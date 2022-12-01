InsideHook
Sports | December 1, 2022 11:34 am

With Kyler Murray Struggling, Former Cardinal Patrick Peterson Takes Shots

Now a Viking, Peterson dumped on Murray on his podcast — then got a response from Arizona's quarterback

Kyler Murray throws a pass against the Chargers. His former teammate Patrick Peterson recently criticized him on a podcast.
Kyler Murray has had a rough year in the desert.
Christian Petersen/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Despite signing a five-year extension worth $230.5 million with the Cardinals in July that included $105 million guaranteed at signing, it has been a tough year for Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray, who had gone 22-23-1 as a starter in the regular season and was embarrassed in his lone playoff game before signing the extension, has helped the Cardinals limp to a 4-8 record this season after it was revealed his new contract with the team included an embarrassing study clause (that has since been removed).

The new contract came after Murray publicly pleaded for the extension on social media, a move that did not sit well with many people. One of them was apparently Murray’s former teammate Patrick Peterson, who questioned the 25-year-old quarterback’s character on his All Things Covered podcast.

Peterson, who played his first 10 seasons with the Cardinals before departing to play cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, was discussing whether or not Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury would wind up being the scapegoat for the Cardinals struggling so mightily in 2022. “Ain’t no maybe, he will,” Peterson said. “He will be. He will be. And the crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job.”

That discussion led Peterson to bring up Murray, a guy he played with during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. “Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of the fact.”

Apparently word got back to Murray about what had been said on the podcast, as he once again used social media to express himself. “This isn’t true,” he wrote. “You on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or ‘mentor’ you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…”

On one hand, Peterson’s comments do sound a bit like sour grapes as he clearly was upset about the way things ended for him with the Cardinals, a team with which he was a three-time All-Pro. On the other, he does know what the Arizona locker room was like with Murray in it and would certainly have some insight into how the former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conducts himself and handles his relationships.

Either way, it’s too bad that Minnesota and Arizona already played this year, with the Vikings beating the Cardinals 34-26 back in October to the delight of Peterson.

More Like This

Sean McVay of the Rams coaches against the Chiefs.
Sean McVay NFL Retirement Rumors Are Swirling Again
Colts coach Jeff Saturday looks on against the Steelers.
Inexperienced Coach Jeff Saturday Not Ready in "Monday Night Football" Loss
Josh Jacobs of the Raiders celebrates a touchdown against the Seahawks.
Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor

Recommended

Suggested for you

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
Green Bay Packers on Brink of Benching Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?
Why This Renowned Napa Winemaker Jumped Into the Distilling Game

Keep Reading

A mountain gorilla mother, baby and other family member from the Habinyanja group in Uganda, which our writer saw up close on a gorilla trek with Volcanoes Safaris

Amid the Gorillas of the Albertine Rift
A graphic showing the year 2025 in green lights.

Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
country captain spring rolls on a white plate at fleeting restaurant in savannah

Country Captain Spring Rolls Are a Satisfying Southern Mash-Up
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, in a recording studio in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, October 1975.

In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The Abercrombie New Arrivals Sale is the easiest way to get your winter wardrobe sorted.

Abercrombie’s New Arrivals Sale Is the Reboot Your Winter Wardrobe Needed
a collage of Todd Snyder gifts on a pink background

Todd Snyder’s Menswear Gifts Are Perfect for the Well-Dressed Dude in Your Life
View from the pool

The Newly-Renovated ME Cabo Offers a Perfect Los Cabos Stay
A scene from "Alice in Borderland" on Netflix

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for December
A Breville Express espresso machine on a counter with a few cups of coffee. Amazon is hosting a sale on these machines.

Breville Espresso Machines Are Now Up to 20% Off at Amazon

Trending

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
Green Bay Packers on Brink of Benching Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?