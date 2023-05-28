InsideHook
Sex & Dating | May 28, 2023 11:50 pm

Ghostwritten Love Letters Are More Popular Than You Might Expect

Plenty of writers will craft loving missives for the right price

Love letter collage
Would you hire someone to write a love letter for you?
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Trying to put romantic feelings into words is never easy. Has it ever been? After all, there’s a classic work of literature that involves one of its main characters seeking assistance in writing about love, and it’s served as the template for countless other stories told in the years that followed its original publication.

If you’ve ever thought about sharing your feelings with someone in a letter but doubted your own ability to pull it off, it’s probably worth pointing out that, as with so many things in 2023, you could always hire someone else to write it for you.

As it turns out, there are plenty of people out there willing to take on freelance love letter assignments. That’s the biggest takeaway from a new article in Slate by Heather Schwedel. Schwedel spoke to both ghostwriters and someone who’d made use of their services, all of which makes for a fascinating look at a little-covered aspect of modern romance.

Some of the letters are indeed for declarations of affection, Schwedel found — but others relate to maintaining existing relationships, including letters written to apologize or to celebrate an anniversary. The rates cover a lot of ground, with the least expensive ones discussed in the article costing $5 each and the highest-priced ones commanding $120.

A Novelist Reflects on “Casablanca,” Humphrey Bogart and Young Love
A Novelist Reflects on “Casablanca,” Humphrey Bogart and Young Love

In this excerpt from his book "Cary Grant's Suit," writer Todd McEwen revisits a classic movie in an unexpected way

The article covers a lot of ground, and notes that part of the job of writing romantic communiqués can also involve telling a client when they should be less intense — or when something should be a text as opposed to a full-blown letter. We’re a long way from Cyrano here, and yet some things have barely changed.

More Like This

Bob Dylan, 1961
Lyrics and Love Letters From Bob Dylan Head to Auction
kurt vonnegut
Kurt Vonnegut’s Daughter Released a Book of the Author’s Old Love Letters
George Washington
Colbert Discovers New Presidential Love Letters

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Pick 10 Physical Tasks You Want to Be Able to Do Until You Die

Keep Reading

A shot of Tu Lam's intricate back tattoos.

The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
Mischa's hot dog with chili.

The Argument for NYC's New $29 Hot Dog Is Actually Quite Compelling
Tobias Menzies and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in "You Hurt My Feelings"

“You Hurt My Feelings” Is an Excellent Examination of Ego and Self-Esteem
a prosciutto pizza cooks on a charcoal grill

Making Pizza on the Grill Should Be Your New Memorial Day Tradition
A photo from the production of “Succession” in White Plains, N.Y., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Why This Easy-to-Forget Moment Explains All the Love for "Succession"
Leeds-Fulham game

Four Soccer Narratives to Keep An Eye On This Weekend
Best Buy Memorial Day Hero

The Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Has Massive Tech Deals
Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in "Asteroid City"

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” Considers the Future by Looking to the Past
a collage of designer sunglasses on a city background

13 Designer Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships