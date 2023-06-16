InsideHook
Sports | June 16, 2023 1:15 pm

PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger in Danger Due to Justice Department Review?

The Justice Department has antitrust concerns regarding the proposed merger

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship.
Maybe LIV's Brooks Koepka and the PGA's Rory McIlroy won't be in the same league after all.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

The much-maligned merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) LIV Golf circuit likely won’t become official for at least a year, according to a senior PGA Tour executive, The Wall Street Journal reports. Per the WSJ, the official also indicated it’s possible that the agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF “will fall apart entirely if the sides cannot settle on specific terms.”

A new Justice Department investigation into antitrust concerns regarding the merger and a separate government probe into how the alliance of golf’s former rivals came about will do nothing to stabilize the situation — nor will the head of the Senate finance committee, Ron Wyden, introducing legislation to revoke Saudi Arabia’s state-backed fund’s tax-exempt status.

“The PGA Tour’s involvement with the PIF [Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund] raises significant questions about whether organizations that tie themselves to an authoritarian regime that has continually undermined the rule of law should continue to enjoy tax-exempt status in the United States,” Wyden wrote in a letter to PGA management.

Power Broker Who Lost 66 Employees on 9/11 Helped Create PGA-LIV Merger
Power Broker Who Lost 66 Employees on 9/11 Helped Create PGA-LIV Merger

Jimmy Dunne joined the PGA Tour's policy board as an independent director in 2023

The PGA Tour previously survived an antitrust investigation by the Federal Trade Commission in the 1990s, but Saudi Arabia and its poor public image were not involved when that probe took place. That’s not the case this time around, and lawmakers who listened to Tour commissioner Jay Monahan‘s anti-Saudi rhetoric only to see him turn around and ink a lucrative deal with the PIF may not want to cut the PGA a break.

“We are confident that once all stakeholders learn more about how the PGA Tour will lead this new venture, they will understand how it benefits our players, fans and sport while protecting the American institution of golf,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

As all of this play out away from the links, members of LIV golf and the PGA Tour are playing in Los Angeles at the U.S. Open. After 18 holes, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele were both eight under par after shooting the two lowest rounds in U.S. Open history. Eight of the last 11 U.S. Open winners have been first-time major champions, and both Fowler and Schauffele would fit into that category.

More Like This

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan leads a moment of silence.
PGA Tour Head Jay Monahan Taking Health-Related Leave After Merger
Geno Bonnalie on the course carrying Joel Dahmen's bags.
Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal waves to a crowd.
Senate Subcommittee Head Launches Probe Into LIV Golf-PGA Tour Merger

Recommended

Suggested for you

These Are the Best Whiskies in the World, According to the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
How the Country’s Only Unionized Strippers Won Their Battle
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Sierra Nevada Is Bringing Back Four Fan Favorites

Keep Reading

The Hold Steady performs onstage at the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park on July 19, 2008

Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
Madely Lake, Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, September 2003

The Best Workouts to Do With Your Aging Dad
Deer Tick

Deer Tick Is Aging Gracefully, Against All Odds
Mariano Rivera on the mound of the Yankees in 2013 at Yankee Stadium.

Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
dan white the magician holding playing cards

The Magician Is Still One of the Best Shows in NYC
Recovery Slides Hero Art

The Best Recovery Slides for Men
Mr.Porter Sale Hero

The Massive Mr Porter Sale Features Over 15,000 Items Up to Half Off
Todd Snyder Sale Hero

Our Top Picks From Todd Snyder’s Outstanding Current Sale
A person pouring a Cometeer coffee capsule in a glass with ice.

Review: This Is the Best At-Home Iced Coffee We’ve Tried

Trending

These Are the Best Whiskies in the World, According to the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
How the Country’s Only Unionized Strippers Won Their Battle
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Golf's Most Colorful Caddie on the PGA Tour Merging With LIV
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes