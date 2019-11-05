Panthers End Cam Newton's Season, Place Him on IR

Cam Newton’s Carolina Future in Doubt After Panthers Place Him on IR
Kyle Allen will close out the season as the starter for the 5-3 Panthers
The lingering foot injury that has limited Carolina quarterback Cam Newton to two games has ended his season.
The Panthers (5-3) placed the 30-year-old QB on season-ending injured reserve and will roll with Kyle Allen as their starter for the rest of the season with third-round pick Will Grier backing him up.
Newton, who has been dealing with a Lisfranc injury, visited foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson last week but still did not have a timetable to return to the field and was taking up a valuable spot on Carolina’s 53-man roster.
“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “It likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal. We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”
In the two games he played in 2019, the former MVP completed 50-of-89 passes for 572 yards and no touchdowns with one interception.
It’s far too early to speculate on Newton’s future, but it’s fair to wonder if a combination of injuries and ineffective play could cut his career short.
In other NFL quarterback-related news, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone confirmed Nick Foles will regain his starting job for the team after Jacksonville’s Week 10 bye.
Gardner Minshew had been filling in admirably for Foles and there was some thought he might keep the job after Foles came back, but a four-turnover meltdown in London during a loss on Sunday against the Houston Texans helped make Marrone’s decision a bit easier.
The Jaguars (4-5) will take on the Colts after their upcoming bye week.
