After more than a year of standing on the moral high ground and tsk-tsking LIV Golf for financing its new-look golf circuit with billions in “blood money” from Saudi Arabia’s massive sovereign wealth fund, the PGA Tour has agreed to merge with its competition and give up its non-profit status to form a for-profit global entity. First reported by CNBC, the deal will also end all pending litigation between the two sides.

Under the terms of the agreement, which also includes Europe’s DP World Tour, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) will make a significant investment in the new venture. LIV golfers who were suspended for joining the upstart league will be allowed to re-apply for membership into the PGA Tour and DP World Tour following the 2023 season under “a fair and objective process consistent with each Tour’s policies.”

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans. We are pleased to move forward, in step with LIV and PIF’s world-class investing experience, and I applaud PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan for his vision and collaborative and forward-thinking approach that is not just a solution to the rift in our game, but also a commitment to taking it to new heights. This will engender a new era in global golf, for the better.”

Understandably, news of the merger led to many pointing out the outright hypocrisy of the PGA Tour dumping on LIV for months before simply taking the Saudi money and putting out a press release.

Where PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan started on LIV's human right's issues & where he ended up today. Always is/was about money.



Always is/was about money. pic.twitter.com/ddNB91ctVJ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) June 6, 2023

Nice of Jay Monahan and the @PGATOUR to demonstrate how full of shit their criticism of the LIV Tour was and to hang @McIlroyRory and the players who stuck with them out to dry. Guess money is all that really mattered. https://t.co/MMT4cXdC4c — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 6, 2023

Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA TOUR, using 9/11 to shame players last year for taking life changing money from LIV…



Now, he has no problem with the money and merges LIV Golf with the PGA. Disgusting.pic.twitter.com/CUhIodZIpi — Stephen Geiger (@Stephen_Geiger) June 6, 2023

Golf fans and media members weren’t the only ones who were stunned by the announcement of the merger, as it appears that Monahan neglected to inform players on the PGA Tour that they would be reuniting with their former colleagues who defected to LIV. That may be because many of them will be fairly angry they didn’t just simply take the guaranteed paydays LIV was offering last summer if the two rival circuits were going to become one entity anyhow. Tiger Woods, who reportedly rejected $800 million to join LIV, should be especially furious.

The PGA Tour convinced many of its players that taking Saudi money from LIV Golf was immoral.



But now the PGA Tour is merging with LIV, creating a new entity with Saudi's sovereign wealth fund as the only outside investor.



The players that turned down the money must be PISSED. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 6, 2023

Lots to unpack with the PGA TOUR, DP and LIV agreement. Players not being told before is not good. How much respect does Jay Monahan lose? How do guys like McIlroy who fought with everything they had feel? The days, weeks and months will certainly be interesting. — Zachary Weiss (@ZacharyMWeiss) June 6, 2023

I’m told the guys who took the LIV money and wanna return to the PGA Tour will definitely pay a fine. Won’t be equal for every player, either. Will that be enough to assuage guys who are pissed they turned down $100 million to stay loyal, only for the two to merge? Hmm…. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 6, 2023

More details about the merger, including the official name of the new entity, should be coming soon.