Despite signing a five-year extension worth $230.5 million with the Cardinals in July that included $105 million guaranteed at signing, it has been a tough year for Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray, who had gone 22-23-1 as a starter in the regular season and was embarrassed in his lone playoff game before signing the extension, has helped the Cardinals limp to a 4-8 record this season after it was revealed his new contract with the team included an embarrassing study clause (that has since been removed).

The new contract came after Murray publicly pleaded for the extension on social media, a move that did not sit well with many people. One of them was apparently Murray’s former teammate Patrick Peterson, who questioned the 25-year-old quarterback’s character on his All Things Covered podcast.

Peterson, who played his first 10 seasons with the Cardinals before departing to play cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, was discussing whether or not Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury would wind up being the scapegoat for the Cardinals struggling so mightily in 2022. “Ain’t no maybe, he will,” Peterson said. “He will be. He will be. And the crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job.”

That discussion led Peterson to bring up Murray, a guy he played with during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. “Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said. “That’s just a matter of the fact.”

Apparently word got back to Murray about what had been said on the podcast, as he once again used social media to express himself. “This isn’t true,” he wrote. “You on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or ‘mentor’ you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…”

On one hand, Peterson’s comments do sound a bit like sour grapes as he clearly was upset about the way things ended for him with the Cardinals, a team with which he was a three-time All-Pro. On the other, he does know what the Arizona locker room was like with Murray in it and would certainly have some insight into how the former No. 1 overall pick and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conducts himself and handles his relationships.

Either way, it’s too bad that Minnesota and Arizona already played this year, with the Vikings beating the Cardinals 34-26 back in October to the delight of Peterson.