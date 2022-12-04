InsideHook
Music | December 4, 2022 9:05 am

Crazy Horse’s Billy Talbot Revisited His Work With Neil Young — Then and Now

They've been making music together for decades

Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Frank Sampedro, Neil Young and Billy Talbot perform on stage at Metro Radio Arena on June 10, 2013 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Tommy Jackson/Redferns via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

While he remains cautious when it comes to touring, Neil Young has remained busy when it comes to recording new material and revisiting his archives. The latest example of this? World Record, Young’s new album with his longtime band Crazy Horse. At Pitchfork, Stephen Thomas Erlewine wrote that “there’s a bittersweet undercurrent flowing through the album but the weathered humanity of Crazy Horse always pulls the music away from melancholy.” Which certainly sounds promising.

In a wide-ranging interview with Aquarium Drunkard, Crazy Horse’s bassist Billy Talbot looked back on his early days of working with Young — and described how their musical relationship has deepened over the years.

Talbot discussed Danny & the Memories, the vocal group in which several Crazy Horse members played before Crazy Horse. “To this day, we still love doing harmony. And so does Neil!” Talbot said. “As it turned out when we got together with him, he loved doing harmony parts. We always liked that. We came from that place.”

Later in the conversation, Talbot discussed their early meetings with Young. “Pretty soon, we played some music together, all of us in the living room. Just acoustic at the start,” he recalled. “One thing led to another and before you know it, we’re recording Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere.”

Theirs is an extraordinarily long-lived collaboration. And if you’re seeking more music from this group of musicians, Talbot also shared details about the upcoming album from The Billy Talbot Band. “It’s going to have Nils [Lofgren], Ralph [Molina] and I contributing three songs each,” Talbot told Aquarium Drunkard. “We recorded separately during this pandemic, but we’re bringing them together.”

Also contributing a song to the album? A bandmate of theirs named Neil Young. The album, titled All Roads Lead Home, will “hopefully be out in March on the Neil Young Archives,” said Talbot.

More Like This

Neil Young
Neil Young Remains Concerned About Pandemic-Era Concert Safety
Neil Young
Neil Young's Unheard 2001 Album "Toast" is Due Out in July
Neil Young
Neil Young's Next Archival Release Revisits His 1980s Work

Recommended

Suggested for you

In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
Who Does the Overhead Storage Bin Above Your Seat Belong To?

Keep Reading

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy"

Showtime's "George & Tammy" Should Be Called "Tammy & George"
a still from the netflix movie white noise, starring adam driver and greta gerwig

Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is More Oddity Than Masterpiece
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men
a collage of the best men's underwear on a red and green wrapping paper background

The Best Men’s Underwear Makes for a Better Holiday Gift Than You’d Think
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Trending

In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line