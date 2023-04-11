InsideHook
Art | April 11, 2023 10:27 am

More Details Emerge on Hannah Gadsby’s Pablo Picasso-Themed Art Exhibit

The Brooklyn Museum show, “It’s Pablo-matic,” demonstrates Picasso's influence while critiquing him

Hannah Gadsby, the comedian who will be curating an exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum about Pablo Picasso, called "It's Pablo-matic"
Hannah Gadsby is getting curatorial.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty for Hamilton Australia
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Consider, for a moment, an art show curated by comedian Hannah Gadsby at the Brooklyn Museum in response to the life and work of Pablo Picasso. No, that’s not the result of an especially culturally savvy version of Mad Libs; instead, it’s an exhibit slated to take place from June to September 2023. It’s one of a number of events taking place around the world this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death.

This is less of a left-field curatorial choice than it seems. Gadsby has memorably spoken about Picasso’s life and art in their own routine, including both criticism of his treatment of women and appreciation for the role he played in art history.

ARTnews has more details on the Brooklyn Museum exhibition, to be titled It’s Pablo-matic: Picasso According to Hannah Gadsby. The exhibit is slated to open on June 2, and runs through September 24. Viewers can expect around 100 works of art, some by Picasso’s contemporaries and others by artists who had strong critiques of Picasso. Plus, you know, Pablo Picasso himself.

The Brooklyn Museum’s own description of the exhibit states that it “examines the artist’s complicated legacy through a critical, contemporary, and feminist lens, even as it acknowledges his work’s transformative power and lasting influence.” It should spark plenty of discussion — an excellent thing for art to do. And it might just change how you view Picasso and his work.

