Department of Justice would be all over it. Granted, there was no LIV a year or two ago, but the antitrust law looks at what’s done with monopoly power in the present, not the past.”

He’s not wrong about something about the LIV-PGA merger not feeling right.

More Like This

Jimmy Dunne of U.S. investment bank Piper Sandler plays a shot at St. Andrews.
Power Broker Who Lost 66 Employees on 9/11 Helped Create PGA-LIV Merger
The PGA Tour logo.
Jay Monahan Sold American Golf’s Soul to Saudi Arabia. What’s Next?
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan addresses the media and employees.
Fraudulent PGA Tour Merges With LIV Golf to Form For-Profit Global Entity

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
The Arrival of Jess Williamson
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
Anchor Brewing Plans to End Sales Outside of California
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays

Keep Reading

Vintage car ads

The Timeless Allure of Cocky Vintage Car Ads
Cassette tapes

Cassette Tapes: A Kitschy Collectible or a Failed Comeback?
Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada Is Bringing Back Four Fan Favorites
Make like a Sydneysider and rise with the sun this summer.

How to Ambush Your Morning Like an Aussie
the four 50th anniversary releases from Cakebread Cellars

Cakebread Cellars' 50th Anniversary Release Shows Off Chardonnay’s Range
Huckberry Father's Day sale

Get Your Last-Minute Huckberry Father’s Day Gifts With Expedited Shipping
a model shot of men in a designer clothing from Mytheresa

The Best Places to Buy Designer Menswear Online
a collage of the best mens t-shirts on a multi-colored background

The 35 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
John Scofield

John Scofield Reflects on the New Documentary About His Life

Trending

A Guide to Colorado’s Underrated Adventure Towns
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
The Arrival of Jess Williamson
The Orange Crush Is DC’s Unofficial Summer Cocktail — Here’s How to Make It at Home
Anchor Brewing Plans to End Sales Outside of California