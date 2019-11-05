Panthers End Cam Newton's Season, Place Him on IR

Sports

Cam Newton’s Carolina Future in Doubt After Panthers Place Him on IR

Kyle Allen will close out the season as the starter for the 5-3 Panthers

am Newton's Future in Carolina in Doubt After Panthers Place Him on IR
Cam Newton at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019. (Grant Halverson/Getty)
By Evan Bleier / November 5, 2019 2:31 pm

The lingering foot injury that has limited Carolina quarterback Cam Newton to two games has ended his season.

The Panthers (5-3) placed the 30-year-old QB on season-ending injured reserve and will roll with Kyle Allen as their starter for the rest of the season with third-round pick Will Grier backing him up.

Newton, who has been dealing with a Lisfranc injury, visited foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson last week but still did not have a timetable to return to the field and was taking up a valuable spot on Carolina’s 53-man roster.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “It likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal. We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

In the two games he played in 2019, the former MVP completed 50-of-89 passes for 572 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.

It’s far too early to speculate on Newton’s future, but it’s fair to wonder if a combination of injuries and ineffective play could cut his career short.

In other NFL quarterback-related news, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone confirmed Nick Foles will regain his starting job for the team after Jacksonville’s Week 10 bye.

Gardner Minshew had been filling in admirably for Foles and there was some thought he might keep the job after Foles came back, but a four-turnover meltdown in London during a loss on Sunday against the Houston Texans helped make Marrone’s decision a bit easier.

The Jaguars (4-5) will take on the Colts after their upcoming bye week.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at ESPN

Shop

The Best Stuff on the Web, Curated

New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v5 Trail Running Sneakers
New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v5

$135

Cockpit USA x American Trench Jeep Coat
Cockpit USA x American Trench Jeep Coat

$595

Outdoor Fellow
Outdoor Fellow No.25 Winter Fir

$48

Geneva Cognac Touring L Digital Radio
Geneva Cognac Touring L Digital Radio

$390

Boots
R.M. Williams Gardener Chelsea Boots

$495

Hardgraft
Ta-Da! Card Case by Hardgraft

$139

Relwen Snowboard Anorak
Relwen Snowboard Anorak

$298

Design House Stockholm White Block Lamp
White Block Lamp by Design House Stockholm

$185

Black Axe Mangal
Black Axe Mangal Cookbook

$40

DJI
DJI Mavic Mini Flycam

$399

Everlane
The ReNew Long Parka by Everlane

$198

Buck Mason
Harbor Twill Maverick Slim Jean by Buck Mason

$105

Daily Brief

15 Things to Know Today, from RealClearLife

Voyager 2 Sends Back First Data About Interstellar Space

 

Voyager 2 sending back new data
Panthers End Cam Newton's Season, Place Him on IR

 

am Newton's Future in Carolina in Doubt After Panthers Place Him on IR
ABC News Anchor Caught on Hot Mic Saying Network Spiked Jeffrey Epstein Story

 

Adam McKay Developing Jeffrey Epstein Series for HBO
These Are the Best Companies to Work for in 2019

 

best companies 2019
Cris Carter May Be Out at Fox's FS1

 

Cris Carter May Be Out at Fox After Spat Over "Thursday Night Football" Role
Prince Charles Dragged Into Counterfeit Art Scandal

 

prince charles
Report: Chargers, NFL Open to Moving Franchise to London

 

Report: Chargers, NFL Have Mutual Interest in Relocating Franchise to London
Can Uggs Finally Find a Home in the Men’s Department?

 

Luka Sabbat in Ugg's Neumel Boot
Martin Scorsese Spent Four Years Thinking About Making "Joker"

 

Martin Scorsese
Black Cat on Field Steals Show on "Monday Night Football"

 

Black Cat on Field Spooks Giants as Cowboys Win on "Monday Night Football"
Are Highly Skilled Workers a “Waste” in Small Towns? A New Study Says Yes.

 

Nashua, New Hampshire
Companies Rate You Based on Your Secret Consumer Score

 

consumer score
November 4, 2019
Facebook Is Rebranding … as FACEBOOK

 

New Facebook Logo
Silicon Valley Wants a Piece of the Rangers, Knicks

 

Silicon Valley Interest in Knicks and Rangers
Study Finds Men Use More Abstract Language Than Women

 

men talking
NPR Is Thriving With a Focus on (Surprise) Local Issues

 

NPR
Can a Stationary Bike Change Your Life?

 

Can a Stationary Bike Change Your Life?
5 Things to Watch In This Week’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

 

Top players from the 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions, starting tonight
NFL Forces Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to Ditch Their Custom Cleats

 

A detailed view of the cleats worn by Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on December 14, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
How Thieves Pulled off Iceland’s Biggest Bitcoin Heist

 

bitcoin
Delta to Restore Same-Sex Love Scenes to "Booksmart," "Rocketman" After Backlash

 

Passengers try out Virgin America airlines' in-flight entertainment system which includes on-demand movies, television, video games, music and onboard chat rooms during the first flights of Virgin America from Los Angeles and New York to its base of operations in San Francisco, California, Wednesday, August 8, 2007. (Photo by Bob Riha/WireImage)
Patriots Fall to the Ravens in Their First Loss Since 2018

 

Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots reacts after being sacked against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Have Millennials Destroyed the World Series Trophy?

 

World Series trophy
Efforts to Trademark Manuka Honey Lead to Diplomatic Dispute

 

Manuka honey
“The Orville” Team to Adapt Clive Barker’s “Books of Blood” For Hulu

 

Clive Barker
November 3, 2019
Dolphins Get Their First Win of the Season With Victory Over Jets

 

Preston Williams of the Miami Dolphins scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Abandoned Icelandic McDonald’s Cheeseburger Has Not Decayed in 10 Years

 

Burger
NFLPA Issues Statement Supporting Trent Williams, Accuses NFL Network of "Misinformation"

 

Redskins Player Reveals Team Doctors Failed to Diagnosis Cancer
German City Declares "Nazi Emergency"

 

Saxony, Dresden: The silhouette of the old town is reflected in the morning in foggy weather in the Elbe. (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Report: Cam Newton Will Not Have Surgery to Repair Foot Injury

 

Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Show More