InsideHook
Sex & Dating | June 7, 2023 4:18 pm

It’s Okay to Watch Porn With Your Partner if You Both Agree to It

The initial conversation might feel awkward, but consent is vital when bringing porn into the bedroom

Couple lying in bed and using laptop computer together
Porn can make sex with your partner even better, but you have to be on the same page
Getty Images
By Emma Glassman-Hughes

Porn is thorny. Some worry it’s exploitative. Some insist it’s poison. Others say it’s snuffing out whatever shreds of intimacy we have left, like a cigarette under the sole of a glittery platform shoe. Everyone has their own relationship to it and their own opinion about it, but no one wants to talk porn — perhaps least of all adults in committed relationships, who have, statistically speaking, probably spent at least some of their lifetime watching it. Despite the viewership stats, many folks are terrified to tell their partners about their own porn consumption, and especially terrified to ask their partners to watch with them. So, instead of embracing that possible discomfort, some people attempt to sneak porn into partnered sex without talking about it or setting boundaries beforehand. Upon discovery, the bamboozled partner gets understandably upset. And thus, the porn shame continues down its self-fulfilling spiral. 

Watching porn isn’t shameful, whether you watch alone, with a partner or a room full of people. But coercing someone into watching porn or watching it in front of them against their wishes is a totally different can of worms. An anonymous 51-year-old woman recently wrote to the advice columnist at The Guardian, complaining that her husband of 31 years has become reliant on porn in order to orgasm and started watching it while they have sex, despite the several times she’s told him it upsets her. “No matter how much we discuss this or I explain my hurt, he continues to do it anyway. I feel useless and no longer attractive,” she wrote. 

Mia Khalifa, OnlyFans and the Politics of Ethical Porn
Mia Khalifa, OnlyFans and the Politics of Ethical Porn

Like any product you buy, it's important to be informed about the origins of your porn

The columnist, a psychotherapist who specializes in treating sexual disorders, didn’t offer much in the way of concrete advice, aside from, essentially, “seek couple’s therapy.” But this woman’s concerns are shared by scores of others whose partners try to incorporate porn into their sex lives without consent. For one thing, it breeds insecurity and paranoia about a person’s ability to satisfy their partner. Why else would someone want to watch porn during sex when they have a perfectly good, three-dimensional human being right in front of them? Experts say there are actually plenty of reasons.

Choosing to watch porn together might actually improve intimacy rather than threaten it. For one, you might learn things about each other’s desires that you didn’t know before. One survey from 2013 even found that watching porn with a partner helped women find the confidence to ask for what they want in bed, like suddenly having a menu to order from instead of always just being served the house special.

Doing sexy activities together — like watching porn or role playing — builds a feeling of shared adventure. “Watching people have sex is hot in itself, but when you engage in something you don’t usually do with another person, you create an extra element of naughtiness,” sex therapist Vanessa Marin recently told Women’s Health

So yes, initially asking a partner to watch porn together may be awkward. But nothing is more awkward than having to explain those muffled moans coming from under the duvet.

More Like This

Naked couple playing virtual reality at home, man with VR glasses opening magical universe of fantasy
The Big, Costly Dream of VR Porn
Movie premiere
Why More Porn Movies Are Having Mainstream Premiere Events
spite porn
What Is Spite Porn?

Recommended

Suggested for you

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
How to Get Into “Himalayan Shape”
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years

Keep Reading

Craft beer

Craft Beer Is Doing the Unthinkable: Mimicking Macro Beer
A selection of what wine pros drink when they're off-duty

What Do Wine Nerds Drink Off-Duty?
mandarin bar at sunset at mandarin oriental tokyo

These Luxe Japanese Hotels Offer Prestigious Private Label Spirits
Michter’s US*1 Barrel Strength Rye

Somehow Michter’s Got Backlash for Supporting Pride Month
Croque Madame and fries on a plate.

Follow This Recipe for the Best Grilled Cheese You’ve Ever Had
Brooks Brothers Father's Day Sale Hero

Step Up Your Suit Game With Brooks Brothers’ Father’s Day Sale
a collage of trunks from the J.Crew swim sale on a beach background

Splash Out at J.Crew’s Suprise Swim Sale
a collage of father's day gifts under $100 on a blue background

The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100 (And $50, And $25)
Coffee gadgets hero

The Best Gifts and Accessories for Coffee Lovers

Trending

“The Idol” Is Pure Trash
An Ode to the Motor Lodge: 10 Retro Roadside Stays
We Tasted and Ranked 28 of the Best Beers for Summer
Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
How to Get Into “Himalayan Shape”