InsideHook
Sports | March 27, 2023 10:43 am

No Longer Underdog Darlings, Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Team Is Officially a Faltering Favorite

In what is now a yearly tradition, the mid-major Bulldogs lost to a lower seed in the March Madness tournament

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) is tied up by UConn Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) during the NCAA Division I Men's Championship Elite Eight round basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies on March 25, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
What's the limit on underdog-darling status? The Zags seem to know.
Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl

Remember when Gonzaga University was that school you’d never heard of, and you knew you hadn’t because you’d have remembered such a weird-sounding name? Its men’s basketball team was a squad from a little mid-major conference overcoming the odds to travel relatively deep into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament — more “Underdogs” than “Bulldogs.”

That was nearly a quarter century ago (yes, really!), and with no national title resulting from conference dominance and top tournament seeding throughout that time, the Zags have officially gone from underdog darlings to faltering favorites.

This past weekend, in the March Madness Elite Eight round, the Gonzaga Bulldogs were blown out by the UConn Huskies, 82-54. Gonzaga was a number-three ranked team (past tense), while UConn is (present tense) a four seed, playing in its sixth Final Four since 1999 this coming Saturday.

That was the year Gonzaga came into our collective sports consciousness for the first time, when, as a 10 seed, the school beat three higher-ranked teams and made it all the way to the Elite Eight, where they lost to the number-one ranked UConn Huskies.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Every March Madness Bracket Has Already Busted
Every March Madness Bracket Has Already Busted

Over 20 million entered, but by the second day, perfect brackets were at zero

Since then, the Bulldogs, out of the West Coast Conference, have captured 19 conference tournament championships and have appeared in every NCAA Tournament, achieving pre-tournament seeds as high as three (three times), two (twice) and one (five times). In 2013, when they earned a number-one seed, CNN wrote a story about how they were unjustly disrespected. Five years later, when the Zags surprised the nation again as a four seed and made it all the way to the Sweet 16, SB Nation wrote “we probably should have all seen it coming.” Why? Because by then the Bulldogs were just good.

But then, two years ago, Gonzaga rolled into March Madness undefeated — the overall number-one seed. The Ringer called the school’s basketball program the best in the nation.

Then, they were blown out in the final by the Baylor Bears.

Last year, when as a one seed they lost in the Sweet 16 to number-four Arkansas, Bleacher Report said it was “a new low” for the Bulldogs.

While this year the Zags were “just” a three seed, the tournament was thought by many to be “wide open.” That has certainly been borne out. Three of the four relatively low-ranked schools that have crashed the Final Four are appearing in it for the first time, so a Bulldog defeat to the Huskies in the 2023 Elite Eight represents yet another missed opportunity at a college basketball Division I championship for the mid-major “powerhouse.”

And things may not get better for Gonzaga. The school’s best player and all-time scoring leader, Drew Timme, is expected to declare for the NBA Draft. But don’t tell that to the school’s SB Nation page publishers. The Slipper Still Fits says the Zags’ current “era of success” is not over.

“Not by any stretch,” the blog reads. “We’ve all been here before, talked about how it feels like the championship window is closing, and been surprised by what came next.”

Sounding like some kind of entitled Duke, Kentucky or UNC fan, the writer then runs through a series of seasons in which the Bulldogs were expected to fail in the Big Dance, only to cut a rug in Cinderella’s slipper through a handful of rounds.

Starting in 1999, through March Madness 2012, 10 out of 14 times the Zags shamelessly bowed out to a higher-ranked team. However, Gonzaga has now been ousted from the tournament by an overall lower-ranked seed in five straight postseasons.

Remember: Cinderella wore a slipper made of glass. This year, it feels like the outsized foot of the Gonzaga men’s basketball program has shattered it.

More Like This

The UCLA Bruins celebrates a three point basket during the second half of a game against the North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Americans Don’t Want to Work During March Madness
Hubert Davis, head coach of the UNC Tar Heels, yells instructions to his players from the sideline
Tar Heels Snub NIT After March Madness Snubs Them
Center court at the Lafayette Leopards college basketball arena
This Year We Might See the Worst Team to Ever Make March Madness

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The New "John Wick" Is Proof That Keanu Is an All-Time Great Action Star
The Deshaun Watson Contract Keeps Looking Worse for the NFL

Keep Reading

It's the biggest watch event of the year, and we've got boots on the ground.

The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
Three of the luxury buses that operate between cities in the U.S., including Vonlane, Napaway and The Jet

Regional Air Travel Sucks. Why Aren’t There More Luxury Buses?
A line of people running in the mountains.

Meet the People Who Will Never Map Their Runs
A shelf of peanut butter at the grocery store.

How to Pick a Better Peanut Butter
The best Japanese kitchen appliances

5 Japanese Appliances You Need to Add to Your Kitchen
a collage of footwear from the Zappos shoe sale on an orange background

Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Is Popping Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Easton, Maryland

The East Coast’s Next-Big-Thing Destination Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Jack Daniel's 10- and 12-Year Bottles

Jack Daniel’s New 12-Year Release Is a Bold Reinvention of the Brand
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Kitchen Cleavers, White Claw Vodka and “Ted Lasso” Jerseys

Trending

The Best Tool Watches at Every Budget
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
Add a “German Fitness Walk” to Your Weekend Routine
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The New "John Wick" Is Proof That Keanu Is an All-Time Great Action Star