Sports | January 3, 2023

Augusta National Sends Masters Invitation to the Wrong Scott Stallings

An amateur golfer also named Scott Stallings got the surprise of a lifetime

Scott Stallings at the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in 2022.
Scott Stallings's invite to the Masters was sent to a different Scott Stallings.
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Organizers at Augusta National Golf Club may have spent so much time and energy determining whether members of the LIV Golf series would be invited to compete at the Masters that they didn’t double-check the address of a PGA player who earned an invite by finishing in the top 30 for the Tour Championship.

Scott Stallings, who qualified for the Masters by being the runner-up in the BMW Championship during the FedEx Cup playoffs, was checking his mailbox every day for an envelope with a return address in Augusta. “Honestly, I thought my wife had it and was doing something for Christmas,” Stallings said Monday. “But then nothing came, and we left two days after Christmas. I didn’t even think about it.”

As it turns out, the 37-year-old’s invite never arrived because it was mailed to an amateur golfer from Georgia who also happens to be named Scott Stallings. The second Scott Stallings reached out to his namesake via social media and revealed that Augusta National Golf Club had mistakenly sent an invite to the Masters to his Georgia condo.

“Hi Scott,” he wrote. “My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from [Georgia]. My wife’s name is Jennifer too!!…I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I’m [100%] sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! No where [sic] near your level. It’s a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names and geographical location.”

The second Stallings then shared a video of himself putting the invite back in the mail to get to its rightful owner.

Currently at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Stallings has yet to see the actual invitation but will be excited to see it once he returns home. A three-time winner on the PGA Tour who is ranked 54th in the world, Stallings’s best result at Augusta National came in 2012 when he tied for 27th.

He’ll look to improve on that finish when the Masters take place from April 6-9 — and the second Scott Stallings will be there to see it. “We’re going to give him some practice-round tickets and take him to dinner on Monday night for doing the right thing,” Stallings said, according to the Associated Press.

