For the first time since the team was riding high in 2010 with Rex Ryan as head coach and Mark Sanchez at quarterback in his second NFL season, the New York Jets will be on HBO’s football reality show Hard Knocks.

Though star cornerback Sauce Gardner will certainly be a focus of HBO’s cameras and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson will have his time in the spotlight, there’s no question that the star of the upcoming season of Hard Knocks, willing or not, will be four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Traded to New York in the offseason after a messy break-up with the Packers in Green Bay, Rodgers is tasked with making a team that perpetually underachieves into a Super Bowl contender. Currently listed with +1600 odds to win Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas behind only the Chiefs, Eagles, Bills, 49ers, Bengals and Cowboys, the Jets are projected to be legit and the biggest reason is definitely the arrival of Rodgers in New York. (Technically, New Jersey.)

Speaking to KPIX ahead of the team’s opening training camp next week, Rodgers indicated he wasn’t all that pleased with the team’s scheduled appearance on HBO. “They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it,” he said. “I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there are a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad.”

There were a lot of expectations for the Packers last season as well and the team fell well short, resulting in Rodgers being dealt to the Jets and Green Bay deciding to move forward with unproven quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers will certainly be asked about that situation and Green Bay’s succession plan when HBO’s cameras are rolling. It’ll be very interesting to hear what he has to say.

While Rodgers doesn’t appear to be looking forward to that conversation or any chat he will have with one of HBO’s producers, he did say there is one thing he is hoping for with Hard Knocks: meeting show narrator Liev Schreiber. “One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, the man who narrates it, Liev,” he said. “I hope I get to meet him.”

If HBO is smart they will make it happen and make Rodgers happy so he’ll be a more willing participant once their cameras start rolling on July 19.