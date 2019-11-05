Panthers End Cam Newton's Season, Place Him on IR

The lingering foot injury that has limited Carolina quarterback Cam Newton to two games has ended his season.

The Panthers (5-3) placed the 30-year-old QB on season-ending injured reserve and will roll with Kyle Allen as their starter for the rest of the season with third-round pick Will Grier backing him up.

Newton, who has been dealing with a Lisfranc injury, visited foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson last week but still did not have a timetable to return to the field and was taking up a valuable spot on Carolina’s 53-man roster.